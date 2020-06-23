Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for use
of blackface NEW YORK | Jimmy Kimmel apologized Tuesday for his 1990s blackface impressions of NBA player Karl Malone and other Black celebrities but said his delay in addressing the subject came in part to avoid handing a victory to his foes.
“I apologize to those who were genuinely hurt or offended by the makeup I wore or the words I spoke,” the ABC late-night star said in a statement.
It’s part of the entertainment world’s continuing reckoning triggered by the protests against police treatment of Black Americans. On Monday, four episodes of the comedy “30 Rock” were pulled from circulation because they featured characters performing in blackface.
Bill Cosby appeal will test scope of prosecutions PHILADELPHIA | In a stunning decision that could test the legal framework of #MeToo cases, Pennsylvania’s highest court will review the trial decision to let five other accusers testify at Bill Cosby’s sexual assault trial in 2018, which ended with his conviction.
Cosby, 82, has been imprisoned in suburban Philadelphia for nearly two years after a jury convicted him of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004. He’s serving a three- to 10-year sentence.
Free ‘Do the Right Thing’ rental; Spike Lee talk offered LOS ANGELES | “Do the Right Thing” is free to rent on several platforms all week and an online discussion will be held with director Spike Lee on his 1989 film about racism, protests, police brutality and a New York neighborhood in turmoil.
Universal Pictures is offering the film for free from Monday through Sunday on Amazon, Apple, Charter, Comcast, Google, Redbox, Vudu and several other platforms.
Headmaster apologizes to Black alumnus for racism LONDON | The headmaster of the prestigious English private school Eton College has apologized to one of its first Black students for the racism he was subjected to during the 1960s.
Headmaster Simon Henderson said Tuesday he was “appalled” by the experience Nigerian writer Dillibe Onyeama had during his time at Eton. Onyeama told the BBC he was bullied daily during his four years at the boy’s boarding school.