Actor Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to restored charges
CHICAGO | Former "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett pleaded not guilty Monday to restored charges that accuse him of staging a racist, homophobic attack against himself last year in Chicago and falsely reporting to police that the phony attack was real.
His lawyer, Tina Glandian, entered the not guilty pleas on his behalf to six counts of felony disorderly conduct. She also told Judge James B. Linn that she has asked the Illinois Supreme Court to halt the case.
A somber looking Smollett, 37, entered the Cook County courthouse wearing sunglasses and sporting a beard, flanked by his legal team and surrounded by reporters.
"He's obviously frustrated to be dragged through this process again," Glandian told reporters after the hearing.
She called the revived prosecution "an ordeal" for Smollett and said he has the support of relatives, some of whom flew out from California to be with him.
"He's strong, he's resilient, he'll get through this, but he's frustrated," she added.
Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of the charge in the same courthouse last year, just weeks before the Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's office abruptly announced it was dismissing the case, angering police and City Hall.
Smollett's attorneys also have filed a motion in Cook County court arguing that the refiling of charges violated protections against being charged twice for the same crime, known as double jeopardy. Prosecutors have said double jeopardy does not apply because Smollett was not prosecuted last year.
Linn on Monday set a $20,000 personal recognizance bond, which means Smollett does not have to pay any of it. He was not taken into custody. His next court date is March 18.
Special Prosecutor Dan Webb, a former U.S. attorney who was appointed to examine the state's attorney's office's handling of the case, represented the state. Foxx's office is not involved in the new case against Smollett.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the defense motion filed with Illinois' high court argues that the appointment of the special prosecutor was legally flawed.
Smollett has repeatedly denied police allegations that he staged the attack to get attention and further his career.
Smollett, who is black and gay, told police that two masked men attacked him as he was walking home in the early hours of Jan. 29, 2019. He said they made racist and homophobic insults, beat him and looped a noose around his neck before fleeing, and that at least one of his attackers was a white man who told him he was in "MAGA country," a reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."
Weeks later, police alleged that Smollett had paid two black friends to help stage the attack because he was was unhappy with his salary as an actor on "Empire," a Fox series filmed in Chicago that follows a black family as they navigate the ups and downs of the recording industry.
The friends, brothers Abimbola "Abel" Osundairo and Olabinjo "Ola" Osundairo, were among those who attended Monday's proceedings. If Smollett's case makes it to trial, they would be the state's star witnesses. The brothers are bodybuilders and aspiring actors whom Smollett knew from the "Empire" set and the gym.
Their attorney, Gloria Schmidt Rodriguez, told reporters after the hearing that the brothers were there to "support the process."
"They are here because they want the truth to be told. ... The brothers are sorry for their involvement and they will do everything they can this right," she said.
Glandian, Smollett's lawyer, said she was "surprised" the brothers showed up.
"There was no reason for them to appear in court," she said.
Glandian has questioned the integrity of special prosecutor's investigation, pointing out that Webb's probe relied on the same detectives who were part of the original investigation despite pending civil claims that Smollett is pursuing against the city and police for malicious prosecution.
Foxx's handling of the case has become a key issue in her bid for re-election, with her opponents accusing her of having acted haphazardly and indecisively.
Auschwitz Museum upset at scene in Amazon series 'Hunters'
WARSAW, Poland | The museum of the Nazi German Auschwitz death camp is objecting to a scene in a new Amazon TV series that shows a murderous game of human chess being played there, insisting that no such thing took place at the camp.
The museumand memorial that guard the Auschwitz-Birkenau site in southern Poland, its historic facts and the memory of the victims tweeted about the scene in Amazon's series "Hunters." It said inventing fake scenes is "dangerous foolishness and caricature," encourages Holocaust deniers and is disrespectful of the camp's some 1.1 million victims, including women and children.
The series' creator, David Weil stressed in a statement it was not a documentary but a narrative with largely fictional characters. As a grandson of Holocaust survivors, Weil said he was careful not to "misrepresent a real person or borrow from a specific moment in an actual person's life."
Most of the victims were Jews, but there were also Poles, Roma, Russian prisoners of war and others.They died in the camp's gas chambers or from starvation, disease and forced labor, or shot by the guards.
Museum spokesman Pawel Sawicki said Monday that authors and artists have a special obligation to tell the truth about Auschwitz, and that the "Hunters" authors did not contact the museum for facts.
"If anyone wants to show human tragedy in Auschwitz it is enough to reach for the thousands of sources (survivors' testimonies) that are deeply shocking, but creating fiction that distorts the history of this real place is disrespectful of the people who suffered here," Sawicki told The Associated Press.
He said the museum is always willing to provide factual advice to anyone studying or working on Auschwitz history. More than 2 million people a year visit the site with its historic barracks, the ruins of the gas chambers and a monument to the victims.
"Hunters" is about a postwar hunt in New York for Nazi war criminals. It includes a scene where Auschwitz inmates are figures in a chess game and are killed when they are taken off the chessboard.
"This is false. There was no such thing," Sawicki said.
Weil, who is also the "Hunters" executive producer, said he used this "fictionalized event" to showcase the "most extreme ... sadism and violence that the Nazis perpetrated against the Jews and other victims."
In his statement he thanked the Auschwitz Memorial for "keeping the memory of victims and survivors like my grandmother, Sara Weil, alive," and expressed hope for a further dialogue to that purpose.
Nazi Germany operated Auschwitz-Birkenau between 1940 and 1945 when it occupied Poland. Emotional, international observances with the participation of survivors were held last month in Oswiecim to mark 75 years since the Soviet army liberated the camp.
Former U of Texas tennis coach gets 6 months in college scam
BOSTON | The former men's tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for taking a $100,000 bribe as part of a sweeping college admissions scam.
Michael Center collapsed into his chair and sobbed with his face in his hands after the judge declared he would spend time behind bars for actions that undermined the public's faith in the college admissions process.
"I believe you are a good man, but this is one of those things that just can't be overlooked," U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns told him.
Center pleaded guilty in Boston's federal court last year to participating in the bribery scheme, in which Hollywood stars and other prominent parents paid huge sums to get their kids into elite universities, prosecutors say.
Center cried as he apologized to his family and friends and pleaded with the judge not to send him to prison.
"I just want you to know how sorry and ashamed I am that I have been a part of this," he told the judge.
Authorities say the admissions consultant at the center of the scam, Rick Singer, paid Center to help an applicant get admitted as a tennis recruit, even though the student didn't play the sport competitively.
In 2015, Singer gave Center $40,000 for the school's tennis program and later flew to Austin, where he gave the coach about $60,000 in cash for himself during a meeting in a hotel parking lot, prosecutors say.
Center was among 50 people arrested last year in the case dubbed Operation Varsity Blues, in which wealthy parents were accused of paying bribes to cheat on their children's entrance exams or get them admitted to selective schools as fake athletic recruits.
He is one of a handful of coaches and parents who have been cooperating with prosecutors in the hopes of escaping a lengthy prison sentence and could potentially testify against other defendants at trials.
He is the second coach to be sentenced for his role in the scam.
Former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer was sentenced last year to one day in prison, which he was deemed to have already served, after admitting to taking money for the school's sailing program in exchange for labeling prospective students as team recruits.
Lawyers for the more than a dozen parents still fighting the charges in the case — including "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli — will also be in court in Boston this week. A status hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
"Desperate Housewives" star Felicity Huffman was released from a federal prison in October after serving 11 days for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT score.
Jane Goodall's 'The Book of Hope' coming out in 2021
NEW YORK | Jane Goodall's next book will be a tribute to her enduring optimism.
Celadon Books announced Monday that Goodall's "The Book of Hope" will be published in fall 2021. The project is a collaboration with Doug Abrams, author of the bestselling "The Book of Joy," and comes 60 years after the celebrated primatologist began her pioneering research of chimpanzees in Africa.
"'The Book of Hope' will serve as an extraordinary exploration of our very nature as human beings and offer a compelling path forward to create hope in our own lives and in the world," according to Celadon's announcement. "Through both Jane's observation and the latest scientific research, readers will experience the resilience of nature to recover from the harm we have inflicted and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of loss and devastation."
Goodall's previous books include "My Friends the Chimpanzees," "In the Shadow of Man" and "The Ten Trusts: What We Must Do To Care for the Animals We Love."