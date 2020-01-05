CES gadget show: How watching TV will change in the 2020s
NEW YORK | What will watching TV be like in the 2020s? Amid new gadgets and glitz, the CES tech show in Las Vegas aims to offer some answers, many of which boil down to more streaming and more efforts to glue you to your phone.
The show's keynote addresses, once dominated by computer and chip makers, will this year feature executives from TV networks NBC and CBS and upstart video services like mobile-focused Quibi and free streamer Tubi. Topic one will be the streaming wars — not to mention mounting costs for consumers who want access to everything — as giants NBC Universal and WarnerMedia prepare to join the clash with Netflix later this year.
Some companies also promise a big new push into "bite-sized" video designed to draw mobile viewers from YouTube, despite the fact that a similar effort several years ago foundered.
CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show, starts Sunday in Las Vegas with two days of media previews. The show floor opens Tuesday through Friday. More than 170,000 people are expected, with 4,500 companies exhibiting, according to its organizers. The show takes place across a sprawling set of hotels and convention centers equivalent to more than 50 football fields.
Beyond streaming, expect to see artificial intelligence-infused home appliances, security cameras and cars, new gadgets that show what faster 5G cellular service can offer and, as always, the newest in robots and souped-up TVs. Speakers this week include Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser, and Hyunsuk Kim, Samsung's head of consumer electronics.
As technology increasingly infuses our lives, more traditional companies are showing up for the Las Vegas event. There's a new travel section, for example, with Delta Air Lines its largest exhibitor.
CES has hosted previous attempts to set out a road map for TV. At the 2015 show, satellite TV company Dish announced a cheaper, cable-like package of TV channels delivered over the internet and intended for cord-cutters . Offerings from Sony, DirecTV, Google, Hulu and others soon joined Dish's Sling TV.
But five years later, these online alternatives have been struggling, raising prices and in the case of Sony's PlayStation Vue, shutting down altogether.
So it's on to Plan B: Owners of television channels and producers of their shows are selling Netflix-like subscription services directly to consumers. Disney Plus launched in November, while WarnerMedia's HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock are coming in a few months. If people would rather pay for subscriptions such as Netflix instead of traditional television channels through cable packages, Disney and other media companies figure they might as well try to get some of that money directly.
But they face competition from tech companies also seeking to replicate and encroach on Netflix's success. Apple launched its own streaming service in November, while Quibi promises phone-friendly viewing, with former Disney studios chief Jeffrey Katzenberg behind the effort.
"Bets have been made and billions of dollars have been spent on content," said Peter Csathy , founder and chairman of digital media consulting firm CreaTV Media. "Those numbers will only go up as all these Goliaths and then the new guys coming on board are all looking for ways to break out."
Katzenberg and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman, the former CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, will use a Wednesday keynote to provide details on Quibi, which is investing $1 billion on new shows with backing from all the major movie studios.
Short for "quick bites," the mobile-first service is designed to be watched for a just a few minutes at a time. Video programs are broken into 10 minute "chapters" — about the same length as broadcast TV segments between commercial breaks — intended for on-the-go viewers with limited attention spans .
"We want to take a phone, a device that was not actually designed to watch video on, and make it into a great watching device," Whitman said in an interview.
But previous short-video efforts have flopped. In 2018, Verizon pulled the plug on its Go90 service in 2018, roughly three years after it launched; it featured short-form original programs along with live sports and older TV shows. Several concurrent efforts have also shut down. Meanwhile, Netflix, Amazon and Hulu have all been experimenting with short-form offerings, many of them in comedy.
Quibi will also preview some of its 20 new shows, including "Chrissy's Court," a Judge Judy-style show from Chrissy Teigen. It is also debuting with movies and other content like news and weather. Quibi launches April 6 for $5 a month with ads and $8 without.
NBC executives won't offer more details on its upcoming Peacock service until Jan. 16. Instead, they will trot out "America's Got Talent" host Terry Crews, "This is Us" star Mandy Moore and other NBC luminaries at CES to talk more generally about the future of TV and entertainment.
"Audiences don't differentiate by screen anymore," said Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal. "They want and expect an on-demand, always-on world."
As television companies experiment with making more shows available in more ways, they'll also accumulate data on viewing habits far beyond what they got with over-the-air and cable channels. That will help them target advertising to viewers' interests and make recommendations for other shows to keep viewers glued.
Companies will also test different pricing models in 2020, as they try to figure out how and how much consumers will be willing to pay. Is there a limit to how many services consumers will pay for? Will they adapt to separate prices with and without ads? Or will they flock to free services like Tubi, even if they lack original movies and TV shows?
Kevin Westcott, who heads Deloitte's U.S. telecommunication, media and entertainment consulting business, notes that consumers are getting more choices and shows than ever, just as new technologies such as high-quality TV displays and faster 5G cellular networks come along.
The downside? "Too much choice and too much technological change" at once, he said, which could make viewers wary of new options, he said.
2020 box office starts off with 'Star Wars' still on top
NEW YORK | The box office in 2020 started off where last year left off: with "Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker" still on top.
After a historic year, the Walt Disney Co. opened the new year approaching one milestone and surpassing another. With $33.7 million over its third weekend in U.S. and Canada theaters according to studio estimates Sunday, "Rise of Skywalker" ($918.8 million) is closing in on $1 billion worldwide. While it appears unlikely to match the hauls of the trilogy's previous entries, "Rise of Skywalker" will mark a record seventh $1 billion 2019 release for Disney.
One of those other six blockbusters, "Frozen 2," on Sunday reached $1.33 billion, making it the highest grossing film ever directed by a woman in worldwide ticket sales. Jennifer Lee, who co-directed both "Frozen" films with Chris Buck and who now runs Disney Animation, surpasses her own record from the first "Frozen" ($1.28 billion). "Frozen 2" also charts as the highest grossing animated film, so long as you don't count last year's "Lion King" ($1.66 billion). Disney considers that remake live-action even though it was largely computer generated.
Holiday holdovers stayed strong, led by a pair of Sony Pictures releases.
"Jumanji: The Next Level" added $26.5 million in its fourth week, bringing its domestic total to $236 million and its global gross past $600 million.
Greta Gerwig's "Little Women," meanwhile, is becoming an outright hit. The Louisa May Alcott adaptation has been the top adult-oriented choice through the busy holiday season. With $13.6 million in its second weekend and strong business overseas, "Little Women" has grossed $80 million worldwide in two weeks. It was made for a modest $40 million.
The week's only new release also came from Sony. "The Grudge," a horror reboot of the 2004 remake produced by Sam Raimi, opened with $11.3 million. That was a fair total for a movie that cost $10 million to make and received some withering reaction from critics and audiences. "The Grudge" scored just 18% on Rotten Tomatoes and engendered a rarely seen F CinemaScore from moviegoers.
Ahead of Sunday evening's Golden Globes, a handful of contenders added momentum.
Rian Johnson's "Knives Out" held better than any other film in the top 10, dropping just 9% and grossing $9 million in its sixth weekend. Its global tally stands at $247.5 million.
Sam Mendes' war film "1917" is poised for its national expansion next week after a second weekend of packed theaters in limited release. It took in $590,000 at 11 theaters, good for an impressive per-theater average of $53,100.
And though it was overlooked by the Globes, the Safdie brothers' "Uncut Gems," starring Adam Sandler, is becoming one of A24's biggest box-office successes. It grossed $7.8 million in its fourth and widest weekend of release, bringing its domestic overall total to $36.8 million.
After a box office year that was down 4% from 2018, Hollywood began 2020 on the upswing. Ticket sales were up 7.2% from the same weekend last year, according to data firm Comscore.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included.
Rose McGowan defends tweet apologizing to Iran after strike
NEW YORK | Rose McGowan's tweet that apologized on behalf of the U.S. to Iran for "disrespecting their flag and people" in the wake of an airstrike that killed the country's top general was not anti-American, the actress said in the face of harsh criticism.
"I don't support Iran over America. I want America to be better," McGowan said during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press on Friday.
Her tweet read: "Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us."
The head of Iran's elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a U.S. airstrike early Friday. The attack has caused regional tensions to soar.
She faced outrage over Friday's Twitter post, with some suggesting she move to Iran. McGowan acknowledged that her tweet was unusual.
"I woke up, I stupidly looked at Twitter. I was going to the bathroom, and I was like, 'what?'" She added that she doesn't believe the governments of either Iran or the U.S.
"So, I just thought I would do something a little strange or unusual ... bloodshed should be avoided if you can," she said. "And I kind of just thought, what if I take a really bizarre way around this. A very strange thought, I understand."
McGowan, 46, who is known for her role in the "Scream" movie franchise, was one of the earliest of dozens of women to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, making her a major figure in the #MeToo movement. Jury selection is scheduled to start this week in New York in a sexual assault case against Weinstein based on allegations from two other women. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty in that case and denies any maintains any sexual activity was consensual.
McGowan has filed a federal lawsuit alleging Weinstein and two of his former attorneys engaged in racketeering to silence her and derail her career as she prepared to accuse him of rape. An attorney for the mogul has called the suit meritless.
Sundance Film Festival aims for more movie critic diversity
SALT LAKE CITY | A Sundance Film Festival program designed to increase diversity among media members covering the annual event in Park City boomed in popularity in the initiative's second year.
For this year's festival, 51 journalists were selected out of a pool of 319 applicants to receive travel stipends provided in the program, The Salt Lake Tribune reports. The chosen writers are women (61%), LGBTQ (49%), minorities (84%) and people with disabilities (25%).
The festival runs Jan. 23-Feb. 2.
Sundance officials created the Press Inclusion Program in 2018 after a study by USC Annenberg's Inclusion Initiative that two-thirds of movie critics were white men.
Movie blogger Rendy Jones was among the participants in the inaugural program last year. The 21-year-old black and nonbinary writer from New York called it an "amazing" experience and the highlight of his year.
"I met so many different people from different fields — industry and filmmakers," Jones said.
Jones missed the deadline to apply this year and briefly panicked, but raised enough money from a GoFundMe account to pay for airfare and rideshares from Salt Lake City, where he's staying with a friend, up to Park City. He runs a website called Rendy Reviews.
Sundance officials said they are looking for ways to improve the program, including moving up the application process so people who aren't selected have more time to make alternate arrangements.
Netflix and the movie review website Rotten Tomatoes are among organizations backing the initiative.
In a blog post about the program, Sundance officials said the lack of diversity among movie critics can have "a a chilling effect on rich discourse and collective dialogue. The post was written by Sundance's director of outreach and inclusion, Karim Ahmad, and the director of media relations, Spencer Alcorn.
"It can ultimately underserve the artists we showcase at the Sundance Film Festival, by limiting the critical voices that discuss their work," they wrote. "This, in turn, can directly affect how audiences meet that work."