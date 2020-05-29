Kylie Jenner, Forbes spar over story on billionaire status LOS ANGELES | Forbes magazine, which once declared Kylie Jenner a billionaire on its cover, says she no longer deserves the title, but Jenner is pushing back.
Forbes said in a story posted Friday that an examination of financial filings after the reality star and beauty mogul sold a majority share in her cosmetics company revealed that Jenner’s worth was inflated. Jenner sold 51% of her Kylie Cosmetics company to Coty in a deal valued at $1.2 billion early this year.
“Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe,” the magazine said in the story. “Forbes now thinks that Kylie Jenner, even after pocketing an estimated $340 million after taxes from the sale, is not a billionaire.”
Ricky Martin makes ‘Pausa’ to channel newly found anxiety
NEW YORK | The world paused and for the first time in his life Ricky Martin felt anxiety.
From his home in Los Angeles, where he worked with his foundation to get protective gear and food to hospitals and people in Puerto Rico and beyond, he followed the pandemic news and tried to hide his distress from his family.
“I spent two weeks with a poker face so my family wouldn’t be affected, but finally I was able to raise my head and say ‘eh, something very good has to come out of this, get creative.’ And I started making music and it was my medicine, honestly, because I really felt like I was gasping for air,” he said.
Universal Orlando plans to reopen resort hotels on June 2
ORLANDO, Fla. | Universal Orlando plans to reopen its hotels to guests on June 2, more than two months after they were closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
In a statement sent Friday, Universal said the hotels will be carefully managed in phases, and will reopen with a range of best practice and hygiene procedures.
Lincoln Center artistic director leaving during shutdown
NEW YORK | Lincoln Center artistic director Jane Moss is departing on Aug. 1 after 27 years, leaving the performing arts center without a key leader while it remains shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lincoln Center’s constituent parts have been shut down since mid-March, including the Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New York City Ballet, Lincoln Center Theater and Jazz at Lincoln Center. The pandemic has caused tens of millions of dollars in operating losses.
The 67-year-old Moss oversees Lincoln Center’s Great Performers series, Mostly Mozart Festival, White Light Festival, American Songbook, Midsummer Night Swing and Lincoln Center Out of Doors. All programming has been canceled through August, and the fall season is in danger.
“I had begun to consider moving into a new chapter of my life prior to the pandemic. But the multi-year/multi-track cycle of programming never allowed time for a responsible departure and smooth transition,” Moss said in a statement Friday.
“Now that our current situation has put a pause on live programming, I feel I can step down. I am eager to make a new kind of contribution to the life and well-being of New York as we face very challenging times ahead.”