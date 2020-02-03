Rush Limbaugh says he’s been diagnosed with lung cancer LOS ANGELES | Conservative radio host and Republican kingmaker Rush Limbaugh said he’s been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.
Addressing listeners on his program Monday, Limbaugh said will take some days off for further medical tests and to determine treatment.
Limbaugh called himself the “mayor of Realville” in announcing his illness. He’d been experiencing shortness of breath that he initially thought might be heart-related but turned out to be a lung cancer.
“It’s shocking to the industry, and it should be shocking to the political establishment,” said Michael Harrison, publisher of Talkers magazine, the trade industry publication for talk radio.
Limbaugh’s announcement come at a tumultuous political time, as the conclusion of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial nears.
He started his first national radio show in 1988 from New York, later relocating to Palm Beach, Florida.
The hyper-partisan broadcaster has dominated talk radio with a raucous, liberal-bashing style that made him one of the most influential voices of American right-wing politics and inspired other conservative broadcasters including Sean Hannity, Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly.
“Rush you are in our prayers,” Beck tweeted. “We live in a time of modern miracles. Millions are praying you find one.”
On his show, Limbaugh said he intends to work as much as possible. He also said he had focused more “intensely” in the past two weeks on what he called his “deeply personal relationship” with God.
The media figure’s endorsement and friendship is a conservative political treasure. His idol, Ronald Reagan, wrote a letter that Limbaugh read on the air in December 1992 and which sealed his reputation among conservatives: “You’ve become the number one voice for conservatism in our country,” Reagan wrote.
Two years later, Limbaugh would be so widely credited as key to Republicans’ takeover of Congress for the first time in 40 years, he was deemed an honorary member of the new class.
Limbaugh has frequently been accused of hate-filled speech, including bigotry and blatant racism through his comments and sketches such as "Barack the Magic Negro," a song featured on his show that said Obama "makes guilty whites feel good" and that the politician is "black, but not authentically."
Platt, 26, is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates to the late 18th century.
“We’re thrilled to honor Ben Platt as our 54th Man of the Year because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age,” Hasty Pudding co-producer Natalie Needle said in a statement. “As our youngest Man of the Year, Ben has had a remarkable career as an actor and musician.”
Platt will receive his pudding pot at a celebratory roast on Friday. A performance of “Mean Ghouls,” Hasty Pudding’s second production including women in the cast, will follow.
Platt won a Tony in 2017 for “Dear Evan Hansen,” while the cast recording took home the Grammy for best musical theater album, as well as a Daytime Emmy for their performance on “The Today Show.”
Platt is also known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films “Pitch Perfect” and “Pitch Perfect 2.”
He is currently filming the second season of the Netflix series “The Politician,” which last season earned him a Golden Globe nomination.
He also stars in the film “Run This Town,” which premiered at last year’s SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring. It was recently announced that he will star in the film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Merrily We Roll Along.”
Also a musician, Platt’s debut album “Sing To Me Instead” was released last year.
Former winners of the Man of the Year include Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. Last year’s Man of the Year was Milo Ventimiglia.
Hasty Pudding’s 2020 Woman of the Year, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.‘Hamilton’ by original cast coming to a film screen near you
NEW YORK | Next year, you’ll be able to see the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton” perform the musical smash from the comfort of a movie theater.
The Walt Disney Company said Monday it will distribute a four-year-old live capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show in the United States and Canada on Oct. 15, 2021.
The groundbreaking, biographical hip-hop show about the life of Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton won 11 Tony Awards and made numerous tours.
The film was made at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016 and will star all of the original Tony Award winners — Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.
Others who star include Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton. The filmed version is directed by the show’s director, Tommy Kail.
“We are thrilled for fans of the show, and new audiences across the world, to experience what it was like onstage – and in the audience – when we shot this,” Kail said in a statement.
Utah bar used to film Post Malone Super Bowl commercial
OGDEN, Utah | A Utah bar confirmed it was one of the sites used to film a Super Bowl commercial for Bud Light Seltzer featuring singer and rapper Post Malone.
Brewski’s Bar in Ogden said it was closed for a short time to film the commercial, The Standard-Examiner reported.
The ad also was filmed at locations in California.
The recording artist, whose real name is Austin Post, lives in Utah and is frequently spotted around the state. He has been a spokesman for Bud Light for several years.
The advertisement features Malone in a convenience store trying the new seltzer. He is also featured in another ad for the drink.
Brewski’s was the only site in Utah used to film the ad, according to a representative for the advertising firm that oversaw the commercial.