‘Never happened’: Model denies trapping Weinstein accuser NEW YORK | In the strongest defense testimony yet, a Mexican model on Monday denied a Harvey Weinstein accuser’s claim that she stood by and did nothing while the once-powerful movie mogul sexually assaulted the woman at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2013.
“Never happened,” Claudia Salinas told jurors Monday at Weinstein’s rape trial in New York City, forcefully repudiating model Lauren Marie Young’s testimony last week.
Young testified that Salinas closed the door behind her and Weinstein as they went into the bathroom, where she alleges he stripped off his clothes, grabbed her breast and masturbated. Once it was over, Young said she found Salinas standing outside the bathroom and shot her an evil look before leaving as quickly as she could.
“If I had done that, I would remember that,” Salinas testified. “I would never close the door on anybody.”
Melania Trump asks governors’ spouses to tackle cyberassault
WASHINGTON | Melania Trump on Monday cited the influence of “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus as she asked spouses of the nation’s governors to address cyberassault in their states.
“I know the many issues associated with online safety will be hard to stop, but there is a need now more than ever to teach our children healthy behavior to secure a safer future for all of them,” the first lady said before she sat down with the spouses for a cozy lunch in the White House Blue Room.
Rapper Eminem shocks Oscars with performance 17 years late
LOS ANGELES | Apparently, it’s never too late to perform at the Oscars, particularly if you’re an Oscar winner named Eminem.
The rapper shocked the crowd at the Dolby Theatre and viewers at home on Sunday night with his performance of “Lose Yourself” — 17 years after it won best original song from the movie “8 Mile.”
Oscars viewership plunges to
record low
NEW YORK | ABC’s telecast of the Academy Awards hit an all-time low in the ratings, with 23.6 million people tuning in to see “Parasite” named best picture.
The Nielsen company says that’s down from the 29.6 million people who watched the show last year. The previous low for the Oscars came in 2018, when 26.5 million people watched.
The Oscars moved up its telecast a couple of weeks earlier than it has usually been, but that clearly didn’t entice viewers.
Up until the last few years, Academy Awards viewership has generally stood between 35 and 45 million people, according to Nielsen.