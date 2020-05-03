Legal drama ‘All Rise’ adapts for season finale LOS ANGELES | The legal drama “All Rise” has become the first U.S. scripted television series to adapt the the pandemic by producing an episode remotely, enlisting its stars to work from home on their own makeup, set design and lighting.
The season finale, airing Monday night on CBS, finds Simone Missick’s Judge Lola Carmichael presiding over a Los Angeles Superior Court bench trial via video conference.
Missick said she was exhausted at the end of each shooting day after making her own adjustments to costume and sound, converting her living room into an office and her dining room into a court room.
“I did pick up new skills. I think that I could be a location scout-slash-set design coordinator. I don’t need to lead the department, but I could be in the background,” Missick laughed in a Zoom interview. “So if this acting stuff doesn’t work out, I could maybe pick up a career doing it virtually because that was the fun part.”
‘Sopranos’ star Joe Pantoliano struck by car while walking
WILTON, Conn. | Actor Joe Pantoliano, known for his roles in movies and in HBO’s “Sopranos,” is recovering at his Connecticut home after being struck by a car while walking.
Pantoliano’s agent told Variety the 68-year-old actor was walking near his rural home in Wilton when two nearby cars crashed into each other. The collision sent one of the cars sliding down the asphalt, where it collided with Pantoliano and knocked him to the ground.
Arts Commission announces Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund
INDIANAPOLIS | The Indiana Arts Commission says the Indiana Arts Emergency Relief Fund will support arts organizations during the caronavirus pandemic.
Money for the fund is coming from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Indiana Arts Commission and Arts Midwest, with funding provided by the recent federal relief bill.
Mountain top: Game of Thrones actor sets deadlift record
KOPAVOGUR, Iceland | The Mountain is at the top of the deadlift world.
“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 1,104 pounds on Saturday.
Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt at Thor’s Power Gym in his native Iceland.
“I believe today I could’ve done more, but what’s the point?” the 31-year-old Bjornsson told ESPN. “I’m happy with this.”
Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).