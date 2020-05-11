Coronavirus forces Santa Fe Opera to cancel season ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | The famed Santa Fe Opera has been forced to cancel its season, with officials saying Monday that the decision was made to ensure the health and safety of staff, artists, patrons and the surrounding community as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
The opera explored all the possible scenarios — including how to test and quarantine, limit theater capacity and conduct wellness checks — before determining that the performances simply could not go on.
“I am at a loss to describe the disappointment that I myself and all my colleagues feel today,” General Director Robert Meya said in a statement.
In recent years, the open-air venue has been the backdrop for productions about the dawn of the nuclear age in 1940s New Mexico and a world premiere of a techno-infused opera about Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg also has been a regular visitor to performances in Santa Fe.
‘Masked Singer,’ Kim Cattrall soap on FOX’s fall schedule
LOS ANGELES | “The Masked Singer,” an artificial-intelligence thriller and a prime-time soap opera starring Kim Cattrall will be part of FOX’s fall lineup, the network said Monday as it unveiled its schedule amid the pandemic’s disruption of the TV industry.
Cattrall’s “Filthy Rich,” about a Southern family’s inheritance fight, and the AI drama “neXt” starring John Slattery were to have bowed this spring and had each completed 10 episodes. Moving the shows to the 2020-21 season gives FOX fresh fare despite uncertainty about when or how the virus-forced Hollywood production shutdown will ease.
Illinois man uses upcycled tires to create unique sculptures
CARY, Ill. | A native of Cary, Illinois, is taking used tires and other discarded objects to create unconventional sculptures.
Tani Ojeda, who works full-time as a chemical operator for said he came up with the idea about a year ago and has since been commissioned to make animal creations that include frogs, swans, a duck and an oversize crocodile.
Sen. Ted Cruz writing book on Supreme Court cases NEW YORK | Sen. Ted Cruz is working on a book, to be published in October, about the Supreme Court.
Regnery Publishing announced Monday that the book was called “One Vote Away” and would draw upon the Texas Republican’s long legal background to provide an inside look at key court decisions.
“With the perspective only a veteran government leader and seasoned Supreme Court advocate can bring, Cruz will outline these crucial Court battles as a powerful wakeup call to Americans to the exceptional power of a single Supreme Court vote against the backdrop of the 2020 election and in the decades to come,” according to a statement from Regnery, a conservative publisher.
Cruz previously wrote the memoir “A Time for Truth.”
Before first being elected to the U.S. Senate, in 2012, Cruz served as Texas solicitor general from 2003-2008 and also spent several years in private practice. Notable cases he argued before the Supreme Court included Medellin v. Texas, in which he differed with then-President George W. Bush, a fellow Texas Republican. Cruz contended that Bush overreached in supporting the claim of Jose Medellin, a Mexican national convicted and sentenced to death in Texas for his part in the rape and murder of two teenage girls, that his rights had been violated under international law, the Vienna Convention.
In 2008, the court ruled 6-3 in favor of Texas.