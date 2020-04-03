'Modern Family' promises satisfying end to its 11-season run
LOS ANGELES | Writer-producers Steven Levitan and Christopher Lloyd were mulling ideas for the 2009 TV season when they landed on an intriguing sitcom approach, one revolving around an extended family and done in the "mockumentary" style made popular by "The Office."
"All these things are familiar enough, but different enough that we have a shot with this one," Lloyd recalled thinking as he and Levitan tackled the first "Modern Family" script. "Having said that, I didn't believe in it. I was at a party with one of my 'Frasier' friends, and said, 'I think it's a good piece of writing, but I'd sell the thing to you for 10 bucks because I don't think it's going anywhere.'"
Then the ensemble cast of familiar TV faces such as Ed O'Neill ("Married ... With Children) and Julie Bowen ("Lost," "Ed") and relative newcomers was gathered. Once the first episode was shot, Lloyd moved "all the way to hopeful," as he put it.
ABC's "Modern Family," which ends its 11-season run with an hour-long finale (9 p.m. EDT Wednesday), went on to earn five best comedy Emmy Awards to equal the record set by "Frasier," which counted Levitan and Lloyd among its writers. The critically lauded series proved to be an increasingly rare TV bird: It gently pushed at social boundaries while remaining a treat that kids and parents could enjoy together, even as the explosion of screens and edgier fare drove solitary viewing.
Largely living up to its title, "Modern Family" built its comic storytelling around a mix of characters and couples — young and older, straight and gay, mostly white but not entirely — that reflected the change in American households while acknowledging that tolerance and understanding still lagged.
The show's creators tip their hats to "Will & Grace" for being first to bring gay characters to the forefront, but "Modern Family" had a different perspective than that NBC show's rowdy riff on the single life. Cameron and Mitchell, played by Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, were a devoted couple and loving parents to Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons).
"As someone who's a LGBTQ equality activist, it was a job that I took very seriously," said Ferguson. "And I am so proud to say that Mitch and Cam have become pop culture touchstones for the fight for marriage equality, and brought a gay couple into so many people's living rooms."
The message he's gotten from fans: "I don't actually have any friends who are gay, and it's like I do now because I know Mitch and Cam."
Rico Rodriguez, who played precocious son Manny to Sofia Vergara's exuberant Gloria, also takes pride in what he helped bring to TV.
"Portraying a Latino on screen was the biggest honor. Growing up, you didn't see too many people who looked like me or who related to my family. I have a bunch of Glorias and a bunch of Mannys in my family," Rodriguez said.
"Modern Family" didn't escape criticism, including for its portrayal of Claire (Bowen) and Gloria as stay-at-home moms overshadowed by their husband's career success, although Claire ultimately proved her workplace prowess.
Wrapping a long-running show may not be the hardest thing to do in TV but it's got to be close, given the weight of fan expectations and the hovering ghosts of great endings ("Cheers," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show") and widely panned ones ("Seinfeld").
"I personally like finales where there is some sense of characters experiencing what the audience is experiencing, which is having to say goodbye." said Levitan, who wrote the finale's first half-hour. "It's an emotional thing for many people. They spend a lot of time with these characters .... so giving them the emotionally satisfying ending that they seek/want is, for me, the best way to go."
For Lloyd, who wrote part two, the ending of a family show "really needs to be a beginning."
"It felt like a better approach to me was to set people off on new journeys and sort of turn the stewardship of these characters over to the audience at that point," he said. "Hopefully, the audience will be happy imagining the characters off on new adventures, new challenges ... The audience provides their own futures for these characters."
"Modern Family" wrapped taping before the coronavirus forced a halt to movie and TV production. The finale will be preceded at 8 p.m. EDT by the documentary "A Modern Farewell," a look back at the show's creation and run, which included five seasons among the 30 top-rated series.
Levitan said he never regretted the mockumentary approach, which was intended to make "Modern Family" feel true-to-life and appeal to adults as more than a "cutesy kid's show." It also allowed the cast to punctuate a scene with a spontaneous "can you believe what that person just said?" look and other wordless commentary, Bowen said.
"There's times in my house, I'm embarrassed to say, my children will say something so ridiculous and I find there's this impulse to look at the camera," she said. "That's an 11-year habit I'm going to have to break."
With parks closed, Disney starts furloughs in 2 weeks
ORLANDO, Fla. | Saying they don't know when they'll be able to re-open many of their businesses with the coronavirus spreading, Walt Disney Co. officials announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California.
The statement released late Thursday from The Walt Disney Co. said the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren't necessary at this time. Anyone who is furloughed will remain a Disney employee, the company said.
"Over the last few weeks, mandatory decrees from government officials have shut down a majority of our businesses," the statement said.
The statement did not say how many of Walt Disney World's more than 75,000 employees or Disneyland's 31,000 workers would be furloughed, but it would involve executive, salaried and hourly non-union employees.
Disney World has the largest number of workers at a single location in the U.S. More than half of its workers are covered by a union contract.
The company has been paying workers and providing health care benefits at its theme park resorts since the parks closed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns and that will continue through April 18, the company said.
Furloughed workers will continue to receive full healthcare benefits, plus the cost of employee and company premiums will be paid by Disney. Employees enrolled in a program in which Disney pays tuition for further education can still continue to take classes, the statement said.
Employees can also apply paid vacation time to the start of their furlough if they desire, the company said.
In a message sent out to Disney World annual pass-holders this week, the company said reservations at the Florida resort were only being accepted for June 1 and later, offering an indication of when Disney officials think they might be able to reopen.
Late last week, SeaWorld Entertainment said it was furloughing 90% of its workers because the novel coronavirus had forced the company to close its 12 theme parks. The company had 4,700 full-time employees, approximately 12,000 part-time employees and the company hires more than 4,000 additional seasonal workers, according to its annual report.
Universal's Florida and California parks plan to stay closed at least through April 19, company officials said late last month. A spokesman said Friday the closures likely would be extended.
Marvel remakes release calendar; 'Mulan' moves to late July
NEW YORK | The Walt Disney Co. on Friday overhauled its release schedule by moving the dates of half a dozen Marvel movies, announcing a new one for the live-action adaption of "Mulan" and pushing one movie, "Artemis Fowl," to Disney Plus, in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Black Widow," the Marvel entry starring Scarlett Johansson, had been set to kick off the summer movie season. Instead, Disney said it will now open Nov. 6. Such delays have unique ramifications for Marvel movies because of their interconnection. With "Black Widow" on the move, that meant a domino effect, pushing most all upcoming Marvel releases back at least three months.
"Black Widow" took the release date of "The Eternals," which now moves to February 21 next year. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" departs that February date for May 7, 2021. "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" shifts from next May to Nov. 5, 2021. And "Thor: Love and Thunder" is pushed three months, to Feb. 18, 2022.
Disney isn't abandoning the summer completely. "Mulan," which been scheduled for March and already had its red carpet premiere, will now open July 24. The company also didn't move the Pixar release "Soul" from its June 19 release date. Those plans, of course, are subject to movie theaters being reopened by then and the pandemic subsiding.
While Disney shifted nearly all of its big-budget movies, it's going to send one to its streaming service. The Kenneth Branagh-directed science fiction adventure adaptation "Artemis Fowl" will go to Disney Plus instead of opening in theaters. The movie had originally been slate for release last August but had been rescheduled for May of this year. With the exception of Universal's "Trolls World Tour," the major studios have chosen to delay their top releases rather than push them to digital release and sacrifice box-office revenue.
"Jungle Cruise," with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, is being pushed back a full year to July 30, 2021. The release of the fifth "Indiana Jones" movie, which Steven Spielberg last month departed as director with James Mangold replacing him, is also being delayed a full year, to July 2022. Harrison Ford will be 80 years old by then.
Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch" is also postponed from July to Oct. 16.
On Thursday, the Walt Disney Co. announced they will start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California.
Brooke Baldwin becomes 2nd CNN on-air person diagnosed
NEW YORK | CNN news anchor Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the second on-air personality at the news network to come down with the disease.
In an Instagram post Friday, Baldwin said that her symptoms — a fever, chills and aches — came on suddenly Thursday afternoon.
She said she'd been social distancing and doing all of the things that medical experts have said to do.
"Still — it got me," she said.
CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo also has COVID-19, and twice this week did shows remotely from the basement of his home.
Most people who get the coronavirus suffer mild to moderate symptoms and recover. But for some, mostly the elderly and those with underlying conditions, it can be fatal.