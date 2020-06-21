Beyoncé drops surprise single 'Black Parade' on Juneteenth
LOS ANGELES | Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called "Black Parade."
"I'm going back to the South, I'm going back where my roots ain't watered down," Beyoncé sings, opening the track. At several points on Friday's release, the singer tells listeners to "Follow my parade."
Proceeds from the song will benefit Black-owned small businesses, a message entitled "Black Parade Route" on the singer's website said. The post included links to dozens of Black-owned businesses.
"Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right," the message said.
Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free. While the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South beginning Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn't enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War two years later. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn't reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.
"We got rhythm, we got pride, we birth kings, we birth tribes," Beyoncé sings toward the end of the nearly five-minute song.
Juneteenth — typically a day of both joy and pain — was marked with new urgency this year, amid weekslong protests over police brutality and racism sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police.
Beyoncé spoke out on social media in the wake of Floyd's death.
"We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain," she said in an Instagram video that called for people to sign a petition demanding justice for Floyd.
The singer also joined the call for charges against the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor, who was gunned down in March by officers who burst into her Kentucky home. Beyoncé wrote in a letter Sunday to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron that the three Louisville police officers "must be held accountable for their actions." Cameron has asked for patience amid a probe, but Louisville's mayor announced Friday that one of the officers would be fired.
The release of "Black Parade" is the singer's latest philanthropic effort. In April she announced her BeyGOOD charity would partner with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Start Small campaign to provide $6 million in relief funds to a variety of groups working to provide basic necessities in cities like Detroit, Houston, New York and New Orleans.
It's also the latest surprise release from the singer, who along with husband Jay-Z released the nine-track album "Everything Is Love" in 2018 with no notice. In 2013, Beyoncé released the self-titled album "Beyoncé," also without any notice.
"I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle," she wrote in an Instagram post announcing the release of "Black Parade." "Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power."
Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee.
The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he said he was treated for exhaustion and dehydration afterward.
"I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says in the video. "I was what they call asymptomatic. I didn't have any symptoms, the classic symptoms."
Hughley plans to quarantine in his Nashville hotel room for 14 days. The remaining two nights of his four-night engagement at Zanies were canceled, according to the club's online calendar.
"Our friend D.L. Hughley had a medical emergency while performing on Friday and was hospitalized overnight. According to his publicist, he was suffering from exhaustion after working & traveling this week," the club posted on Facebook. "Love ya, D.L. and we'll look forward to seeing this King of Comedy back in Nashville soon!"
Hughley said he still hasn't exhibited any of the typical symptoms associated with the coronavirus, including shortness of breath and fever. However, fatigue is listed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as among symptoms of the disease.
"So, in addition to all the other stuff you have to look out for," Hughley advises in the video, if you "pass out in the middle of a show, onstage, you probably need to get tested."
In addition to stand-up comedy, Hughley is also an actor, author and radio and television host. He starred in Spike Lee's 2000 concert film, "The Original Kings of Comedy," alongside Steve Harvey, Bernie Mac and Cedric the Entertainer.
Hughley also produced and starred in "The Hughleys," which aired on ABC and UPN from 1998 to 2002 and hosted a CNN talk show. He currently hosts the radio show "The D.L. Hughley Show," which is syndicated in dozens of markets.
"Thank you for your prayers and your well wishes — and a few more of them wouldn't hurt," Hughley says in the video.
Cobain 'MTV Unplugged' guitar sells for sky-high $6 million
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. | Grunge became gold Saturday as the guitar Kurt Cobain played on Nirvana's 1993 "MTV Unplugged" performance months before his death sold for an eye-popping $6 million at auction.
The 1959 Martin D-18E that Cobain played in the band's rare acoustic performance and subsequent live album was sold to Australian Peter Freedman, owner of Røde Microphones, at the Music Icons event run by Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California.
The bids opened at $1 million for the sale that ended up breaking several world records.
Cobain used it to play tunes including "About a Girl" and "All Apologies" at the Nov. 18, 1993, show in New York that came less than five months before the singer and songwriter died at age 27.
A day earlier at the same auction event, a custom guitar played by Prince at the height of his stardom in the 1980s and 1990s sold for $563,500, a small sum compared with the Cobain guitar but well over the $100,000 to $200,000 it was expected to fetch.
Prince played the blindingly blue guitar with the artist's "love" symbol on its neck beginning on the 1984 Purple Rain Tour, as well as on the classic albums "Lovesexy" and "Sign O' The Times." He used it into the early 1990s.
Archivists going through Prince's possessions at his Paisley Park home and musical headquarters in Minnesota recently found the guitar that was thought to be lost during the four years since his death from an overdose at age 57.
Also Friday, a macrame belt that Elvis Presley wore about 30 times on stage brought in nearly 10 times its expected price, with a final bid of $298,000, and an ivory gown worn by Madonna in her 1990 "Vogue" video sold for $179,200.
Cardinal Pell to publish prison diary musing on case, church
ROME | Cardinal George Pell, the former Vatican finance minister who was convicted and then acquitted of sexual abuse in his native Australia, is set to publish his prison diary musing on life in solitary confinement, the Catholic Church, politics and sports.
Catholic publisher Ignatius Press told The Associated Press on Saturday the first installment of the 1,000-page diary would likely be published in Spring 2021.
"I've read half so far, and it is wonderful reading," Ignatius' editor, the Rev. Joseph Fessio, said.
Fessio sent a letter to Ignatius' email list asking for donations, saying Ignatius wanted to give Pell "appropriate advances" for the diary to help offset his legal debts. The publisher envisages putting out three to four volumes and the diary becoming a "spiritual classic."
Pell served 13 months in prison before Australia's High Court in April acquitted him of molesting two choirboys in St. Patrick's Cathedral in Melbourne while he was archbishop of Australia's second-largest city during the 1990s.
In the diary, Pell muses on everything from his conversations with lawyers about his case to U.S. politics and sports and his reform efforts at the Vatican. He wasn't allowed to celebrate Mass in prison but on Sundays reported watching an Anglican choir program and offers an appraisal "generally positive, but sometimes critical also" of two U.S. evangelical preachers, Fessio said in an email.
Pell had long insisted he was innocent of the molestation charges and he suggested his prosecution was linked to his fight against corruption in the Vatican, where he served as Pope Francis' finance czar until he took a leave in 2017 to face trial.