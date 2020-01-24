McGregor says 'Star Wars' TV series still on despite reports
LOS ANGELES | Ewan McGregor says any delay in completing work on in his new Obi-Wan Kenobi "Star Wars" streaming series will be brief and is aimed at making it better.
McGregor addressed trade reports that the Disney Plus series had been placed on hold at an event Thursday promoting his latest film "Birds of Prey."
"It's only just slid back a bit," McGregor told The Associated Press. "But we're still shooting it. I think it'll still be aired when it was meant to be and I'm really excited about it."
The series will focus on Kenobi, a Jedi master, in the years before the events of the first "Star Wars" film. Alec Guinness played Kenobi in the original film, introducing millions to the franchise's mystical power, The Force.
McGregor played a young Kenobi during his early years a Jedi in three prequel films, beginning with 1999's "The Phantom Menace."
"The scripts are excellent and they just want them to be better, and so we just pushed it back," McGregor said of the new series. "It'll be fun to play again."
A return to the role for McGregor has been long rumored, and was announced last year at Disney's D23 Expo. McGregor has said he felt somewhat tortured by all the secrecy around the project.
The show is scheduled to become the second live-action "Star Wars" series on Disney Plus. "The Mandalorian" has been a hit for the new streaming service, introducing audiences to new Star Wars characters, including the adorable, memeable Baby Yoda.
Rapper YG arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of robbery
LOS ANGELES | Rapper YG was arrested Friday at his Los Angeles home on suspicion of robbery just two days before he is scheduled to perform at the Grammy Awards, officials said.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies took YG, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, into custody at his Chatsworth home as they served a search warrant.
The Compton rapper — whose hits include "Toot It and Boot It" and "Go Loko" — is being held on $250,000 bail ahead of his arraignment Tuesday. Authorities did not immediately provide additional details about the arrest or alleged robbery.
It was not clear Friday morning if YG had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
YG and several others, including John Legend and Meek Mill, are supposed to perform a tribute to Nipsey Hussle, a rapper who was shot to death in 2019 outside his Marathon clothing store in the South Los Angeles neighborhood where he is from, at the Grammys on Sunday.
In July, the sheriff's office searched YG's Hollywood Hills home in connection with a police shooting in Compton that killed a bystander. YG had not been implicated in the shooting and was not home at the time of the search, authorities said at the time.
Deputy James Nagao said Friday he did not have any information if the robbery and shooting were connected.
Cosby prosecutors defend accusers' testimony, fight appeal
NORRISTOWN, Pa. | Prosecutors who won a conviction in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case defended their work as they fight the imprisoned actor's latest appeal.
Cosby, 82, has asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to review trial rulings that let five other accusers testify for the prosecution at the 2018 retrial. The same type of "prior bad act" witnesses are testifying this month in movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial in New York.
An intermediate appeals court rejected Cosby's initial appeal. The state Supreme Court does not have to hear the case.
Montgomery County prosecutors, in their response Thursday, said the testimony from other accusers showed that Cosby "intentionally isolated and intoxicated young women in a signature fashion, then sexually assaulted them."
Cosby, long beloved as "America's Dad" for his role in a top-ranked television sitcom in the 1980s, is serving a three- to 10-year prison term after the jury convicted him of drugging and molesting an acquaintance at his home.
Cosby has also long argued that he an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged over the 2004 encounter. However, the trial judge found no evidence that any promise made was legally binding, the suburban Philadelphia prosecutors argued in their response.
'Punk'd' to be revived with Chance the Rapper doing pranks
NEW YORK | Celebrities, beware: "Punk'd" is being revived. And this time Chance the Rapper is the one doing the punk'ing.
MTV Studios and Quibi said Friday they are teaming up to revive the show with Grammy-winner Chance the Rapper pranking unsuspecting A-listers.
No date was announced but the show will be available only on Quibi's mobile video platform. Quibi is an upcoming short-video streaming service that's backed by Hollywood studios.
"Punk'd" had an eight-season run on MTV, ending in 2007. The host back then was Ashton Kutcher and he got the better of such celebs as Justin Timberlake, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, and Frankie Muniz.
Chance the Rapper, whose name is Chancelor Bennett, saw his album "Coloring Book" become the first streaming-only album to be named best rap album at the Grammy Awards.