Justices toss decision in media mogul's discrimination case
WASHINGTON | The Supreme Court on Monday threw out a lower court ruling in favor of a black media mogul and comedian who's suing cable giant Comcast alleging racial discrimination.
The justices agreed unanimously that an appeals court applied the wrong legal standard in allowing business owner Byron Allen's $20 billion suit against Comcast to go forward. Allen has a separate $10 billion suit against Charter Communications that the justices' decision also affects.
A federal appeals court in San Francisco had said that Allen needed to show that race was among the factors in Comcast's decision not to offer him a contract. But the Supreme Court said that Allen has to show that race was the decisive factor in the cable companies' refusal to carry his television channels. Comcast has said it declined to carry the channels because the programming isn't very good.
Comcast, which is based in Philadelphia, said in a statement it was pleased with the justices' decision.
Allen's lawyer had said previously he would go forward with the case no matter what the Supreme Court decided Allen needed to show. In a statement Monday, Allen called the ruling "harmful to the civil rights of millions of Americans."
Allen's Los Angeles-based Entertainment Studios has several television networks including Cars.tv, Comedy.tv, Pets.tv, Recipe.tv and JusticeCentral.tv. Allen also owns The Weather Channel and a movie distribution company.
The Supreme Court announced its decision in an opinion posted online. Typically the justices take the bench to announce opinions, which are then made available online, but the justices didn't take the bench Monday because of the coronavirus. The court previously announced that arguments scheduled for this week and next would be postponed because of the virus. And the court building is currently closed to the public.
Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles is pregnant
LOS ANGELES | Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Miles, who tragically lost her daughter and unborn child two years ago, is pregnant.
The Tony-winner shared on Twitter Saturday that she is due this spring.
In 2018, Miles and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail were struck by a vehicle on a New York street that killed Abigail and a friend's 1-year-old son. Miles was pregnant at the time of the crash and lost her unborn daughter, who she planned to name Sophia, two months later.
In her Twitter message announcing the pregnancy, Miles thanked those who supported her and her husband Jonathan Blumenstein after the crash and let them grieve for the past two years.
"We know Abigail Joy and Sophia would have loved being big sisters and are loving watching their family grow," Miles wrote.
David Byrne's `American Utopia' to come out in book form
NEW YORK | David Byrne is adapting his stage play "American Utopia" for the printed page.
The former Talking Heads frontman is collaborating with the author and illustrator Maira Kalman, who worked on the Broadway show. The book, also called "American Utopia," will be published Sept. 8 by Bloomsbury.
"Here is the hope and joy that I believe emanates from this show turned into something you can hold in your hand," Byrne said in a statement Monday. Kalman said in a statement that the book was "a reminder to sing, dance, and waste not a moment."
Byrne's show also is scheduled to return to Broadway in September. Spike Lee is working on a documentary.
Ruchika Tomar wins PEN/Hemingway Award for debut novel
NEW YORK | Ruchika Tomar's "A Prayer for Travelers" has won the PEN/Hemingway Award for best debut novel, an honor previously given to Marilynne Robinson, Tommy Orange and Yiyun Li among others.
Currently teaching at Stanford University, Tomar will receive $25,000 and a month-long residency at the Ucross Foundation writers retreat in Wyoming.
PEN/Hemingway judges on Monday called Tomar's narrative of the friendship between two women in a small Nevada town "a remarkable piece of writing, astute in style and structure and also in the story that it tells."