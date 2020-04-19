Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19 NEW YORK | Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and change during a TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus, while Beyoncé and Alicia Keys spoke passionately about how the virus has disproportionately affected black Americans.
Beyoncé made a surprise appearance on Saturday’s TV special “One World: Together At Home,” thanking “delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees” for their hard work during the pandemic.
“Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America,” Beyoncé said.
NEW YORK | Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero has had his his right leg amputated after suffering complications from the coronavirus, his wife says.
Amanda Kloots on Instagram wrote late Saturday that Cordero “made it out of surgery alive and is headed to his room to rest and recover.”
Cordero had been treated with blood thinners to help with clotting in his leg, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it was causing internal bleeding.
Babyface-Teddy Riley battle fizzles
NEW YORK | The much-hyped battle between Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Teddy Riley was derailed by audio issues, forcing the R&B producers to postpone the Instagram Live event.
More than 400,000 tuned in Saturday night to watch the livestream with Riley and Edmonds. But sound and technical issues plagued the friendly competition. Riley appeared to prepare more for a concert, with a set-up that led to echoing and playback.
Maine Arts Commission gets over $426,000 in pandemic relief
PORTLAND, Maine | The Maine Arts Commission has received nearly $427,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts to help with pandemic relief.
U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, said in a statement that the money was appropriated through the CARES Act and will preserve jobs and cover operational costs, the Portland Press Herald reported Thursday.
“This federal support will deliver much-needed relief to Maine’s world-class arts community as it faces this unprecedented challenge,” Pingree said.
Julie Richard, executive director of the commission, said her staff is developing a distribution plan that will be announced next week.
David Greenham, chairman of the commission, said the funds would be distributed through the commission’s grant process.
“The other major concern, of course, is individual artists, and this funding for the most part is restricted to organizations,” Greenham wrote in an email.
Greenham said ArtsEngageMe, a nonprofit division of the Maine Arts Commission, is raising funds and giving $500 awards to individual artists in need.
Some groups who could benefit from the funds announced the cancellation or postponing of upcoming events Thursday.