A day after ire, CNN’s Chris Cuomo says ‘I love where I am’ NEW YORK | CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has reaffirmed his commitment to CNN and his gratitude for his primetime perch, a day after the TV host expressed frustration at elements of his job.
“I’ve never been in a better position professionally, I’ve never been more grateful, I’ve never been on a better team,” Cuomo said Tuesday on his SiriusXM show. “I love where I am. I love the position that I’ve been given. And I love who I’m doing it with.”
The latest comments were in marked contrast to the way he described his job 24 hours before, saying he was tired of interviewing disingenuous politicians and didn’t “value indulging irrationality, hyper-partisanship.” He also said: “I don’t like what I do professionally.”
Cuomo clarified what he meant on Tuesday, saying “it is frustrating to do this job in an environment where people are not interested and open. It is hard to practice journalism when people are so intent on believing what they want to believe for political advantage.”
NBC’s Peacock launching in July
NBCUniversal says its video-streaming service Peacock will launch nationally in July as planned, even though just a handful of its original series will be ready.
The service was meant to have a mix of originals, classic shows and movies, and current NBC programming like its late-night shows and “Law & Order: SVU.” Original shows are key to hooking consumers inundated with new streaming services, but the coronavirus pandemic has largely shut down Hollywood production.
Organizer calls off BookExpo for 2020
NEW YORK | BookExpo, the publishing industry’s annual national convention, has been called off for this year.
The announcement Tuesday by ReedPOP comes after the gathering already had been postponed from May to July because of the coronavirus outbreak. It was to have been held at Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Convention, which has been converted to a hospital to help with the virus caseload in New York City. All of the so-called “Big Five” publishers — Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster, HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan — had said they would not be attending BookExpo.
Alex Trebek memoir to debut July 21, just before he turns 80
NEW YORK | Alex Trebek, diagnosed last year with stage four pancreatic cancer, has written a memoir.
Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday that “The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life” will come out July 21, the day before his 80th birthday.
According to the publisher, the longtime “Jeopardy!” host will share “Illuminating personal anecdotes” along with thoughts on everything from his favorite guests to spirituality and philanthropy.
“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” Trebek writes in his book.