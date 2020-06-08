Amid unrest, songs continue to voice the black experience NEW YORK | After watching the ghastly video of George Floyd dying as a police officer pressed a knee on his neck, Grammy-nominated R&B singer Trey Songz couldn’t sleep. He felt a pain in his gut so heavy it brought him down to his home studio, where he began recording a new song.
Though Songz said the melody and lyrics came to him quickly, his voice cracked and he couldn’t sing.
“As I tried to get (the lyrics) out, I couldn’t get them out,” the 35-year-old said. “My voice would break, or tears would fall.”
Other musicians have released songs in the last week in the wake of Floyd’s death and those of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. The artists include Meek Mill, Kane Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Terrace Martin and Run the Jewels.
U.S. prosecutors spar with Prince Andrew in probe LONDON | U.S. prosecutors and attorneys for Britain’s Prince Andrew sniped at one another across the Atlantic on Monday, each saying the other side was to blame for the duke’s failure to participate in the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking probe.
Andrew’s lawyers said in a statement that he has offered three times this year to speak with U.S. investigators after being assured that he “is not and has never been a ‘target’ of their criminal investigations into Epstein.”
Hours later, the U.S. attorney in Manhattan, Geoffrey S. Berman, issued a statement saying the prince had tried to “falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate” even as he repeatedly declined to schedule an interview.
Obamas deliver speeches during virtual ceremony LOS ANGELES | President Barack Obama said in a commencement speech Sunday that the nationwide protests following the recent deaths of unarmed black women and men including George Floyd were fueled from “decades worth of anguish, frustration, over unequal treatment and a failure to perform police practices.”
Obama along with his wife, Michelle, delivered speeches during YouTube’s “Dear Class of 2020” virtual ceremony. The duo, along with a wide-ranging, star-studded lineup including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and Tom Brady, offered inspirational messages in hopes of uplifting new graduates.
K-pop fans become an ally to American protesters SEOUL, South Korea | As American protesters took to the streets to mourn the death of George Floyd, they found an unexpected ally: K-pop fans.
Floyd died May 25 after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving. K-pop fans galvanized by police brutality and political disappointments swiftly mobilized, re-purposing their usual platforms and hashtags from boosting their favorite stars to backing the Black Lives Matter movement. They flooded right-wing hashtags and police apps with short video clips and memes of their K-pop stars.