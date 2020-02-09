CBS News head calls threats against Gayle King reprehensible
NEW YORK | The CBS News chief called threats against journalist Gayle King "reprehensible" Saturday as backlash grew against rapper Snoop Dogg and others critical of King for an interview where she asked about a sexual assault charge against the late Kobe Bryant.
Snoop Dogg issued a warning to King online this week following her interview with WNBA player Lisa Leslie about Bryant, the former Los Angeles Lakers star killed in a helicopter crash with his young daughter and seven others on Jan. 26.
"We fully support Gayle King and her integrity as a journalist," CBS News President Susan Zirinsky told The Associated Press. "We find the threats against her or any journalist doing their job reprehensible."
CBS would not discuss the nature of any private threats against King. Her friend, Oprah Winfrey, said in an NBC interview that King had received death threats and was traveling with security.
The rapper had joined with others, including LeBron James, 50 Cent and even Bill Cosby, in criticizing King for asking Leslie whether Bryant's legacy had been complicated by the accusation that he raped a woman at a Colorado resort in 2003. Bryant said the two had consensual sex, but he later apologized for his behavior and settled a civil suit against him.
In a profane video posted on Instagram and shared on other social media platforms, Snoop Dogg criticized King for attacking "your people." He told her to "back off ... before we come get you."
King's questions had attracted little notice as part of a wide-ranging interview shown on "CBS This Morning." But then CBS — mistakenly, it said later — posted a video online that focused strictly on the discussion about the assault case.
"The interview with Lisa Leslie was comprehensive and thoughtful," Zirinsky said. "We are a country where differences of opinion are welcome, but hateful and dangerous threats are completely unacceptable."
King's critics essentially voiced some variation of what Leslie answered — that the media should be more respectful of Bryant so soon after his death and not discuss this stain upon his record — although usually in sharper terms.
Besides her boss, other people have begun coming to King's defense, including Sen. Cory Booker, former U.S. Ambassador Susan Rice and NBC morning show host Willie Geist.
"For those threatening her and inciting violence, stop it immediately," the New Jersey senator tweeted. "This is unacceptable. We must do better."
Rice, on Twitter, said Snoop Dogg's video was despicable and she told him to back off.
"You come against Gayle King, you come against an army," R ice wrote. "You will lose, and it won't be pretty."
On Saturday, Snoop Dogg posted a message on his Instagram that said he meant King no harm.
"I'm a non-violent person. When I said what I said, I spoke for the people who felt that that Gayle was very disrespectful toward Kobe and his family," he said. "I didn't want no harm to come to her, I didn't threaten her."
He added: "We speak from the heart. Some of you who have no heart don't understand that."
Geist, from the "Today" show and MSNBC's "Morning Joe," tweeted that "the threats against Gayle King for asking a fair question in the course of a long interview are absolutely disgusting. Gayle is one of the most thoughtful people in our business."
New Yorker writer Jelani Cobb tweeted that there was a way to disagree with King's questions "without lapsing into misogyny, threats and ignorance."
In an essay posted on the web site The Undefeated, Morehouse College journalism professor David Dennis Jr. wondered why it was two black women — King and Leslie — who were the ones publicly wrestling with this aspect of Bryan't legacy.
"We, myself included, have to take time in our healing to try to understand why we either forgave Bryant or never bothered to hold him accountable," Dennis wrote. "It's fair to believe that the work Bryant put in for women in sports in the years since the rape allegation have shown true contrition and rehabilitation, but nothing will erase that night ... To demand silence over the case does an injustice to the victims of sexual violence as well as the work Bryant did to try to make it right."
'Birds of Prey' flies low on Oscars weekend with tepid debut
By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — "Birds of Prey," the DC Comics' Harley Quinn spinoff, made a tepid debut in theaters over the weekend, opening in No. 1 but below expectations with $33.3 million domestically, according to studio estimates Sunday.
"Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," an R-rated Warner Bros. release, arrived in theaters while its star — Margot Robbie — is nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in "Bombshell" and the previous DC film, the $1 billion-grossing "Joker," is up for a leading 11 Oscars.
But despite those lead-ins, "Birds of Prey" came in for a rocky landing. It had been expected to open around $50 million. It fared similarly overseas, grossing an estimated $48 million from 78 international markets.
Warner Bros. said the coronavirus impacted sales in Asia, though in South Korea, where "Birds of Prey" made $1.9 million, it came in second to a local release. "Birds of Prey" doesn't have a China release scheduled, and "Suicide Squad" never opened there. Cinemas in the country, the world's second largest movie market, have shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak.
"Birds of Prey," the week's lone new wide release, cost approximately $100 million to make. Cathy Yan directs the "Suicide Squad" spinoff, which Robbie also produced. Robbie stars as Quinn, the crazed criminal who after splitting with Joker is a solo vigilante. Reviews were mostly favorable, with an 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it a B-plus CinemaScore.
After three weeks atop the box office, Sony Picture's "Bad Boys for Life" dropped to second with $12 million in its fourth weekend. The action comedy, which reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has grossed $336 million worldwide.
Though analysts are forecasting a down year for Hollywood at the box office, the success of "Bad Boys for Life" has helped drive the year's ticket sales to an almost 10% uptick over the first five weeks of 2019, according to data firm Comscore.
Ahead of the Academy Awards, several nominees padded their ticket-sales totals. Universal's "1917," the Sam Mendes-directed World War I film, took in another $9 million in its seventh weekend, good for third place. The film, a favorite for Sunday night, has grossed $132.5 million domestically and $287.4 million globally.
Rian Johnson's "Knives Out," nominated for best screenplay, added $2.4 million, bringing its North American total to $158.9 million. Lionsgate earlier this week confirmed a sequel to the acclaimed whodunit.
Greta Gerwig's Louisa May Alcott adaptation "Little Women," up for six Oscars including best picture, also ranked in the top 10 with $2.3 million. Its seven-week domestic total is $102.7 million. That gives the best-picture category five $100 million-grossing movies, including "1917," "Joker," "Ford v Ferrari" and "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood." (Counting overseas sales, "Parasite" has also surpassed $100 million.) Netflix hasn't reported box-office data for its two best-picture contenders, "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story."
Sculptor's work displayed at stock show leads to commission
RAPID CITY, S.D. | Both of Fritz Hoppe's parents were artists, so it is no surprise that he developed an interest in art.
Hoppe graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a business degree. But he said art has always been a passion.
"I have been around art and artists since I was a little kid," Hoppe said. He sold his first cast piece when he was 19.
He said cast pieces appeal to him in many ways.
"These pieces are all done by hand right here in America," Hoppe told the Rapid City Journal. "From making the molds, to pouring the wax, to casting the bronze, sometimes it is more science than art."
But nothing in business school or his artistic training could have prepared him for where a booth at the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo would take him.
At the 2019 show, Hoppe was approached by an Aberdeen family about making an exact cast replica of one of their Angus bulls. It will be Hoppe's biggest piece yet.
"I was commissioned at last year's show to do an Angus bull bust," Hoppe said. "It is in clay now and should be ready this summer."
Art intersected with real life when he worked on that project, making a bust of a John Kippley Angus Bull.
"I love creating art from memory," Hoppe said. "But for this piece, I was standing next to the bull making precise measurements. At one point I even had to hold his nose to get it right."
You can see the work in clay at his booth at this year's show in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. He has many more pieces on display as well.
His favorite is a cast of a Native American hunter chasing a bison full speed on horseback.
"A lot of people say that it is my best work," he said.
After the show, Hoppe will focus on his work as he tries to secure a spot on the Sioux Falls Sculpture Walk.
Films, panel talks to mark Black History Month in Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Films, discussions and other activities are planned throughout February by the Detroit Historical Society in recognition of Black History Month.
Among the offerings of the society's Winter Film Series is "With Love from Idlewild," which showcases filmmaker Tinisha Brugnone's travels through a historically black vacation destination in western Michigan. Screenings are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at the Dossin Great Lakes Museum on Belle Isle.
Other events include a panel discussion on Feb. 20 exploring the widening racial equity gap in Detroit, and a Feb. 29 event focusing on the urban agricultural movement that includes a panel talk, craft activities and a vendor marketplace. Both events will be held at the Detroit Historical Museum in Midtown.