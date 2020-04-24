Meghan's lawsuit against British tabloid has court hearing
LONDON | A British newspaper publisher fought back against the Duchess of Sussex at a court hearing Friday, rejecting allegations that it deliberately stoked a dispute between Meghan and her father and asking for the claim to be struck from her lawsuit against the company.
The preliminary hearing at Britain's High Court was the first stage of Meghan's legal action against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for publishing what she describes as a "private and confidential" letter to her father in August 2018.
Excerpts from the letter she wrote appeared in the newspaper and online six months later. Meghan's civil lawsuit accuses Associated Newspapers of copyright infringement, misuse of private information and violating the U.K.'s data protection law.
The company denies legal wrong-doing, and its lawyers argued that the specific claims of "dishonesty and malicious intent" should not be part of the case.
Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, were expected to listen in to the part of the hearing argued by her lawyers.
The duchess's lawyer, David Sherborne, said during Friday's hearing that the publisher "disclosed to the whole world the detailed contents of a private letter of a daughter to her father."
Sherborne said Associated Newspapers had "harassed" Megan's father, Thomas Markle, manipulated him into giving interviews and taken other actions for the purpose of "stirring up" a dispute between Markle and his famous daughter.
A lawyer representing the publishing company, Anthony White, said in court papers that Meghan's lawsuit alleged "seriously improper" and deliberate conduct "to the effect that the defendant's motive was to seek to manufacture or stoke a family dispute for the sake of having a good story or stories to publish."
White asked the judge to strike the claim ahead of a full trial in the case, arguing that the publisher's motivation was "irrelevant to the claim for misuse of private information."
The lawyer also rejected Meghan's allegation that the publisher "acted dishonestly" when deciding which parts of her letter to publish.
Thomas Markle's strained relationship with his daughter complicated Meghan's entry into the royal family.
He had been due to walk Meghan down the aisle at her and Harry's May 2018 wedding but pulled out at the last minute, citing heart problems. The former television lighting director has given occasional interviews to the media, complaining in December 2018 that he'd been "ghosted" by his daughter after the wedding.
The letter Meghan wrote him was penned three months after the royal wedding at Windsor Castle.
Analysts have compared the legal case to a lawsuit brought by Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana, over photographs showing her exercising on gym equipment. The case was settled before it was heard in court.
Harry has long had a difficult relationship with the press. When he and Meghan announced the legal action over the letter, he accused some newspapers of conducting a "ruthless campaign" against his wife and compared it to press treatment of his mother, who died in a Paris car crash being chased by paparazzi in 1997.
Earlier this week, the couple made public a strongly worded letter they had written to several British tabloid newspaper stating they would no longer cooperate with the publications because of what they called "distorted, false or invasive" stories.
They wrote in the letter they were unwilling to "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion."
Harry and Meghan announced in January they were quitting as senior royals, seeking financial independence and moving to North America. Their plan became official at the end of March.
Astronomer files trademark lawsuit against American Girl
MADISON, Wis. | An astronomer in Chicago has sued the maker of American Girl dolls, alleging the Wisconsin company stole her likeness and name to create its astronaut doll.
The federal trademark lawsuit filed in Madison this week by Lucianne Walkowicz asks American Girl and its parent company, Mattel, to stop selling the Luciana Vega doll, described as "an aspiring astronaut ready to take the next giant leap to Mars," the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
Walkowicz is a TED senior fellow at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. She spent much of her career with NASA and has lectured extensively on Mars exploration.
American Girl said in a statement that it "takes great pride in creating original characters for girls. We take any allegations to the contrary extremely seriously, and intend to defend the case vigorously."
The lawsuit notes that the doll has a purple streak in her hair and wears holographic shoes, just as Walkowicz does.
"Here, the defendants used the name and likeness of Lucianne, a well-known figure in astronomy, space and STEM, who particularly studied the star Vega, in conjunction with the American Girl doll Luciana Vega without obtaining her authorization," the lawsuit states. "In fact, the defendants incorporated the same color hair streak, shoes and style of Lucianne in the Luciana Vega doll."
Walkowicz is seeking unspecified compensatory, punitive and other damages.
Walkowicz's attorney, Charles Mudd Jr., said discussions with Mattel on the matter have been unproductive. He said there's no defense for the use of Walkowicz's likeness without her authorization.
Tye Tribbett sends positive vibes with song amid virus
NEW YORK | Grammy-winning gospel singer Tye Tribbett has fused Kendrick Lamar's hit song "Alright" into a new tune to send a message to people during the coronavirus pandemic: We are going to be all right.
Tribbett released the new song "We Gon' Be Alright" on Friday. The new track interpolates part of Lamar's anthemic 2015 song, which was co-produced by Pharrell and won two Grammy Awards.
Tribbett, 44, said he's hoping to offer some light to the world during a time of darkness. "We Gon' Be Alright," which fuses elements of trap music, includes lyrics like, "Troubles come and go, even on the mountain high or valley low/Never let your faith go, never let your faith go."
"Every time I play the song in my house, my family rushes to dance together and celebrate, even during this pandemic! My prayer is that this song does the same for your house or wherever this song is heard as we hope in the promises of a God who has never failed," Tribbett said in a statement.
Tribbett won the best gospel album and best gospel song Grammys at the 2014 show.
First lady sends gifts to hospitals dealing with coronavirus
WASHINGTON | Melania Trump is sending blankets, caps and other gifts to hospitals in 10 states, including some hit hardest by the new coronavirus outbreak, for use by medical staff and children who are patients.
The care packages were shipped Thursday to hospitals in New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware, Nevada and the District of Columbia, the White House said.
"The medical community has gone above and beyond to protect the health of the American People," the first lady said in a statement. The packages are "just a small token of my appreciation for their courage and leadership in this time of need."
The hospitals were not identified. Mrs. Trump met doctors and nurses at some of the hospitals during past visits to promote her youth program, the White House said.
The gifts bear the logo of her "Be Best" youth initiative and include blankets, caps, tote bags, pencils, backpacks, stickers, Dr. Seuss books and games for young patients.