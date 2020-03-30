Eilish, Carey, more sing from home to raise funds for virus
NEW YORK | Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys and Dave Grohl opened their doors — literally — as the musicians performed from their homes for an hour-long benefit concert to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus crisis.
Keys kicked off the Sunday event — which also honored health professionals and first responders — singing her song "Underdog" from a piano in her home. She thanked those "risking their lives to keep us safe." Carey, one of the last performers, sang "Always Be My Baby" from her home studio in New York, then told the audience she was going to put on gloves.
Elton John sang and also hosted the special that aired on Fox and iHeartMedia radio stations; he said he hoped "this entertainment will feed and fuel your soul."
The homebound setting wasn't a stretch for the home-schooled Eilish, who typically performs live alongside her brother-producer Finneas, who is either on guitar or piano. On Sunday, he strummed along as Eilish sang her No. 1 hit "Bad Guy" from their couch. The concert special came on the one-year anniversary of Eilish's Grammy-winning debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" — which Finneas and Eilish produced and recorded from their home in Los Angeles.
Eilish told viewers she was happy she and her brother could provide "some sort of comfort during the crazy, crazy time."
The artists were filmed with cell phones, cameras and audio equipment in their homes. The event took place during the time slot that was to belong to the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which became part of a wave of public-event postponements and cancellations because of the pandemic.
Other performers included Tim McGraw, H.E.R. and Sam Smith, who sang "How Do You Sleep" in a cappella form. Dave Grohl sang "My Hero" from his studio in Hawaii, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong strummed his guitar to "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," while Camila Cabello sang "My Oh My" from Miami with a guitar assist from beau Shawn Mendes.
The five members of the Backstreet Boys performed from separate locations to sing their classic hit, "I Want It That Way." And Demi Lovato sang her emotional song "Skyscraper" while playing piano.
Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Melissa McCarthy, Ryan Seacrest, Ken Jeong and others made special appearances, thanking first responders and telling viewers to practice safe habits like hand-washing and staying home.
"I see a lot of inspiring stories of kindness around the world that are helping to calm everyone's nerves during this scary time. My heart goes out to people who have lost loved ones and also to people that are losing their jobs," said Gaga, who postponed the April 10 release of her album "Chromatica," saying it's not the right time amid a global fight with the coronavirus. "I just wanted to check in and make sure that you're finding the time to be kind to yourself and doing whatever you can to maintain your mental health."
Like Gaga, other artists have changed release dates on projects because of the virus, and artists have had to cancel or postpone live shows because of social-distancing mandates.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Viewers watching Sunday's concert special were asked to support two of the charitable organizations aiding victims and first responders during the pandemic: Feeding America and First Responders Children's Foundation.
Some police officers and health care professionals spoke in between performances, with one ICU nurse in tears as she told viewers about her emotional day treating victims carrying the virus.
Dutch museum says van Gogh painting stolen in overnight raid
THE HAGUE, Netherlands | A painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh was stolen in an overnight smash-and-grab raid on a museum that was closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, police and the museum said Monday.
The Singer Laren museum east of Amsterdam said that "The Parsonage Garden at Nuenen in Spring 1884" by the Dutch master was taken in the early hours of Monday. By early afternoon, all that could be seen from the outside of the museum was a large white panel covering a door in the building's glass facade.
Museum General Director Evert van Os said the institution that houses the collection of American couple William and Anna Singer is "angry, shocked, sad" at the theft.
The value of the work, which was on loan from the Groninger Museum in the northern Dutch city of Groningen, was not immediately known. Van Gogh's paintings, when they rarely come up for sale, fetch millions at auction.
Police are investigating the theft.
"I'm shocked and unbelievably annoyed that this has happened," said Singer Laren museum director Jan Rudolph de Lorm.
"This beautiful and moving painting by one of our greatest artists stolen - removed from the community," he added. "It is very bad for the Groninger Museum, it is very bad for the Singer, but it is terrible for us all because art exists to be seen and shared by us, the community, to enjoy to draw inspiration from and to draw comfort from, especially in these difficult times."
The 25-by-57-centimeter (10-by-22-inch) oil on paper painting shows a person standing in a garden surrounded by trees with a church tower in the background.
It dates to a time when the artist had moved back to his family in a rural area of the Netherlands and painted the life he saw there, including his famous work "The Potato Eaters," in mostly somber tones.
Later, he moved to southern France, where he developed a far more colorful, vibrant style of painting as his health declined before his death in 1890.
Police said in a statement that the thief or thieves smashed a glass door to get into the museum. That set off an alarm that sent officers rushing to the museum but by the time they got there the painting and whoever stole it were gone.
A team including forensics and art theft experts was studying video footage and questioning neighbors. Van Os said the museum's security worked "according to protocol," but he added: "Obviously we can learn from this."
Before the closure, the museum was hosting an exhibition titled "Mirror of the Soul" with works by artists ranging from Jan Toorop to Piet Mondrian, in cooperation with Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum.
The Singer Laren's collection has a focus on modernism such as neo-impressionism, pointillism, expressionism and cubism.
It is not the first high profile theft from the museum. In 2007, thieves stole seven works from its sculpture garden, including a bronze cast of "The Thinker" by Auguste Rodin. The famous sculpture was recovered a few days later, missing a leg.
Singer John Prine is in stable condition, his wife says
NEW YORK | John Prine is in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator while being treated for COVID-19-type symptoms, his wife, Fiona Whelan Prine said Monday.
The singer-songwriter's family said Sunday that Prine was critically ill. Fiona Prine's message Monday on social media, suggested his condition had improved overnight. Prine remains hospitalized.
"Please continue to send your amazing love and prayers," she said on Twitter. "Sing his songs. Stay home and wash hands. John loves you. I love you."
News that Prine's health was in jeopardy provoked an outpouring of affection for Prine. Joan Baez responded with a video of her playing his song "Hello In There" from her kitchen.
Fiona Prine earlier in March tested positive for coronavirus and said the couple was quarantined and isolated from each other. Fiona Prine, who is also Prine's manager, said Monday that she has recovered from COVD-19.
The 73-year-old Prine, one of the most influential in folk and country music, has twice fought cancer. Most recently, he was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2013 and had part of a lung removed. The surgeries affected his voice but Prine continued to make music and to tour. Before the onset of the virus, Prine had shows scheduled in May and a summer tour planned.
Sesame Workshop enlists Elmo, Cookie Monster on hand washing
NEW YORK | Elmo, Rooster and Cookie Monster are doing their part to help keep kids safe as the coronavirus pandemic grinds on.
The beloved Sesame Street Muppets are featured in some of four new animated public service spots reminding young fans to take care while doing such things as washing hands and sneezing.
One of Elmo's signature songs, the toothbrush classic "Brushy Brush," has been updated to "Washy Wash."Rooster pops up in another of the 30-second spots to remind kids to "wash hands now" before eating, playing sports or using the bathroom.
The new content on SesameStreet.org/caring builds on last week's launch of Sesame Workshop's Caring for Each Other initiative to help families stay physically and mentally healthy during the health crisis. The overall project ranges from messages of comfort to learning activities in reading, math and science.
The new spots will be distributed globally in 19 languages through partners that include HBO, PBS Kids, YouTube and the Ad Council.
"As families around the world adjust to their new realities, parents and caregivers are looking for help in creating new routines, staying healthy and fostering learning at home while little ones are out of school," Dr. Rosemarie Truglio, senior vice president of curriculum and content at Sesame Workshop, said in a statement.
The workshop will continue to roll out new resources for parents and caregivers on creating new routines, fostering playful learning at home and managing anxiety. Families can also watch Sesame Street episodes on HBO, PBS stations and the PBS KIDS 24/7 live stream. Free on-demand episodes of "Sesame Street" are offered on PBS KIDS digital platforms, along with more than 110 free "Sesame Street" e-books on all major e-book platforms.