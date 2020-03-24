TCM is bringing its classic film festival to your home
LOS ANGELES | The folks at Turner Classic Movies had just decided they'd have to cancel their annual classic film festival when their general manager had an idea: What if they could do something else in recognition of the lost weekend?
"It felt greedy to say, 'Well why don't we do this whole other thing?'" said Pola Changnon, the network's general manager.
Charles Tabash, the head of programming, told her he'd think about it. And less than 48 hours later, he came back with something even more ambitious: Three and a half days of films, special guest appearances and star-studded segments from past festivals to air in the comfort of viewers' own homes. And with that, the TCM Classic Film Festival: Special Home Edition was born.
"I got emotional when we made the announcement to cancel. The festival means something to us," said TCM host Ben Mankiewicz of the March 12 decision. "We all just sensed that we had to do something."
Starting at 8 p.m. Eastern on April 16 with George Cukor's "A Star Is Born" and going into to the wee hours of April 20 with a 3:30 a.m. airing of Blake Edwards' "Victor/Victoria," the Special Home Edition is for the devotees who trek out to Hollywood every year for the festival as well as those who haven't yet gotten to sip martinis at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel before watching a favorite film noir at the TCL Chinese Theater. And it couldn't come sooner for these homebound times.
The home festival has something for everyone. Care to catch up with, or re-watch a few of the most revered films of all time? They've got "Casablanca," "Lawrence of Arabia," and "North by Northwest" all scheduled. Or how about long form interviews with film legends from past festivals? They have those too with Luise Rainer, Eva Marie Saint, Faye Dunaway and Peter O'Toole, to name a few.
"It represents not only the breadth of what we might have done on a festival weekend but is also a great scrapbook of moments from the 10 years we've done this," Changnon said.
You can also pay tribute to a recently departed legend like Max Von Sydow: Ingmar Bergman's "The Seventh Seal" airs on April 17.
Mankiewicz remembers being particularly intimidated to interview Von Sydow at the 2013 festival.
"I was scared. Flat out scared," he said. "But he was so great. He was so funny and charming and lovely and I'm glad that people are going to get to have a slice of him."
They were even able to get Peter Bogdanovich out to tape a few segments. Bogdanovich will regale viewers the night of April 18 with his tales of Orson Welles as the co-host of a screening of Welles' second feature, "The Magnificent Ambersons," from 1942.
"Peter talking about Orson Welles is worth the price of admission," Mankiewicz said.
And since they already had him in studio, they had him do one for "Casablanca" too.
For those looking for family fare, Mankiewicz said his nearly 7-year-old daughter loves "Singin' in the Rain," which will air at 6 p.m. on April 19.
"Musicals are a great, great opportunity to bring people together," he said.
And for couples wondering what might make a good date night film, Mankiewicz suggests Jules Dassin's 1950 noir "Night and the City" (April 18, 11:45 p.m.) with Gene Tierney, or "Red-Headed Woman," a pre-code film starring Jean Harlow as a woman who uses sex to advance herself that airs at 2 pm on April 19.
Another pre-code gem is "Baby Face" with Barbara Stanwyck, playing early April 20.
"One of her conquests is a 25-year-old John Wayne," he said.
Or if a documentary is more your speed, there's always "Grey Gardens" or "Harold and Lillian: A Hollywood Love Story," about a storyboard artist and one of the great movie researchers of all time, featuring interviews with Francis Ford Coppola and Mel Brooks.
Everyone was disappointed to have to cancel the festival, but there was no reason the show couldn't go on in a slightly different way, especially with so much of the world at home. And the staff has been working hard to pull together this at home festival in time for airing. Mankiewicz said he was even up until 2:45 a.m. preparing scripts for the next day and he was nothing but grateful for the work.
"We're not doctors, we're not nurses, we're not scientists," Mankiewicz said. "But for many of our fans there's a comfort we provide and it's not nothing. All we can do is take the thing that we do seriously. And I'm happy to do something that matters to people even in some small way."
Though scuttled, SXSW still goes ahead with film awards
NEW YORK | South by Southwest, the sprawling Austin, Texas, conference and festival, was one of the first major gatherings canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. But its organizers, eager to lend a hand to the movies that had been set to premiere at SXSW, on Tuesday went ahead with the festival's film awards.
The announcement Tuesday made for a strange anomaly: prizes handed out, virtually, for a film festival that never happened.
But SXSW and its film director, Janet Pierson, wanted to salvage some of the lost exposure and buzz that are so vital for independent films in securing distribution or stoking word of mouth. SXSW, which had been scheduled to run March 13-22, plays a significant role in boosting the profiles of smaller, scrappy films, along with being a springtime launchpad for Hollywood genre fare.
Most of the high-profile films that had been set to debut at SXSW have reshuffled their release plans. (Judd Apatow's "The King of Staten Island," with Pete Davidson, had been set to open SXSW.) But the festival was able to proceed with awards for its juried competitions, with self-isolating jurors watching films on screening links and making selections by teleconference.
It took some scrambling. Pierson and the festival had to reach out to dozens of jurors and all of the filmmakers to make sure they were still willing to participate. Some films might have wanted to preserve their "world premiere" status for another festival. But everyone wanted to do it.
"We remain completely devastated for the filmmakers and the whole economy of Austin, and everybody," said Pierson in an interview by phone. "What I've been trying to focus on is that nobody asked for this situation but it's one of these moments of: What happens now? It takes a new layer of creativity in terms of what will happen. Going forward with the awards was one way we thought could help."
The grand jury prize for narrative feature went to Cooper Raiff's "S—-house," a micro-budget coming-of-age comedy about a college freshman struggling with the transition. The 22-year-old Raiff wrote, directed, co-edited and stars in the movie. The jurors called it "refreshing and winningly sincere."
Best documentary feature went to Danish director Katrine Philp's "An Elephant in the Room," which tracks a group of kids who have lost family members and who are attending a grief counseling center in New Jersey. The category's jury called the film heartbreaking, but also "inspiring, uplifting and — especially in these troubled times — essential."
The festival also announced its Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award, a prize begun in 2017 named after the late Beastie Boy to honor a filmmaker with an original voice. The award was given to Frank Oz's "In and of Itself," a documentary of magician Derek DelGaudio's show.
The pandemic has forced other festivals, including France's Cannes Film Festival and New York's Tribeca Film Festival, to postpone. Cannes organizers hope to put the festival on in June or July. Tribeca, which hasn't announced new plans, is releasing a short film a day on its website over the next month.
SXSW, which also features interactive and music festivals, was canceled entirely just a week before it was to begin when the Austin government — to prepare for a spike in infections — declared a local disaster and urged against large gatherings.
The cancellation of an annual event that attracts more than 100,000 people to Austin had enormous repercussions on the Texas capital's businesses, along with the hundreds of films, bands and start-ups that hoped SXSW would be their big break. Immediately after the cancellation, SXSW laid off about one-third of its staff, or around 50 people.
"When we were canceled by the city, we were ready to go forward. We were going to put on our best," said Pierson, who supported the city's decision. Asked whether's she's confident SXSW will be able to weather such a last-minute cancellation and return next year intact, she hesitated.
"I'm not confident about anything right now," said Pierson, who has headed film at SXSW for the last 12 years. "I'm just taking it one day at a time and being curious and hopeful. I never saw this coming and I don't know what the effects will be."
But she's been buoyed by the outpouring of support following the cancellation. And Pierson hopes the awards will give some of the festival's program a modicum of the attention they would have received in Austin. Eight of the 10 award winners were first-time filmmakers, she noted. A full list of awards can be found at Sxsw.com.
SXSW couldn't go ahead with every award it usually gives out. One that it couldn't announce Tuesday: the festival's audience award.
DJ D-Nice unites during the pandemic, one beat at a time
NEW YORK | When DJ D-Nice decided to start playing music live on Instagram amid countless closures due the worldwide pandemic, he did it in part to ease his loneliness and boredom given his own gigs had dried up.
At first, the audience for his hours-long sets was no more than a few hundred, mainly friends. But then word spread, and it grew to a few thousand. Then tens of thousands. Then the celebrities started showing up like Janet Jackson and Jimmy Fallon.
"By day four, which was Friday, it just took on a life of its own, you know, where Drake popped in," said D-Nice. "Everyone's in it like, 'Whoa, what's happening here?' And then it just started to build and it was building."
Even Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey popped in on what would become known as #ClubQuarantine as the audience exploded.
"Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine," Winfrey tweeted.
D-Nice, whose real name is Derrick Jones, says he's been overwhelmed by the response.
"I've been in the music industry for a long time, but this was a different kind of experience where it was is more global than just like even making records, like the impact that it's had on people just through playing great music and allowing people to feel good feeling connected during this time where we are all so separated (and) isolated," said D-Nice.
He began his career in the 1980s with the influential Bronx hip-hop crew Boogie Down Productions and had a solo career but is now known for spinning beats at the hottest parties (he played the afterparty at the final musical event hosted by the Obamas at the White House in 2016). But like most performers, his work came to a halt amid the call for social distancing and worldwide shutdowns to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus (For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia).
So that's when he took to Instagram. When he first began playing on the social network last week, he had no professional equipment. He only used his iTunes, pressing play and pause while talking about the songs.
Eventually, he grabbed his actual turntables, and what began with about a couple hundred people exploded into more than 100,000 listening to his nine-hour set on Saturday, and 160,000 joining his six-hour set the following day.
While Jones is no stranger to performing for celebrities or world leaders, he was taken aback when Mrs. Obama's account joined his performance, freezing him for a moment as he figured out what to play (He went with a "Shining" by DJ Khaled featuring Beyoncé and Jay-Z.)
Another surreal moment was when Stevie Wonder tried use the "join" feature to be on screen with D-Nice and interact with him. Even politicians' handles popped up, like Joe Biden's.
Missy Elliott tweeted her approval with plenty of emojis Sunday, writing: "Hangover from #ClubQuarantine last night! Every1 was in the building! It really felt like the good ole times! @djdnice we needed that energy let me give you your flowers."
D-Nice believes his virtual parties were special because "everyone was in VIP," and he was authentic. Between shouting out personal friends and famous names, he also frequently acknowledged the healthcare workers while reminding everyone to "wash your hands!"
"When I started shouting them out, one of my friends told me that they were playing the audio in the emergency room to uplift patients and the spirits," he said. "Sometimes that's all it takes to just lift someone's spirit. And this is a beautiful thing to experience."
Nice, who began with a respectable 200,000 follower count, has now assessed more than 1. 5 million. Party attendees even began randomly sending him donations after a friend encouraged listeners to "tip the deejay" as if they were actually in a club and proceeded to post his Cash App link.
Nice, who lives in Los Angeles, said #ClubQuarantine will have to take a break because technically, streaming music via social media violates music industry laws, and on top of that, he's physical tired. But he plans something special for Wednesday, and he said #ClubQuarantine has proven the healing power of music: "It's just magical."
'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'In The Heights' postponed due to virus
NEW YORK | Warner Bros. on Tuesday delayed the summer release of "Wonder Woman 1984" and removed the adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights" from its schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With much of Hollywood's spring release calendar already vacated due to the virus, major summer movies are also increasingly reshuffling. "Wonder Woman 1984," the sequel to 2017's "Wonder Woman," will now hit theaters on Aug. 14 instead of June 5.
"In the Heights," directed by "Crazy Rich Asians" filmmaker Jon M. Chu, had been slated for June 26 but now isn't dated for release. Miranda, in a recent livestream interview with Rosie O'Donnell, said the score was being recorded when post-production work slowed due to the outbreak.
"There's a lot that remains to be done on that movie," said Miranda. "We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right."
The studio also took several other films off its release schedule including the "Scooby-Doo" movie "Scoob," previously planned for May 15, and the James Wan thriller "Malignant," previously set for Aug. 14.
Several likely spring and summer blockbusters have already been delayed, including Marvel's "Black Widow" (previously May 1, now unscheduled); the "Fast and Furious" movie "F9," (now slated for 2021); the Bond movie "No Time to Die" (moved to November); and "A Quiet Place Part II" (not currently dated).
While some recent releases have moved to streaming platforms or on-demand with theaters closed, Hollywood's top productions have opted to wait until they can play in cinemas.
"We made 'Wonder Woman 1984' for the big screen and I believe in the power of cinema," director Patty Jenkins said on Twitter. "In these terrible times, when theater owners are struggling as so many are, we are excited to re-date our film to August 14th, 2020, in a theater near you, and pray for better times for all by then."