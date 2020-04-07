Judge: R Kelly must remain locked up amid coronavirus crisis
NEW YORK | A federal judge in New York on Tuesday denied R&B singer R. Kelly's request for release from jail in Chicago because he was concerned he could contract the coronavirus while behind bars.
"The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses," U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of Brooklyn wrote in her denial. "The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed."
The 53-year-old Kelly has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago since he was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.
Three staff members at the federal lockup have tested positive for the virus, but no inmates have been reported with infections. Cases have been reported at Cook County Jail in Chicago and other jails and prisons around the country. Kelly's attorneys filed a motion in late March arguing that people in such facilities are at particular risk of contracting the virus.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the Chicago lockup and other federal facilities have taken steps to prevent the virus from spreading. Further, they wrote that a "generalized risk" that an inmate could contract the virus doesn't justify their release.
Kelly has denied ever abusing anyone and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. He faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.
Winfrey chooses "Hidden Valley Road" for book club
NEW YORK | Oprah Winfrey's new book club pick is Robert Kolker's "Hidden Valley Road," an in-depth account of a 1950s family in which six of 12 children were diagnosed with schizophrenia. Winfrey says she will continue picking books during the coronavirus outbreak, and will seek new ways to engage readers.
In announcing her choice Tuesday, Winfrey called "Hidden Valley Road" a "a riveting true story of an American family that reads like a medical detective journey. It reveals the shame, denial, shock, confusion and misunderstanding of mental illness at a time when no one was really sure what schizophrenia was or how to treat it."
"Hidden Valley Road," tells the story of the Galvins, an attractive, high-achieving Colorado family that was devastated by the illness. Kolker learned about them four years ago through a mutual friend and received extensive cooperation, speaking with nine of the siblings and their mother, and also drawing upon family letters, diaries and medical records.
In a review that ran last weekend in The New York Times, Sam Dolnick praised Kolker as a gifted storyteller and "a restrained and unshowy writer who is able to effectively set a mood." Kolker has written for New York magazine and Bloomberg and is the author of "Lost Girls," which has been adapted into a Netflix film starring Amy Ryan.
Kolker's new book, released this week, is Winfrey's fourth selection since starting a partnership with Apple last fall. She usually tapes a live appearance with the author that runs on Apple TV Plus. Because of the coronavirus, she will interview Kolker and Galvin family members remotely for a program expected to air in May.
Winfrey spoke to The Associated Press recently from her home in Santa Barbara, California, where she has been sheltering in place since early March, She said she had chosen "Hidden Valley Road" before the virus became widespread, but says it's even timelier now, because of its story of a baffling and horrifying illness. She was also personally drawn to the narrative, explaining that a young student from the school she runs in South Africa has three siblings diagnosed with schizophrenia.
"I've watched the ways that mental illness can rampage a family, and how they deal with the stigma of it and overcoming the shame of it," Winfrey said.
Winfrey has helped generate millions of sales over the years, but her announcement comes at a time of deep declines in book sales and widespread industry layoffs, from bookstores to the publisher Macmillan, where Winfrey has an imprint. She began her club in 1996, and has never had a year of such unexpected and troubling challenges.
Her previous selection, Jeanine Cummins' "American Dirt," had received widespread early praise and seemed set to be a critical and commercial hit. But a month before its January release date, some Mexican-American writers faulted the novel about a Mexican mother and son fleeing north as uninformed and exploitative. What Winfrey had thought would be a show about immigration ended up being a forum about the lack of Latino representation in publishing, and in Winfrey's club. (Winfrey reiterated that she plans to choose books by Latinos in coming months).
Not long after the Cummins show aired, in early March, the coronavirus spread around the country and Winfrey briefly wondered whether she should delay further choices. She decided instead that books, and conversations about books, were needed more than ever. In addition to her programs on Apple, Winfrey hopes to organize what she is calling literary pajama parties on Instagram.
"You have virtual dance parties," says Winfrey, who took part in an all-star online gathering hosted by DJ D-Nice. "So I was thinking of doing the same thing for books, trying to see how many people you get for a pajama party where you talk about a book."
'The Lost Colony' canceled for summer due to COVID-19
MANTEO, N.C. | This year's performance of the North Carolina-based play "The Lost Colony" has been canceled for the first time since the middle of World War II because of the coronavirus pandemic, the group that runs the play announced Tuesday.
The board of directors of the Roanoke Island Historical Association announced on the play's Facebook page that the cancellation of the 83rd season of Paul Green's play is the first since 1944.
In a March 27 statement on its webpage, play officials had said they were working toward an opening on May 29. But in announcing the cancellation, the board said the association didn't want to risk the safety of ticket buyers, cast crew, staff and volunteers and determined that canceling the season was best for all involved.
"These are difficult times and that creates an environment where difficult decisions are required," RIHA Board Chair Kevin Bradley said in the statement posted to Facebook. "And this certainly was a difficult decision for our Board of Directors to make – but I believe the correct one in light of what our community is facing."
Refunds are available for tickets purchased for this year, or the tickets can be applied to 2021 when the play re-opens.
Pulitzer Prize announcement to be postponed due to pandemic
NEW YORK | The Pulitzer Prize Board will postpone the announcement of this year's winners because some board members have been busy covering the global coronavirus outbreak, the organization announced Tuesday.
The announcement of Pulitzer winners in journalism and the arts will be postponed from April 20 to May 4, the board said.
Pulitzer Prize administrator Dana Canedy said the board includes many journalists who are on the front lines of reporting on the coronavirus pandemic. "As they focus on this critical mission, this postponement will provide additional time to thoroughly evaluate the 2020 Pulitzer finalists," Canedy said.
She added, "More than ever, this moment highlights journalism's mission to provide a vital public service. It also demonstrates literature and the arts' ability to transport and uplift the human spirit during trying times. The Pulitzer Prizes will continue its more than century-long mandate to celebrate such excellence."
The annual awards luncheon, traditionally held at Columbia University in May, will be postponed as well. Details of a fall reception for winners will be announced at a later date.
The Pulitzer Prizes in journalism were first awarded in 1917 and are considered the field's most prestigious honor in the U.S.