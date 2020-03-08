Royal farewell: Harry, Meghan on final duty before new life
LONDON | It's definitely a farewell. But will it be fond?
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will fulfill their final royal commitment when they appear Monday at the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. It's the last time they will be seen at work with the entire royal Windsor clan before they fly off into self-imposed exile in North America.
The service marks the end of a two-month drama that began when the couple announced plans to walk away from their roles as senior members of Britain's royal family and into a world where they will have to earn a living, pay their own way and even open some doors for themselves.
It's uncharted territory for the House of Windsor, even as the family seeks to downsize.
"I think this is a blow because I don't think (the Windsors) would have envisaged that the slimmed-down monarchy would have actually meant that there was no role for Meghan and Harry,'' said Pauline Maclaran, co-author of "Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture." "I mean, they really brought a new dimension to the royal family brand."
It wasn't supposed to happen this way.
Less than two years ago, Harry and Meghan were seen as a golden couple that would help extend the royal family's appeal to a new generation. Their wedding on May 19, 2018, united a grandson of 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II with the former Meghan Markle, a bi-racial American actress who had starred for seven years on the U.S. television series "Suits.'' George Clooney, Serena Williams and Elton John attended their wedding at Windsor Castle, which ended with the royal couple kissing for their flag-waving fans and riding through the streets in a horse-drawn carriage.
But the horses were barely back at the stable before pressures intensified on the couple, who became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day.
Even before the ceremony, Britain's tabloid newspapers featured stories about a rift between Meghan and her father. When Meghan became pregnant, some commentators criticized her for jetting off to New York for a baby shower, a strange American tradition to many in Britain. Others lampooned Meghan's politically correct pronouncements on the environment and women's rights.
Meghan's supporters saw racism at work. Harry publicly defended his wife and directed his anger at the intrusive media he has resented all his life because of the paparazzi's role in chasing his mother, Princess Diana, on the night in 1997 when she died in a Paris car accident.
The prince himself was stung by media reports of a split between him and his older brother, Prince William. The notion that the brothers and their glamorous wives would be a royal "Fab Four'' for the 21st century began to fade.
"For me, and for my wife, of course there's a lot of stuff that hurts, especially when the majority of it is untrue,'' Harry, 35, told ITV News last fall. "I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.''
Then in January, the couple sparked a royal crisis when they revealed that they intended to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. The move came after holiday pictures were released of the queen along with son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George. The future was pictured and Harry wasn't part of it.
In a personal statement, Harry and Meghan revealed that they intended to become "financially independent" and "balance" their time between the U.K. and North America, while continuing to honor and serve the queen. They wanted, in essence, to be part-time royals.
Hours later, Buckingham Palace issued a statement hinting that this part-time notion had caught some in the royal household by surprise. Discussions with the Duke and Duchess, it said, were "at an early stage."
With his ginger hair, close-cropped beard and easy manner, Harry had become one of the royal family's most popular members after shedding the hard-partying image of his youth. The youngest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana, Harry is sixth in line to the throne, after his father, William and William's three children. More importantly, he and William were seen as a new generation who would modernize the royals.
But there's no precedent for a part-time role in the House of Windsor's family firm. After all, Edward VIII was largely shunned by the royal family after he abdicated the throne to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson in 1936.
Anguish followed the dueling announcements.
Aggrieved taxpayers insisted that Harry and Meghan repay the 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) of public money spent to renovate the house in Windsor where they had planned to live. Their social media feeds, normally full of heart-shaped emoticons, were flooded with ill-tempered commentary about their decision to abandon Britain.
A family summit sought to hash out a way forward.
Finally, the queen stepped in: Harry and Meghan would stop carrying out royal duties in March, would pay back the renovation costs and would receive no public money after they stepped aside. While Harry and Meghan would always be part of the royal family, they won't be allowed to use the word "royal'' to earn a living.
That meant the couple had to abandon plans to use the "SussexRoyal" brand they had sought to trademark.
So, what now?
Well to start with, they won't use their royal titles.
But other issues remain: how will Harry and Meghan earn a living and who will pay for their security, which has until now been financed by U.K. taxpayers? The Canadian government has said it will not.
The couple are expected to earn their keep at least partly through speaking engagements — sort of like the Obamas. They already spoke at a JPMorgan investment conference last month in Florida, but it isn't known whether they were paid.
Simon Morgan, a former royal protection officer, estimates their security costs at "several million'' pounds a year.
"When you look at the royal family, their security package is very much built on a model from cradle to grave,'' said Morgan, the director of operations and training for the security firm Trojan Consultancy. "It's built on an element of rapport and trust ... when we talk about the cost, the initial setup of that team will be quite important."
But many royal watchers are more interested in what caused this seismic shift in the British monarchy. Some blame Meghan, who admitted last year that adjusting to royal life had been difficult.
The 38-year-old Los Angeles native graduated from Northwestern University and carved out a career in movies and television long before she met Harry. The couple's first child, Archie, was born in May 2019.
Harry and Meghan's agreement with the queen calls for their decision to be revisited in a year. They may choose to return to front-line duties, where their super-celebrity status allows them to highlight their favorite causes.
But will they miss it? Meghan might miss the events like one on Friday, in which she urged male students to honor the women in their lives. Ecstatic students offered rapturous applause at her message of empowerment.
Harry for his part has a special bond with British military causes, such as the Endeavour Fund, which helps wounded service personnel use sports to recover from their injuries. He promised he wouldn't go away.
"A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back,'' he said in a veiled reference to his royal struggles. "Well I'm also here to tell you, I've always got yours.''
Business as usual at North American box office amid virus
LOS ANGELES |North American audiences are not staying away from theaters amid virus concerns, according to the weekend's box office numbers. Disney and Pixar's "Onward" topped the charts as expected and the Ben Affleck basketball drama "The Way Back" also opened normally.
"Onward" earned $40 million from 4,310 North American locations, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It's on the lower end of openings for the studio, more in line with "The Good Dinosaur's" launch in 2015. "Onward" is an original story about two teenage elf brothers voiced by Chris Pratt and Tom Holland who get a chance to spend one last day with their late father.
"I think it's a solid start for an original animated film," said Cathleen Taff, Disney's president of distribution. "We're especially excited about the fact that we've seen such good word of mouth."
The studio expects it to continue performing well with spring breaks starting for many students and families next week.
Internationally, "Onward" picked up $28 million. Disney noted that outside of Asia-Pacific regions, coronavirus concerns have not made a material impact on earnings.
The weekend overall is down some 50% from the same weekend last year, but that's only because that's when "Captain Marvel" opened to over $153 million, and not any indication of the market taking a hit, said Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian.
The rest of the charts also looked normal, even with recent virus-related shake-ups in the entertainment industry, including the cancellation of the South by Southwest festival and the decision to push back the release of the new James Bond film "No Time to Die" from April to November.
Universal and Blumhouse's "The Invisible Man" dropped to second place in week two with $15.2 million, bringing its domestic total to $52.7 million. Worldwide, it's just shy of $100 million.
In third place, Warner Bros.' "The Way Back" opened in line with projections with an estimated $8.5 million. The R-rated drama cost around $21 million to produce.
Affleck's performance was well-received by critics, and the star has been unusually candid about his own real-life struggles with alcoholism in the press in the weeks leading up to release.
"It's a very specific drama," said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros.' president of domestic distribution. "Ben Affleck did a great job and the reviews back that up."
Audiences, who skewed older (64% were over the age of 35), gave the film a B+ CinemaScore. Goldstein noted that the audience age broadened over the weekend.
He also hasn't seen any significant impact of the virus on the North American box office yet.
"When you look at the box office this weekend with 'Onward' and 'The Way Back,' these are solid numbers when we're all concerned 'Will people hole up inside?'" Goldstein said. We're not seeing evidence of that, but anything can happen."
Industry analysts are keeping an eye on the numbers as the news continues to develop around the outbreak.
"Thus far, I'm not seeing any impact," Dergarabedian said. "This weekend played out exactly as expected. You have families and children going to theaters to the tune of $40 million. People remain in the habit of going to the movies."
In limited release, A24 debuted Kelly Reichardt's acclaimed "First Cow" in four locations in New York and Los Angeles. It earned $96,059 and will be rolling out nationwide throughout the spring.
Ciara is latest musician to postpone show due to coronavirus
NEW YORK | Grammy-winning singer Ciara is the latest musician to postpone a concert because of the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
Ciara, who is pregnant, was set to perform in Texas at the grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO on March 19 but announced Saturday that the event is being postponed.
"With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings," Ciara said in a statement. "I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned."
The grand opening of the new Fort Hood USO will now take place in the summer and the concert will be rescheduled for later this year.
"I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe," Ciara said.
Ciara's announcement comes a day after the organizers of Austin's South by Southwest announced they had cancelled the annual arts and technology festival. On Thursday, the three-day Ultra electronic dance music festival, originally planned for March 20-22 in Miami featuring David Guetta, The Chainsmokers and more, was officially postponed. And Mariah Carey announced she was postponing a March concert in Honolulu to November because of the coronavirus.
Outside of the United States, more shows have been postponed or cancelled. Queen and Adam Lambert's tour stop in Paris was postponed, while Maluma and Louis Tomlinson are no longer performing shows in Milan. And in Asia, several acts including BTS, Green Day, Avril Lavigne and Khalid, have cancelled or postponed live shows.
American Film Institute postponing gala with Julie Andrews
NEW YORK | The American Film Institute says it is postponing its 48th annual AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute honoring Julie Andrews in an apparent response to the new coronavirus outbreak.
The organization originally planned to give Andrews its Life Achievement Award on April 25 in Los Angeles. It will be rescheduled for early summer.
"AFI's decision to postpone the event is simply in response to the rapidly evolving nature of current events and our promise to ensure the well-being of the artists and audience that gather each year to celebrate America's art form," AFI CEO and President Bob Gazzale said in a statement Saturday. "This move will allow our full attention to focus on the many gifts that Julie Andrews has given the world."
AFI did not directly cite the virus outbreak that officials in numerous countries, including the United States, are trying to contain. The postponement is one of several changes that have been made in recent days to entertainment industry events, including Friday's decision to cancel the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, and a move earlier this week to delay the release of the new James Bond Film "No Time to Die" to later this year.
Andrews' acting career has spanned several decades, winning an Academy Award in 1965 for her starring role in "Mary Poppins." She also starred in "The Sound of Music" and "The Princess Diaries."
The 84-year-old won two Grammy Awards and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.
Andrews will be the 48th recipient of the prestigious honor from the AFI, joining Mel Brooks, Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, George Clooney and Denzel Washington.