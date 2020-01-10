Meghan, Harry miles apart as they start new independent life LONDON | Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were taking the first steps into their new independent life thousands of miles apart on Friday, as a friend of the couple pushed back against accusations they blindsided Queen Elizabeth II with the announcement they would be stepping down from royal duties.
As Meghan flew back to Canada, where the couple spent a six-week Christmas break out of the public eye, Harry stayed in England, where the royal family sought to contain the crisis sparked by the couple’s decision to effectively quit as senior royals.
The queen moved quickly to take control of the situation, ordering royal courtiers to sort out a future role for the couple within days. British media reported Friday that the monarch, who is at her Sandringham estate in eastern England, held a conference call with her son Prince Charles and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry.
The royal family is said to be “hurt’’ by Harry and Meghan’s decision to step down from their royal role, with reports claiming they were not told of the statement beforehand. But the queen, Charles and William have told their teams to work with government and the couple to sort out a solution.
DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance gives $3M to Australia fire relief
LOS ANGELES | Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance environmental organization will donate $3 million to help wildfire relief efforts in Australia.
The foundation said Thursday that it has started the Australia Wildfire Fund to help with an “international response to the catastrophic bushfires” currently raging in the country.
Dave Burd, aka Lil Dicky, brings comic styling to television
PASADENA, Calif. | Dave Burd’s persona as rapper Lil Dicky is already a hit, having released music with some of the genre’s biggest names.
Now Burd is taking his comical and relatable style to television with his self-titled series “Dave,” set to debut on FXX in the spring. It follows Burd in his daily life, with comedy ensuing from doctor visits and his relationship with his girlfriend.
‘The Incredible Hulk’ actor to become deputy
in New Mexico SOCORRO, N.M. | Lou Ferrigno, the actor in the CBS television series “The Incredible Hulk,” is slated to become a sheriff’s deputy in New Mexico.
Socorro County Sheriff William Armijo is scheduled to deputize Ferrigno next week at a special ceremony.
Officials say Ferrigno will bring decades of law enforcement experience to the department and be instrumental in recruiting for the department and the county.
The 68-year-old Ferrigno has served as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Los Angeles County and a member of the volunteer sheriff posse in Maricopa County, Arizona.
Ferrigno played the Hulk in the 1970s television series.