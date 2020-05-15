Keith Urban hosts drive-in concert for medical workers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country star Keith Urban is used to playing massive stages full of lights, speakers and screens in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans, but his latest gig was mostly just him and two other musicians playing on a flatbed truck in front of about 125 cars.
Urban played the Stardust Drive-In movie theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville, Tennessee, Thursday night for a crowd of more than 200 medical workers from Vanderbilt Health.
"It's like glorified karaoke," Urban told The Associated Press, of the set up that included a band member playing pre-recorded tracks and another guitar/keyboard player.
In the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak, Urban hadn't played a live show since February. Urban said it took him and his promoter Live Nation about a month to plan the surprise drive-in concert, although more drive-in concerts are currently being planned throughout the country.
"All the cars are tilted forward so they've all got a great view and you've got this freakin' killer video wall behind the stage," said Urban.
During the 75-minute show, Urban played some of his hits, including "Blue Ain't Your Color" and "The Fighter," but also played new songs off his upcoming record "The Speed of Now, Part 1."
Urban said the thrill of playing live again was amazing, even as the crowd looked — and sounded — a little different. He asked the healthcare workers to send him selfies of themselves, which he put on the screen behind him.
"There would just be a random lights flashing out there, then a horn and a cheer over there, and then I realized it was all these people popping up on screen behind me," he said.
Urban said that he wanted to thank all the healthcare workers who have been on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Walking on stage, it was just huge gratitude, particularly for that audience last night," said Urban.
Arkansas venue postpones concert ordered shut due to virus
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. | An Arkansas theater said Thursday it will postpone a country-rock concert that would have defied the state's ban on large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic, days after health officials ordered the show shut down.
The announcement by TempleLive in Fort Smith came less than two hours after state regulators suspended the venue's pemit to sell alcohol, saying it would remain suspended unless the concert was cancelled.
TempleLive said it would move the Travis McCready show from Friday night to Monday, when the state is allowing theaters, arenas and other indoor venues to reopen with some restrictions. The theater said it was submitting an application to hold the show — expected to draw more than 200 people — which is higher than a 50-person limit the state initially set for such venues.
"At the end of the day, we fought the law and the laws won," Mike Brown, TempleLive's vice president of operations, said at a news conference at the theater, a former Masonic Temple.
After the announcement, an Alcohol Beverage Control Division spokesman said the permit would be returned before Monday.
The state on Tuesday ordered the theater to cancel or postpone the show, and Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the venue would face "consequences" that could be enforced by local police if the show went forward.
It's unclear whether the state will approve the new date for the show. Arkansas is allowing indoor entertainment venues to reopen Monday but with a 50-person limit in the audience. That restriction can be raised to one-third of a venue's capacity, but only if its plan is approved in advance by the state.
Hutchinson said, assuming the plan is approved, "we're delighted to welcome the concertgoers to that venue."
"We are pleased that we have that resolution and the concert promoter recognized the need to follow the directives of the Department of Health," Hutchinson said.
The venue has said it planned to reduce its capacity from 1,100 people to 229 for the show, and that it would check the temperature of patrons at the door.
"I'm here to play music in the safest way that I can, whenever permitted," McCready said.
The decision heads off, for now, a showdown over coronavirus restrictions in a state that resisted the broad stay-at-home orders issued in most of the country. Of the few restrictions that Arkansas has had in place, Hutchinson has been rolling them back in recent days.
TempleLive had argued it was being treated unfairly, noting that the state didn't shut down places of worship during the pandemic.
"I don't see how you can say that you can do something two blocks up the street, but you can't do it in this beautiful theater," said Lance Beaty, president of Beaty Capital Group Inc., which owns Temple Live.
CBS orders a third 'Star Trek' series with Spock onboard
NEW YORK | CBS All Access is bringing back Spock for its third full live action show in the "Star Trek" universe, ordering a new series set in the years before Capt. James T. Kirk helmed the U.S.S. Enterprise.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" will star Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.
It will be the third show in the Alex Kurtzman-pioneered Trekverse after "Star Trek: Discovery" and "Star Trek: Picard." Peck, Mount and Romijn will be reprising their respective roles from Season 2 of "Discovery."
"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on 'Star Trek: Discovery' last season," said Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming at CBS All Access. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to 'Star Trek.'"
There's also an animated series in the works, "Star Trek: Lower Decks."
Austrian culture minister quits amid criticism in crisis
BERLIN | Austria's culture minister resigned on Friday amid mounting criticism and disappointment with her performance in the coronavirus crisis.
Ulrike Lunacek, a member of the Green party — the junior member of the governing coalition — is the first senior figure to leave Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's government since the alliance of conservatives and liberal-minded Greens took office in January.
Lunacek pointed to dissatisfaction and disappointment in the cultural sector, the Austria Press Agency reported.
"I am making way for someone else," said Lunacek, who reported to Vice Chancellor Werner Kogler and was technically one rung below Cabinet level. It wasn't immediately clear who that will be.
Lunacek irked Austrian cultural figures early in her tenure by saying she didn't understand last year's awarding of the Nobel literature prize to Austrian writer Peter Handke and describing a Bob Dylan concert as "boring."
More recently, she drew criticism for appearing to have little understanding for the needs of artists in the coronavirus crisis.
"Although we have announced concrete things and conducted many talks and video conferences with the representatives of various sectors, I had to acknowledge that I was no longer able to achieve a positive effect with my strengths, that I wasn't given a chance any more," Lunacek said.