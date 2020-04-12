'SNL' returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks
NEW YORK | "Saturday Night Live" tried its first "quarantine version" of the comedy show, with Tom Hanks, one of the first celebrities to disclose he had the coronavirus, Coldplay singer Chris Martin and the comedy show's entire cast phoning in with jokes from home.
After being gone for more than a month, the NBC comedy institution returned to the air on Easter weekend by emulating other late-night hosts who have abandoned studios and audiences for DIY merriment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is good to be here, though it also very weird to be here hosting 'Saturday Night Live' at home," Hanks said, speaking from his kitchen. "It is a strange time to try and be funny, but trying to be funny is 'SNL's whole thing."
Hanks, in a close-cropped haircut he said was done for a movie, announced last month that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus. They recuperated while in Australia.
On the show, the Oscar winner said he had to get used to learning his temperature in degrees Celsius, where 36 was good but 38 was bad, "like Hollywood treats female actresses."
The world's new way of keeping in contact — Zoom meetings — was ripe for satire. The show's "cold open" showed all cast members arrayed in an onscreen gallery familiar to many working from home.
"Live from Zoom," Kate McKinnon said. "It's sometime between March and August."
One skit featured a mock Zoom work meeting, where McKinnon and Aidy Bryant played a pair of inappropriate receptionists. Bryant was stopped just in time when she brought her laptop with her into the bathroom.
"I used my license as toilet paper and now I don't know my own birthday," Bryant said.
Pete Davidson made a mock Drake video and McKinnon portrayed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg doing a workout routine from home.
"Every day I eat half a chicken," she said. "Sorry, chickpea."
With Bernie Sanders dropping out of the Democratic primary race since the last time "SNL" was on, Larry David appeared from his easy chair to once again impersonate the Vermont senator.
"Don't worry about me," he said. "It's spring in Vermont, so soon it will be up to 40 degrees. And I finally have the time to relax and finish that heart attack from October."
The show kept to its traditional structure with a musical guest and "Weekend Update." Martin, on acoustic guitar, played a version of Bob Dylan's "Shelter From the Storm." Signs on the wall behind him said "Entrance to Trains," a nod to the Grand Central Terminal-themed "SNL" set.
Colin Jost and Michael Che imported an electronic audience for laughs during "Weekend Update," since Che said telling jokes with no reaction reminded him of a hostage video.
"Tuesday was National Beer Day," Jost said. "Which is the first time alcohol had helped me remember what day it is."
Che took note that minorities were suffering disproportionately in the pandemic.
"Once Trump starts calling this the Harlem Flu, we ain't never going to get a cure," he said.
Alec Baldwin, portraying Trump, called in to the "Weekend Update" segment, although without video since Baldwin didn't have access to makeup. The faux president noted that "every night at 7 p.m. all of New York claps and cheers for the great job I'm doing," a reference to the nightly tribute to medical workers.
The show also touchingly paid tribute to music producer Hal Willner, who scored music for many years on "SNL" and died this past week after showing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus. Past cast members Adam Sandler, Tina Fey and Bill Hader were among those who offered remembrances.
Ex-New Mexico journalist tackles recovery in new podcast
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. | At times, listening to the path that Vic Vela has taken can be numbing.
Yet, when he speaks about his journey, brutal honesty has to be there.
"My path to recovery consists of me telling the truth," he says. "That's what connects with people."
Vela is the host of the podcast "Back From Broken," produced by Colorado Public Radio. The podcast premiered Feb. 21, and has risen up the podcast charts.
The podcast is about recovery, and Vela says everyone knows someone who struggles with addiction or mental health issues or a physical ailment that has dramatically changed their life.
This show is a place to regularly showcase courage and what it takes to come back, he says.
The journey for Vela to get to "Back From Broken" has been full of the highest of highs and some rock-bottom lows.
"Six years ago, I was hiding behind dumpsters smoking crack," Vela says. "Now, I'm sober and I'm helping people. It's very strange hearing from people that I helped. I'm not too far removed from remembering the places I've been."
"Back From Broken's" first three episodes have featured Vela hosting with guests such as musician Anders Osborne, MLB's David Mellor and WNBA alum Chamique Holdsclaw. The first season will consist of 10 episodes.
Former New Mexico resident Vic Vela hosts the podcast, Back From Broken, which is produced by Colorado Public Radio.
The podcast released its latest episode on April 3. This episode is Vela telling his own story.
"I knew that we could get something interesting out of these interviews," Vela says. "It helps to have empathy in having these conversations. I think once they realize that I've been through the same thing, they open up. That makes for a better conversation and the journey in finding out how to recover. It's a process."
Vela has long been a storyteller.
During his tenure at Albuquerque Journal North in Santa Fe from 2007 to 2012, Vela covered crime in northern New Mexico.
"It's a heavy subject, and I wasn't doing well," he says. "That was at a time, I was still drinking and using drugs and not dealing with the behavioral issues. I was the poster boy for a functioning addict."
After moving back to Colorado, Vela hit rock bottom. As he began recovery, the seed was planted for what has become "Back From Broken" about a year ago.
"I had been thinking about the podcast for a while," he says. "I was looking to see how could I utilize my experiences as a journalist and someone in recovery. We're so caught up in COVID right now, that I wanted to get back to talking about mental health and addiction."
Vela said that while he was planning the podcast, the biggest obstacle was getting people to tell their stories when there really wasn't a definite format.
"From the production standpoint, the biggest challenge was asking people to be part of a show that didn't exist yet," Vela says. "I couldn't point them to a website. It was the first season."
Aside from the podcast, Vela spends a lot of his time speaking at health conferences, as well as remaining active on social media – where he often tells his story.
"My recovery has been to be as honest as I possibly can," he says. "It's not only to help others, but to keep myself accountable."
City Lights Bookstore launches successful GoFundMe campaign
NEW YORK | One of the world's most famous independent booksellers, City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, was in dire financial shape because of the coronavirus outbreak and asked for help.
Help quickly arrived.
Within days of starting a GoFundMe campaign last week seeking $300,000, the store received more than $400,000, from nearly 9,000 contributors.
"Knowing that City Lights is beloved is one thing, but to have that love manifest itself with such momentum and indomitable power, well, that's something I don't quite know how to find words for," City Lights CEO Elaine Katzenberger wrote in a recent posting on the store's website. "The fiscal support we're receiving here will help stabilize us for the next couple of months, and that will enable us to begin planning for the future."
Numerous stores around the country have been forced to shut down and have turned to GoFundMe campaigns to survive. They include Posman Books in New York and Atlanta; Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins, Colorado; and another San Francisco institution, Marcus Books, a black-owned store founded 60 years ago. At the same time, bestselling novelist James Patterson has launched a fundraising initiative for independent stores, and personal pledged $500,000. The online bookstore www.bookshop.org has raised more than $500,000 for independent sellers.
City Lights was co-founded in 1953 by the poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti and holds a special place in local and international literary history. The store and its publishing arm were essential in the careers of Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac and other Beat writers and City Lights remains a favorite meeting place for progressive artists and thinkers.
After City Lights more than met its fundraising goal, Katzenberger visited with Ferlinghetti, who turned 101 last month.
"I wanted to tell him what I could about the absolute torrent of love and support we've received since the launch of this campaign ... but to be honest, I found it impossible to describe," she wrote. "We sat in silence a while, and then Lawrence asked me, 'When is the store going to open up again?' and I had to say, 'We still don't know… nobody knows what happens next,' and then we sat in silence a while more."
Field Museum among grant recipients awarded funding by NEH
CHICAGO | Chicago's Field Museum of Natural History was among nine institutions and researchers across Illinois sharing $1.4 million in grants awarded by the National Endowment for the Humanities to fund projects and programs in the field of humanities.
The Field Museum's $399,357 grant will fund a traveling exhibition called "First Kinds of Europe: The Emergence of Hierarchy in the Prehistoric Balkans" that will examine the evolution of hierarchy in prehistoric southeastern Europe, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
The Newberry Library and Northeastern Illinois University, among others, were also recipients of the grants the NEH announced Tuesday as part of $22.5 million the group awarded nationwide.
Projects funded by the grants include the development, productions and distribution of radio and television programs, documentary films and podcasts, archival research and curriculum innovation.
The grant awarded to the Newberry Library, a Chicago educational institution, will fund five scholars' stipends for a fellowship program that has consistently resulted in ground-breaking research for more than 60 years.
Northeastern Illinois University history professor Joshua Salzmann will use his grant to write an academic journal called "The History of Gun Control in Chicago, 1969-2010."
Other Chicago area entities receiving grants will use the money to digitize story papers, fund a new humanities curriculum of courses for incoming freshmen, and to preserve 35mm camera slide collections.
"In these somber times, when every individual, community, and organization in America is feeling the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, it is a joy to be able to announce new projects that will produce vibrant humanities programs and resources for the reopening of our cultural centers and educational institutions," said NEH chairman Jon Parish Peede in a statement announcing the 2020 recipients.