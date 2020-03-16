Universal moves new releases to on-demand, AMC limits crowds
NEW YORK | The coronavirus pandemic has cracked Hollywood's traditional theatrical window. With theaters increasingly shuttering nationwide, Universal Pictures on Monday said it will make its current and upcoming films available for on-demand rental, becoming the first major studio to turn directly to home viewing in light of the virus.
The studio said it will put movies currently in theaters — "Invisible Man," "The Hunt," "Emma" — up for rental on-demand beginning as early as Friday. It also said that "Trolls World Tour," one of the only major releases left on the April film release calendar, will open "day-and-date," debuting in theaters and on-demand services simultaneously. A 48-hour rental will cost $19.99.
The move came as theaters worldwide have closed and many North American cinemas are shuttering. On Sunday, the mayors of New York and Los Angeles ordered their cities' theaters shut. Theaters in Massachusetts and Quebec have also closed. Overseas, most European cinemas have shut down, as have those in China, India and elsewhere.
Major theater chains in the U.S. have attempted to stay open in areas where they hadn't been forced to by government officials. AMC Theaters, the largest movie chain in North America, said Monday it will limit attendance at all screenings to 50 people to adhere to the CDC's latest social distancing guidelines.
Over the weekend, ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at the box office for U.S. and Canadian theaters. Not since a quiet September weekend in 2000 has weekend box office revenue been so low, according to data firm Comscore. More people went to the movies the weekend after Sept. 11, 2001.
"Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable," said NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell in a statement. "We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible."
The extraordinary move marked what could be seen as either a watershed moment for Hollywood or an aberration due to extremely unusual circumstances. With few exceptions, the major studios have guarded the usual 90-day exclusivity window even as digital newcomers like Netflix and Amazon have challenged it. For the studios, box office still represents the industry's primary revenue generator. Last week, the Motion Picture Association said worldwide ticket sales reached $42.2 billion last year.
The National Association of Theater Owners, the trade group that represents movie exhibitors, declined to comment.
NBCUniversal is prepping its own streaming service, dubbed Peacock, but it isn't to launch until July 15. On Sunday, the Walt Disney Co. made "Frozen 2" available on its streaming service, Disney Plus. But that film had already completed its theatrical run. Its digital release didn't break the traditional 90-day theatrical exclusivity window.
Discussing ticket receipts for titles including "The Hunt" and "Invisible Man" on Sunday, Universal's distribution chief Jim Orr called the situation a unique time for the industry. "But we'll get to the other side of it, and the box office will come back very healthy," said Orr. "It's just a matter of when that might be."
Hollywood has postponed most of its upcoming releases. This week's previously most anticipated movie, "A Quiet Place Part II," has been removed from the schedule. Other releases, including Disney's "Mulan" and the James Bond film "Die Another Day" have been put off. Universal earlier pushed its latest "Fast and Furious" movie, "F9," from late May to April of next year.
That means that even if movie theaters remain open in the coming weeks, they will have little to play. There are almost no major releases planned for the next two months. Other distributors are shuffling plans. The boutique studio A24 said Monday that it will re-release the acclaimed "First Cow" later this year since its recent release has been marred by theater closures.
Much of the entertainment world has shut down. Broadway theaters, major museums and theme parks have closed their doors. Concerts have been called off: Elton John was the latest as Monday he announced dates in North America for his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour from March 26 to May 2 would be postponed: later dates remain unchanged.
Festivals including South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and the Tribeca Film Festival in New York have been canceled or delayed. Most live-action film and TV production has been put on hiatus.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
Australian TV journalist who met with Rita Wilson has virus
CANBERRA, Australia | An Australian television journalist said Monday he has the new coronavirus and assumes he contracted it while meeting with actress-singer Rita Wilson in Sydney.
Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12.
Authorities said last week several contacts Hanks and Wilson had in Australia were being traced, but no other results of those efforts have been made public. Hanks had been working on a film in Australia and Wilson had concert performances in the country before they were diagnosed.
Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins said he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine's Sydney studio on March 9. The result came back positive on Sunday.
"I'm surprisingly very well," Wilkins told Nine by Facetime from his Sydney home, where he has self-isolated since Wilson's diagnosis.
"You could've knocked me over with a feather last night when I got that call. It took me a couple of minutes to reel from the news that they gave me. But I feel fine. I feel 100%," Wilkins added.
The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people but can be severe in some cases, especially older adults and people with existing health problems. People with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may need six weeks to recover.
The 65-year-old journalist said he could only assume that he had been infected by Wilson.
"We're assuming this is from Rita. It may not be. They've all said it could be anyone, anywhere, any time, such is the prevalence of this thing," Wilkins said.
"I was having a chat to her and that's probably my best guess as to what happened," he added.
Wilkins was one of 37 new case confirmed over 24 hours in New South Wales state, bringing the state total to 171. The increase was the largest for Australia's most populous state in a day. Authorities say at least 67 cases arrived from overseas and 44 were transmitted locally while the remainder could not be determined or were still under investigation. Australia has about 300 cases overall.
Wilkins' son Christian Wilkins was tested because he spent the night of March 10 in his father's Sydney home. The 25-year-old son is competing in the Australian version of the reality TV show "Dancing With the Stars," which is being broadcast without a studio audience because of the COVID-19 risk.
Richard Wilkins said he did not inform his son until after he had danced on the program, which is performed in a Melbourne studio on Sunday nights.
"I called him up after his show last night. He was and still is very, very upset," the father said.
"He's going to get tested in an hour and, fingers crossed, he'll be OK, which I'm sure he is," he added.
Two Nine hosts who interviewed Wilson in their Sydney studio on March 9, David Campbell and Belinda Russell, remained in isolation in their homes on Monday waiting on test results.
Hanks' diagnosis prompted an outpouring of get-well wishes in Australia and Hollywood. During the couple's isolation, Hanks has posted on social media thanking their caregivers and evoking his famous movie roles.
A recent post of a stuffed kangaroo and two slices of toast slathered in Australian fave Vegemite was captioned "Thanks to the Helpers." The advice for children to look to "helpers" in scary times is credited to American children's TV host Mr. Rogers, whom Hanks portrayed in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood."
Hanks had been in Queensland state shooting an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. The double Oscar winner plays Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker. The film, slated for release in October 2021, has suspended production, Warner Bros. said.
Trial of Robert Durst delayed for 3 weeks amid virus fears
LOS ANGELES | A Los Angeles judge on Sunday postponed the murder trial of multimillionaire New York real estate heir Robert Durst for three weeks over fears of the transmission of the new coronavirus.
Superior Court Judge Mark E. Windham announced that the trial, which had been underway for six days and is expected to take five months, will stand adjourned until April 6.
On Friday, Windham had established a plan to have the 12 jurors and 12 alternates in the case use gallery seats to sit apart from one another in an effort to avoid virus transmission. But before the plan could be enacted, he decided to delay the proceedings instead.
The head judge in Los Angeles County has recommended that all trials in the county be delayed for 30 days where it is legally possible, and has ordered that no new jurors be summoned for the same period.
Durst is on trial for the killing of his friend Susan Berman in her home in December 2000. Prosecutors argued in opening statements that Durst shot Berman because she knew Durst had killed his wife, who disappeared in 1982. Durst has denied having any role in either death.
The long-awaited trial had been in the works for five years, since Durst's arrest in the case on the eve of the airing of the final episode of "The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst." The HBO documentary included interviews with Durst that helped lead to his being charged.
Idris Elba says he has coronavirus: 'no symptoms so far'
LOS ANGELES | Idris Elba says he has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor tweeted Monday that he has no symptoms so far and has been isolated since Friday when he found out about his possible exposure. He says he sought out the test after discovering he had come into contact with someone who had been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Elba is the latest high profile celebrity to have tested positive for the virus. Last week, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson said they had also tested positively in Australia.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Elba in a video message said that his wife has not been tested yet but is feeling OK.
"This is serious. Now's really the time to think about social distancing, washing your hands," Elba said.
"We live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it," he added. "But now's the time for solidarity, for thinking about each other."