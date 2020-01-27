Prince Andrew called uncooperative in Epstein probe NEW YORK | Britain’s Prince Andrew has provided “zero cooperation” to the American investigators who want to interview him as part of their sex trafficking probe into Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. prosecutor said Monday.
Speaking at a news conference outside Epstein’s New York mansion, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said prosecutors and the FBI had contacted Andrew’s lawyers and asked to interview him.
“To date, Prince Andrew has provided zero cooperation,” said Berman, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.
Andrew announced last year that he was withdrawing from his royal duties amid renewed public attention on a woman’s claim that she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein’s behest, starting when she was 17.
Virginia Roberts Giuffre says that after meeting Epstein in Florida in 2000, the millionaire flew her around the world and pressured her into having sex with numerous older men, including Andrew, two senior U.S. politicians, a noted academic, wealthy financiers and the attorney Alan Dershowitz, who is now part of President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense team.
All of those men have denied the allegations. Epstein killed himself in his jail cell last summer while he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
Giuffre has said she had sex with Andrew three times, including once in London in 2001 at the home of Epstein’s girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell.
It isn’t clear what legal exposure Andrew might have in the case, if any. The age of consent for sex is 16 in England and 17 in New York. However, Giuffre claims that she was paid by Epstein for her sexual encounters with Andrew. That could constitute a violation of U.S. sex trafficking laws if she was under age 18 or was coerced into unwanted sex acts.
Andrew, who is eight in line for the British throne, and Maxwell have both denied any knowledge that Epstein was sexually abusing teenage girls. In a TV interview last fall, Andrew insisted he was out having pizza with his children on the night Giuffre says they were together in London.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr has vowed to aggressively investigate and bring charges against anyone who may have helped Epstein.
Andrew, in the statement he released in November announcing his intention to “step back from public duties,” said he regretted his “ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein.”
“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required,” he wrote.
Berman made his remarks about the case during a joint appearance with members of Safe Horizon, a nonprofit victim services agency, to discuss a new New York law that made it easier for people to sue over childhood sexual abuse.
He wouldn’t discuss the Epstein investigation in detail but reiterated that the case didn’t end with his death.
“Jeffrey Epstein couldn’t have done what he did without the assistance of others, and I can assure you that the investigation is moving forward,” Berman said.
Numerous women who said they were sexually abused by Epstein as teenagers have claimed in lawsuits and interviews that he got help recruiting young girls from both Maxwell and several assistants.
Giuffre’s lawyers have, for months, been calling on Andrew to agree to be interviewed both by investigators and by the lawyers helping the women with those civil lawsuits.
To date, the only people besides Epstein who were charged in connection with the scandal are two jail guards who were supposed to be monitoring Epstein the night he was found dead. Both have been charged with falsifying the jail’s log books to indicate they were performing checks on prisoners, when they were actually sleeping or browsing the internet.
$18 million expansion planned at Missouri Museum
CREVE COEUR, Mo. | The St. Louis Holocaust Museum & Learning Center will triple in size with an $18 million expansion as officials seek to reach even deeper into issues of bias, bigotry and hate.
Details about the expansion were announced Monday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Officials hope to make the building more visible and accessible.
The museum, in the suburb of Creve Coeur and operated by the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, draws 30,000 annual visitors, about two-thirds of whom are students. Admission is free.
Museum officials are in touch with about 30 Holocaust survivors who live in the St. Louis area. Monday’s announcement came on International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
Don Hannon, chief operating officer of the Jewish Federation, said he and other officials often hear from people who didn’t know St. Louis had a Holocaust museum. The museum opened 25 years ago.
“Our goal is to make sure that doesn’t happen in the future,” he said. “We want to be well-known. We want to continue to be a resource.”
The museum’s new executive director, Sandra Harris, said groundbreaking will be in May and the goal is to finish by the end of 2021. The new space will be 35,000 square feet and will include a larger multipurpose area with retractable theater seating for 250 people. It will also include a relocated library, an archive space, two classrooms, an exhibition space with more multimedia displays and a space that can house temporary exhibits.
Museum officials have raised about $14 million and also received a $750,000 National Endowment for the Humanities challenge grant, one of the largest ever awarded in Missouri.
The museum’s lessons go beyond the Holocaust, with details about genocides across the world. It encourages visitors to consider their own biases.
It includes more than 12,000 artifacts, including letters, photographs, artwork, and uniforms and patches that survivors wore in concentration camps.
Memoir by Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa coming out in May
NEW YORK | Sen. Joni Ernst has a book coming out May 26. The Iowa Republican, expected to face a competitive race for re-election this fall, is calling her memoir “Daughter of the Heartland: My Ode to the Country That Raised Me.”
“In her candid, down-to-earth memoir of struggle and service, Senator Joni Ernst recounts her journey from farm girl to first female senator from Iowa,” according to the Simon & Schuster imprint Threshold Editions, which announced her book Monday. “The road has included many challenges, including serving as a woman in a leadership, her difficult and public divorce, being a combat veteran, surviving abuse and harassment, and wading through Washington, all while trying to preserve heartland values.”
Ernst, 49, was a member of the Iowa National Guard from 1993-2015, including stints in Kuwait and Iraq during the Iraq War. She was the first woman from Iowa to serve in Congress and the first female combat veteran in the U.S. Senate, to which she was elected in 2014.
Ernst is among a handful of Republican incumbents whom Democrats and pollsters have identified as vulnerable in 2020. Her potential Democratic opponents include real estate executive Theresa Greenfield, who has been endorsed by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and Michael Franken, a former aide to Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.
FOX to televise 2021 and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cups
NEW YORK | FOX will televise the 2021 and 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cups under an agreement for English-language U.S. rights reached between the network and the Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Association Football.
As part of the deal announced Monday, FOX also will televise CONCACAF Olympic qualifying. The women’s tournament starts Tuesday and runs through Feb. 9. The men’s tournament is from March 20 through April 1.
Fox has had English-language U.S. rights to the Gold Cup for U.S. national team matches since 2007 and for the entire tournament since 2013.
The new deal also gives Fox U.S. English-language rights to the CONCACAF Champions League from 2020-22. Fox had televised the tournament from 2008-09 through 2015-16. The 2016-17 edition was on CONCACAF’s platforms and Facebook, and from 2017-19 the tournament was on Verizon and Yahoo.