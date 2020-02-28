Report: Los Angeles deputies shared Bryant crash photos LOS ANGELES | Authorities are investigating whether deputies shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash scene where Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter and seven others were killed.
The Los Angeles Times reported on Thursday that a public safety source with knowledge of the events had seen one of the photos on the phone of another official in a setting that was not related to the investigation of the crash. He said the photos showed the scene and victims’ remains.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the allegations.
The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday it was investigating the allegations detailed in the newspaper’s report.
Confused fans rip Garth Brooks for ‘Sanders’ jersey
DETROIT | Leave it to the internet to interpret Garth Brooks wearing a Barry Sanders jersey during a concert in Detroit as a political endorsement of a certain liberal presidential candidate.
The more than 70,000 fans who attended the country music star’s Feb. 22 show at Ford Field understood it for what it was: a tribute to one of greatest NFL running backs and Detroit Lions players ever.
Brooks told the audience that he donned Sanders’ No. 20 jersey to pay homage to him since they both went to Oklahoma State University.
Man arrested for popping ‘Baby Trump’ balloon
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. | An Alabama man arrested for slashing a towering protest balloon depicting President Donald Trump as a baby was ordered to attend counseling and complete community service for a chance at getting the charges dismissed.
If Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, finishes the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s diversion program without any other infractions, the case and charges against him could be removed from his record, WIAT-TV reported on Thursday. Hutchinson also will be required to pay $3,500 to the group that rents out the inflatable for the damages, the news outlet said.
America Ferrera
to depart NBC comedy ‘Superstore’
LOS ANGELES | “Superstore” is losing its manager — star America Ferrera says she’s departing the NBC sitcom after its current season.
Ferrera plays the manager of a big box store in the show, which has already been renewed for a sixth season. The actress also serves as an executive producer on the series and has directed several episodes.
“The last five years on ‘Superstore’ have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career,” Ferrera said in a statement Friday.
The actress became the first Latina actress to win the top comedy actress Emmy Award for her the title role in the series “Ugly Betty” in 2007.
She announced on New Year’s Eve that she is expecting her second child.
“As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved ‘Superstore’ family,” Ferrera said in her statement.
The season five finale will air on April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern.