Royal no more: Harry and Meghan start uncertain new chapter
LONDON | Prince Harry and his wife Meghan officially make the transition Tuesday from senior members of Britain's royal family to — well, it's unclear. International celebrities, charity patrons, global influencers?
The royal schism that the couple triggered in January by announcing that they would step down from official duties, give up public funding, seek financial independence and swap the U.K. for North America becomes official on March 31.
The move has been made more complicated and poignant by the global coronavirus pandemic, which finds the couple and their 10-month-old son Archie in California, far from Harry's father Prince Charles — who is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19 — and Harry's 93-year-old grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.
"As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile," the couple said in a final post Monday on their now-mothballed SussexRoyal Instagram account.
"What's most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic," they added. "As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute."
It is less than two years since ex-soldier Harry, who is sixth in line to the British throne, married American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in a lavish ceremony watched by millions around the world.
Soon the couple began to bristle at intense scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment. They decided to break free, in what Harry called a "leap of faith" as he sought a more peaceful life, without the journalists who have filmed, photographed and written about him since the day he was born.
Harry has long had an uncomfortable relationship with the media, which he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.
Harry's unhappiness increased after he began dating Markle, then the star of TV legal drama "Suits." In 2016 he accused the media of harassing his then-girlfriend, and criticized "racial undertones" in some coverage of the biracial Markle.
It's clear that Meghan's upbeat Californian style — embodied in the glossy images and life-affirming messages of the couple's Instagram account — rankled with sections of Britain's tabloid press, which is both insatiable for royal content and fiercely judgmental of the family members.
The couple — who are keeping their titles, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but will no longer be called Their Royal Highnesses — had hoped to keep using the Sussex Royal brand in their new life. But last month they announced they wouldn't seek to trademark the term because of U.K. rules governing use of the word "royal."
The couple plans to launch a non-profit organization for their charitable activities in areas including youth empowerment, mental health, conservation, gender equality and education. Harry will also continue to oversee the Invictus Games, the Olympics-style competition he founded for wounded troops.
Meghan has been announced as the narrator of "Elephant," a Disney nature documentary.
But for now, the couple's office said they want the world to focus "on the global response to COVID-19."
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation," the couple's office said in a statement.
The newly independent Harry and Meghan will also need to earn money to help pay for a multi-million dollar security bill.
As senior royals, they have had bodyguards funded by British taxpayers. Since late last year, Harry and Meghan have since been based on Canada's Vancouver Island, where security was provided by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Canadian authorities warned last month that would end once the couple ceased to be working royals.
The duke and duchess recently moved to the Los Angeles area, where Meghan grew up and where her mother still lives. The news led President Donald Trump to tweet on Sunday: "the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!"
Harry and Meghan's office said they had "no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made."
Some royal historians warned that Harry and Meghan could struggle to find a fulfilling role. Comparisons have been drawn to King Edward VIII, who abdicated in 1936 to marry divorced American Wallis Simpson. The couple lived the rest of their lives in luxurious but lonely self-imposed exile from Britain.
Royal historian Penny Junor said U.K.-based royals were helping boost the nation's morale during the coronavirus pandemic. The queen has issued a message to the nation, while Harry's brother Prince William and his children joined in a public round of applause for health care workers.
"All of this is absolutely what the family is about, and those members of the royal family that are on a limb now are pretty irrelevant," Junor said.
CNN's Cuomo says he has coronavirus, has shown symptoms
NEW YORK | CNN's Chris Cuomo has tested positive for the coronavirus but promised Tuesday to stay at work and do his prime-time show from the basement of his home.
Cuomo, whose brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has logged just as much television airtime lately with daily briefings on the disease, looked a little pale while hosting his 9 p.m. Eastern show on Monday. He said he's had fever, chills and shortness of breath.
"I knew it was just a matter of time, to be honest, because of how often I was exposed to people," the 49-year-old newsman said on his SiriusXM radio show Tuesday. He's quarantining in the basement of his Long Island home, hoping his wife and children don't catch Covid-19. CNN says he doesn't need any other network personnel with him to do his show.
The New York governor, who appeared with his brother on CNN by remote link the night before, used the story as a cautionary tale during his press briefing Tuesday. He noted that he had scolded Chris for having their 88-year-old mother, Matilda, visiting Chris' home two weeks ago.
"It's my family, it's your family, it's all of our families," he said. "This virus is so insidious, and we have to keep that in mind."
Chris Cuomo said he thought his mom would be safer at his house than in her New York City apartment, but his brother convinced him to have her stay at his sister's place in Westchester County.
Chris Cuomo on Tuesday said he appreciated the sympathy from well-wishers but tried to deflect it.
"I feel — I'm a little lousy, you know, but everybody's been sick before," he said. "That's what it is. I don't have compromised lungs. We'll see how the days go and hopefully I'm further into it than not into it, and the symptoms don't get any worse."
Most people who get the virus have mild to moderate symptoms and recover. But for older people, and those with underlying medical conditions, the disease can be dangerous. More than 3,000 people have died in the U.S. alone.
Some competitors, including Sean Hannity and Geraldo Rivera of Fox News Channel, and Joy Reid and Ali Velshi of MSNBC, sent best wishes to Cuomo through social media.
Andrew Cuomo, 62, and the CNN anchor are sons of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo, and that teasing big brother-little brother dynamic often enlivens their appearances together. The governor called him his best friend.
"He is going to be fine," he said. "He's young, in good shape, strong — not as strong as he thinks he is, but he will be fine."
Florida sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' mystery
TAMPA, Fla. | It might be the biggest diversion from the pandemic: binge-watching the luridly fascinating Netflix documentary "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness."
Now a Florida sheriff is asking the public for tips regarding one of the lingering mysteries raised in the recently released show: What happened to Carole Baskin's husband?
For those who aren't up to speed, here's a primer: Carole Baskin is the owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. Tiger King, the documentary, is about Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," a former Oklahoma zookeeper who loves guns, younger men, and big cats.
Earlier this year, he was sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot. He was convicted of trying to hire someone to kill Baskin, who had tried to shut him down, accusing the Oklahoma zoo of abusing animals and selling big cat cubs.
In retaliation, Maldonado-Passage raised questions about Baskin's former husband, Jack "Don" Lewis, who disappeared in 1997. His often violent and expletive-filled rants about Baskin were not only broadcast on his web TV show, but also in the documentary. Since the show was released, speculation about Baskin and Lewis has run rampant — and Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister wants to take advantage of all the attention.
"Everyone's home. They're watching Netflix and they're home," Chronister said in a news conference Tuesday, adding that Lewis' case remains open and that he's recently assigned a detective supervisor to handle new leads.
The documentary extensively covered Maldonado-Passage's repeated accusations that Baskin killed her husband and possibly fed him to her tigers. Baskin has never been charged with any crime and released a statement refuting the accusations made in the series.
"We hope the Sheriff's plea for leads will result in new information about what happened to Don Lewis," said Susan Bass, Big Cat Rescue's spokeswoman, in an email.
Chronister said at least six new leads a day about Lewis have come in over the past week.
"Nothing credible," he said. "Most tips are more theories."
The sheriff debunked a few allegations raised by Maldonado-Passage in the documentary, including that Lewis is buried under the Big Cat Rescue septic tank (that wasn't put in until years after Lewis' disappearance) and that Lewis' body was put through the meat grinders used to process food for the tigers (those were removed several weeks before his disappearance, Chronister said).
The documentary filmmakers "certainly spun it for entertainment purposes," Chronister said, adding that he too binge-watched the series. "I think that's why all of us were so intrigued and engaged."
Maldonado-Passage isn't giving up, either: From behind bars, he filed a federal lawsuit seeking nearly $94 million in damages, claiming among other things that he was convicted based on false and perjured testimony. He also says he was singled out for prosecution because he "is an openly gay male with the largest collection of generic tigers and cross breeds."
NY high court keeps woman's suit vs. Trump on hold, for now
NEW YORK | New York's highest court decided Tuesday to leave a former "Apprentice" contestant's defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump on hold for months at least.
Summer Zervos is suing Trump for calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assaulting her in 2007. Her lawyers were trying to get an OK to gather evidence, and possibly question Trump under oath, while the state high court weighs his arguments that the case should be held off until he's out of office.
The state high court, called the Court of Appeals, denied the request in a one-sentence ruling.
Trump's lawyers declined to comment. A request was sent to Zervos' attorneys.
Zervos, a California restaurateur, went public during Trump's 2016 campaign with allegations that he subjected her to unwanted kissing and groping twice in 2007. She had appeared on his reality show "The Apprentice" in 2006 and said she contacted him afterward only to seek career help.
She sued after he retweeted a message calling her claims "a hoax" and described women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment as "liars" trying to hurt his presidential chances.
Trump lost multiple earlier bids to freeze proceedings before a midlevel appeals court said yes in January, weeks before Trump was due to undergo sworn pretrial questioning. The January decision delayed the case at least until the Court Appeals rules on a constitutional argument from Trump's team: that a sitting president can't be sued in a state court over alleged behavior outside his official duties.
Zervos' lawyers said it wasn't fair to put off evidence-gathering now.
"Ms. Zervos' injury is prolonged and exacerbated with each day (Trump's) disparaging statements go unrebutted," lawyer Beth Wilkinson wrote in a Jan. 31 filing.
Trump's lawyers said the delay was warranted. They argued it's wrong for a busy president to have to deal with a lawsuit while there's still a question of whether it can ever go to trial while he's in the White House.
"Courts are required to give deference to the president of the United States," Trump attorney Marc Kasowitz wrote in a Feb. 10 filing, arguing that any "unnecessary distraction" for a president is a loss for the public.
Zervos is seeking a retraction, an apology and damages.
The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted, unless they come forward publicly.