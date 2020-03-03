Spike Lee: I'm done watching Knicks at MSG this season
NEW YORK | Spike Lee still has his courtside seat, though the New York Knicks had to tell their superfan to find another way to get there.
Lee said he won't be sitting there the rest of this season, anyway.
The Oscar-winning writer-director told ESPN on Tuesday he wouldn't be attending another Knicks home game this season after a disagreement with Madison Square Garden officials a night earlier over which elevator he could use.
"I'm done for the season. I'm done," Lee said on the program "First Take" while wearing a Knicks hat.
A video circulated online during New York's 125-123 victory over Houston on Monday showing Lee getting frustrated and yelling at Garden security outside an elevator, leading to confusion that he may have been thrown out of the building.
However, a Knicks spokesman said that was untrue and that it was simply an issue of Lee using the wrong entrance.
Lee said he had has been using the employee entrance on 33rd Street for more than two decades as a season ticket holder. The Knicks wanted him to use the entrance for celebrities, which is two blocks away.
But Lee said he had already had his ticket scanned so he refused to leave, fearing that he wouldn't be allowed back in. He said he told security to "arrest me like my brother Charles Oakley" — a reference to the former Knicks forward's ejection from a game and ensuing arrest in 2017.
Lee said he was not told when the elevator policy changed, adding that he used the employee entrance just last week for another event.
"They never said when the thing changed, so why not call me?" Lee said. "When my deposit's due, this astronomical price for Knicks tickets and I'm one day late, my phone is ringing off the hook."
Lee has long been one of the Knicks' most visible and demonstrative fans. He spoke to MSG executive chairman James Dolan at halftime Monday and was still in his sideline seat in the fourth quarter.
The Knicks said Lee and Dolan had resolved the issue at halftime, though Lee disputed that.
"I'm being harassed by James Dolan and I don't know why," he said.
The Knicks responded with a statement that included a photograph of Lee and Dolan shaking hands at the game.
"The idea that Spike Lee is a victim because we have repeatedly asked him to not use our employee entrance and instead use a dedicated VIP entrance — which is used by every other celebrity who enters The Garden — is laughable," the Knicks said.
"It's disappointing that Spike would create this false controversy to perpetuate drama. He is welcome to come to The Garden anytime via the VIP or general entrance; just not through our employee entrance, which is what he and Jim agreed to last night when they shook hands."
Domingo's name removed from Washington Opera program
Plácido Domingo's name has been removed from the Washington National Opera's young artist program "in light of recent developments," the opera house announced Tuesday.
Domingo was the leading figure at the WNO from 1996-2011 as artistic director and later general director. He created the young artists program in 2002 and it was named the Domingo-Cafritz Young Artist Program after him and The Morris and Gwendolyn Cafritz Foundation.
Last week, the American Guild of Musical Artists, the main union that represents opera performers, said its four-month investigation had found the 79-year-old singer had "engaged in inappropriate activity, ranging from flirtation to sexual advances, in and outside of the workplace." Based on its findings, the union said, Domingo would "pay fines," be suspended from the union for 18 months and undergo sexual harassment training.
In concert with the findings, Domingo apologized to the women who had accused him of misconduct, after denying the allegations for months. "I want them to know that I am truly sorry," he said. "I accept full responsibility for my actions."
But two days later, as several Spanish organizations moved to cancel his appearances, he issued a second statement saying his "apology was sincere and wholehearted," but had generated a false impression. "I have never behaved aggressively toward anybody, nor have I ever done anything to obstruct or hurt the career of anybody," he said.
The opera union began its investigations after the publication of Associated Press stories in which multiple women accused Domingo of harassment and abusing his power. A second investigation is still ongoing at the Los Angeles Opera, where Domingo was general director from 2003 until he resigned in October.
According to people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the report, AGMA's investigation found that 27 people were sexually harassed or had witnessed inappropriate behavior by Domingo in the 1990s and 2000s, when he held senior management positions at the Washington and Los Angeles companies. They said another 12 people told investigators they were aware of the star's reputation and that it was common knowledge at the companies.
WNO said the name of its program would be changed to the Cafritz Young Artists of Washington National Opera, adding in its statement that it "acknowledges Mr. Domingo's singular artistic legacy and contribution to the opera field and to WNO."
Publisher pushes back release date for John Bolton's book
NEW YORK | The publisher of John Bolton's highly anticipated memoir has pushed back the release date from March 17 to mid-May.
Simon & Schuster cited the ongoing government security review of the former national security adviser's "The Room Where It Happened."
The new date is May 12, the publisher said in a news release.
"The new date reflects the fact that the government review of the work is ongoing," Simon & Schuster said.
The Associated Press reported last November that Bolton had reached a $2 million deal with Simon & Schuster. The book focuses on Bolton's contentious time in the Trump administration. It is expected to contain allegations that President Donald Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden. The issue was at the center of the impeachment process. In February, the Senate acquitted Trump.
Trump has denied the allegations.
Bolton was widely criticized for not sharing details from his book during the hearings. He had stated his willingness to testify, but Senate Republicans rejected calls to hear from any additional witnesses.
Wisconsin hosts the largest dairy competition in the world
MADISON, Wis. | The largest technical cheese, butter and yogurt competition in the world starts Tuesday in Wisconsin, with a record 3,667 entries from 26 nations.
The 55 judges taste, sniff and inspect the 132 classes of dairy products during the biennial World Championship Cheese Contest.
The judges include cheese graders, cheese buyers, dairy science professors, and researchers from 19 nations and 14 states.
The last time the competition was held in 2018, a hard sheep's milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie won top honors. It is imported by Savencia Cheese USA. This year's winner will be announced Thursday.
One judge and 30 people from a Japanese university could not attend because the university didn't allow international travel due to the new coronavirus, according to Rebekah Sweeney, spokeswoman for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, which organizes the event.
There will be extra hand-washing stations and hand sanitizers for the judges "out of an abundance of good intention," she said. Otherwise, the virus was not expected to affect the competition, she said.