Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event
NEW YORK | Lady Gaga and advocacy organization Global Citizen have raised $35 million to fight the coronavirus and will launch a TV special featuring Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Billie Eilish to combat the growing virus.
Gaga said on Monday that the money was raised in seven days and will benefit The World Health Organization. The pop star and Global Citizen also announced "One World: Together At Home," a televised event aimed at fighting the coronavirus. It will air April 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern simultaneously on ABC, NBC, CBS, iHeartMedia and Bell Media networks.
"I would like to reiterate our deep gratitude to the medical community. My heart is very achy and warm for those who are ER doctors as well as nurses who are sleeping in cars to make sure they don't infect their families or their patients. What you are doing is putting yourself in harm's way to help the world and we all salute you," Gaga said during a news conference Monday.
"What's very important is three things happening for all of us. That we celebrate and we highlight the singular kind global community that is arising right now. Two, we want to highlight the gravity of this historical, unprecedented cultural movement. And three, we want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit," she said.
The multi-hour TV special, which will also stream live on YouTube, Apple, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more platforms, will include appearances by Elton John, David Beckham, John Legend, Eddie Vedder, Kerry Washington, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Lizzo, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli and Maluma. Idris Elba and his wife, Sabrina Elba, who both tested posted for coronavirus, will also take part in the special.
Gaga said the money raised will help buy much-needed protective gear for health workers, improve lab capacities and further research and development into possible drugs and vaccines to treat the new coronavirus. The singer said she plans to raise more money and explained that the TV special is not a fundraiser: "Put your wallets away ... and sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve."
Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will host "One World: Together At Home," which will also highlight those affected by the virus and celebrate health care workers on the front lines.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Others taking part in the TV special include Green Day's Billy Joe Armstrong, Lang Lang, Kacey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Keith Urban, Burna Boy and Eilish's producer-brother, Finneas.
At home with kids, pets and spouses, country stars play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Country music's biggest stars should have been on the carpet of the Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday in Las Vegas, but like most of America, they were homebound because of the coronavirus. Still, the musicians played on, surrounded by spouses, kids and — in one case — a horse.
"ACM Presents: Our Country," a TV special aired on CBS in lieu of the delayed awards show, featured acoustic performances, special duets, clips from previous ACM Awards telecasts and a tribute to the late country icon Kenny Rogers. The country artists, spread out from coast to coast, shared details of their home lives, their hopes for the future and their best wishes for the emergency medical workers on the front lines.
Keith Urban, the host for the awards show that now will air in September, started the special with an acoustic version of "Wasted Time" from his home studio, which he joked felt like his living room. The only thing missing was his wife and actress Nicole Kidman, who has been seen dancing in some of Urban's social media videos lately.
"Me, Nic, our girls, we all say thank you so much to all the first responders out there, everybody in the health care field all over. We thank you so much," said Urban. "There's an insurmountable amount of people who are out there on the front lines who are risking so much for so many."
Three-piece country group Lady Antebellum showed the new reality for many working-from-home parents when they were joined by their kids in their performance of "What I'm Leaving For."
Carrie Underwood, holding a glass of red wine sitting on a couch, sang an appropriately named song called "Drinking Alone," finishing with a "Cheers!" and a sip.
Canadian superstar Shania Twain did have a small audience for her performance of "Honey, I'm Home" and "Man, I Feel Like a Woman," which included a sleepy dog and a curious horse, who at times blocked Twain's face from the camera.
The casual performances were filled with little impromptu moments. Brad Paisley's wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, played the role of camera operator as Paisley and Darius Rucker played together via video conference. Dierks Bentley's stomps on his porch in Colorado jiggled the camera and an off-camera crow cawed at him. Thomas Rhett's home security alarm chimed in his video.
In the midst of the pandemic, the country music community has been hit hard with the death of Rogers, who personified "The Gambler," as well as the deaths of Grand Ole Opry stars Jan Howard, 91, and Joe Diffie, who died at the age of 61 after contracting the virus. Country folk songwriter, John Prine, has been hospitalized with coronavirus symptoms.
Paisley and Rucker started the tribute to Rogers with a performance of "Lucille" and "The Gambler," followed by Luke Bryan who sang "Coward of the County." Lionel Richie, who wrote one of Rogers' biggest hits, "Lady," delivered the night's final memory of Rogers.
"Not only did we have a hit record, but I found one of the greatest friends I've ever had my whole life," Richie said.
Artists debuted new songs as well, including Eric Church, who played "Never Break Heart," and Kane Brown and John Legend, who sang together via a video phone call on their new duet, "Last Time I Say Sorry."
"The important thing to remember is to not fear, to be brave and to endure," Church said.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani planned to play their duet, "Nobody But You," at the ACM Awards, but instead they performed the song in front of a bonfire at their home in Oklahoma, bundled up in plaid and camouflage clothes.
Miranda Lambert was accompanied by a bubbling stream on her Tennessee farm in her performance of "Bluebird."
"I want to remind everybody to lean into your music," Lambert said. "Lean into your guitars and your pianos and your voices and let that heal you."
Australian artist resumes work on Mankato silos mural
MANKATO, Minn. | Australian artist Guido van Helten is back up in a boom lift and adding to his massive mural on Ardent Mills' 122-foot silos.
He began the mural last October and worked into early winter before packing up his paint for the rest of the winter.
Noelle Lawton, executive director of Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, said there was considerable discussion among the council and van Helten about whether it would be appropriate to resume the project amid the pandemic, the Mankato Free Press reported.
Van Helten has actually been in the U.S. since February and was planning to start work on a South Carolina mural before returning to Mankato when the weather improved, but that project was put on hold.
Then he got word a couple of weeks ago from his government that any Australian citizens who wanted to return should do it immediately or they wouldn't be able to as Australia was temporarily closing its borders.
Lawton said that in the end, van Helten decided he wanted to move ahead with the Mankato mural not knowing when he will be able to go home.
She said that in one way he's fortunate because he has something to work on at a time when most artistic projects have been canceled or delayed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Lawton said they all discussed whether moving ahead would be appropriate during the crisis. "For him it took on more purpose to carry this through. It was supposed to be done last October and it just got started then, so you wonder if it was meant to be."
She said they also agreed that a non-coronavirus distraction might be welcomed by area residents.
Van Helten has rented a portable storage locker to keep all of his supplies so he doesn't have to have any contact with Ardent Mills employees, and he is operating his own boom lift.
"So I think it's the greatest social distancing you can have," Lawton said.
She said social media posts about the resumption have all been positive. "I think it's a good distraction for people."
Van Helten has largely finished the side of the silos that face North Mankato and is now starting on the end before he will begin work on the largest part of the silo canvas facing Riverfront Drive.
"We're working on some sort of live cam when he turns the corner so people will be able to watch him," Lawton said.
His design so far drew inspiration from the Mahkato Wacipi.
"The concept is a summary of experiences, observations, and discoveries in color and culture in Mankato utilizing the Education Day at the Mahkato Pow Wow," he stated in a release before the work began. " … This design brings together the shared ideals of community, diversity, and inclusion; and it pays respect to history while encouraging a positive dialogue on the future identity of the Mankato area."
He worked with local photographer Sara Hughes to capture images for the design. His previous work includes other silo murals in the Midwest, in Australia and numerous other countries.
The Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, City Center Partnership and Ardent Mills teamed up to bring van Helten to town. The organizers raised at least $250,000 for the project, reaching the goal last May.
CBS' 'All Rise' to produce coronavirus episode at a distance
LOS ANGELES | CBS' courtroom drama series "All Rise" is resuming production with an episode reflecting the coronavirus crisis in the lives of its characters, the network said Monday.
The episode will follow social distancing rules and be taped remotely using social media and other digital technology, CBS said. "All Rise," as with other TV programs and movies, had suspended production because of the pandemic.
"It's a unique chance for our 'All Rise' family to band together — in our different homes, even cities —- to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community," Greg Spottiswood, the drama's executive producer said in a statement.
Although late-night shows are back on air with their hosts working remotely, freshman drama "All Rise" appears to be the first series to return to production.
The episode set to air May 4 will reflect the pandemic's impact on the justice system, CBS said. Series star Simone Missick's Judge Lola Carmichael will virtually preside over a trial that involves an argument between brothers and a stolen car.
The cast includes Marg Helgenberger, Wilson Bethel and Jessica Camacho.
Footage will be shot in cast members' homes, with special effects used to create the necessary backgrounds, CBS said. A cinematographer operating alone and from a vehicle will shoot exterior footage showing deserted Los Angeles streets.