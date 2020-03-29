Kristen Bell hosts Nick pandemic special for
kids, families LOS ANGELES | Kristen Bell is hosting a Nickelodeon special with a “kid’s-eye view” of the coronavirus pandemic to address youngsters’ concerns and help families weather the crisis, the channel said Friday.
Bell and her guests practiced social distancing, using video to connect for the hourlong program airing 6 p.m. Monday. Dr. Nadine Burke Harris, California’s surgeon general, and Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general, offer advice on how to be healthy, while kids and parents around the country share how they’re coping with disruption.
“I feel like right now, kids’ questions and worries might be getting overlooked,” the “Frozen” star said in explaining why she participated. “I wanted kids to feel empowered to ask questions, and create a place where they are heard.”
Children need and deserve that, Bell said in an email to The Associated Press after taping “#KidsTogether: The Nickelodeon Town Hall” on Thursday.
Oprah on coronavirus: ‘Playing it as safe
as I possibly can’
NEW YORK | Oprah Winfrey says she’s playing it safe when it comes to the rapidly spreading coronavirus.
The 66-year-old entertainment icon told The Associated Press on Friday that she has been quarantining and practicing social distancing at her home — even if that means longtime partner Stedman Graham has to stay in the guest house.
“I have now-grown girls from South Africa here (but) Stedman’s on lock down at the guest house. He’s still there, asking: ‘When can I come? When can I come to the main house?’ He’s still got, hmm, till Monday,” she said.
Brooks, Trisha Yearwood to perform requests
on live special
LOS ANGELES | Garth Brooks and wife Trisha Yearwood will be taking viewer requests during a live prime-time show this week filmed at their home.
CBS will air the special, “Garth and Trisha: Live!” on Wednesday at 11 p.m.
In an announcement Sunday, CBS says the country stars will perform “an intimate concert for viewers looking for the comfort and shared joy of music during this difficult time.”
Country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | A publicist for Joe Diffie says the country singer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Scott Adkins released a statement to The Associated Press from Diffie that said he is under the care of medical professionals and is receiving treatment.
“My family and I are asking for privacy at this time,” Diffie said in the statement. “We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”
The Grand Ole Opry member and Grammy winner is known for his hits in the ‘90s including, “Honky Tonk Attitude,” “Prop Me Up Beside The Jukebox,” “John Deere Green,” “Third Rock From The Sun” and “Pickup Man.”
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.