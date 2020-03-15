Ticket sales dive at box office; lowest turnout in 20 years
NEW YORK | Ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at North American movie theaters as the coronavirus pandemic led to one of Hollywood's worst weekends at the box office.
Receipts totaled about $55.3 million in U.S. and Canada theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. Not since 2000 has weekend box office revenue been so low, according to data firm Comscore, when $54.5 million in tickets were sold on a quiet September weekend. More people went to the movies the weekend after Sept. 11, 2001.
Disney's latest release from Pixar, "Onward," remained the top film, earning $10.5 million in its second weekend. The Christian romance "I Still Believe" from Lionsgate brought in $9.5 million. Sony's comic-book adaptation "Bloodshot," with Vin Diesel, grossed an estimated $9.3 million in its debut. The Blumhouse horror satire "The Hunt" opened with $5.3 million.
All of those totals were notably below expectations. Most films last week had aimed to do 25% to 50% better. The weekend's sales overall were down 45% from the weekend before, according to Comscore.
While this weekend's crop of films weren't expected to compete with the same timeframe last year, when "Captain Marvel" was in release, revenue was down 60% from the same weekend last year.
Pixar films virtually always hold well for weeks, but "Onward" dropped 73% from its opening weekend. "The Hunt," which remounted its release after its debut was canceled last fall following a wave of deadly shootings, had hoped to do twice as well.
Most of Europe's cinemas have shuttered in recent days, as have theaters in China, India, Lebanon and Kuwait. Those closures have already slashed international grosses. Health officials are urging for those who can stay home to do so, to help stymie the spread of the virus.
But the wide majority of North American theaters remained open for business over the weekend. The continent's two largest chains, AMC Theaters and Regal Cinemas, said they wouldn't fill theaters to more than 50% capacity to facilitate social distancing. Others asked moviegoers to leave empty seats around them. All pledged to clean theaters in between screenings.
Other theaters opted to close completely, including many in New York. Of the roughly 5,800 theaters in the United States, about 100 were closed over the weekend.
Jim Orr, Universal's distribution chief, said the industry was doing its best to navigate the unknown.
"We're still all working through it. The circuits are doing a great job of taking government mandates and applying it to their businesses the best they possibly can," Orr said. "This is a unique point in time in our industry and maybe in our nation. But we'll get to the other side of it, and the box office will come back very healthy. It's just a matter of when that might be."
Health officials urged people to stay home and minimize social interaction, especially in states that have instituted bans on larger gatherings. California put a limit on gatherings of 250 people; New York set its ban at 500 people; Ohio banned gatherings of 100 people or more.
"With the worldwide coronavirus epidemic causing many domestic theater chains to go to reduced seating and many international territories to either completely or partially close all theaters, as well as creating uncertainty about going to crowded spaces, all titles have seen larger than expected drops," Disney said in a statement.
Much of the entertainment world has shut down. Broadway theaters, major museums and theme parks have closed their doors. Concerts have been called off. Festivals including South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, and the Tribeca Film Festival in New York have been canceled or delayed. Most live-action film and TV production has been put on hiatus.
Hollywood also has postponed most of its upcoming releases. Next week's most anticipated movie, "A Quiet Place Part 2," has been removed from the schedule. Other major releases, including Disney's "Mulan" and the James Bond film "Die Another Day" have been put off.
That means that even if movie theaters remain open in the coming weeks, they will have little to play. Theaters could potentially play older films to help them get by.
"It's so hard to predict how this will play out," said Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for Comscore. "It's an ever-changing, ever-evolving situation that the entire world is trying to wrap their minds around. For the short term, obviously there's an impact."
For now, it's likely more theaters will soon close their doors. Over the weekend, cinemas were shuttered in both New Jersey's Bergen County and Pennsylvania's Montgomery County after local governments advised closing all entertainment venues.
Cirque du Soleil closes its Las Vegas shows because of virus
LAS VEGAS | Cirque du Soleil, creator of many of the most popular shows in Las Vegas, said Saturday that it is temporarily suspending its productions in the city as well as around the world because of the new coronavirus outbreak.
In a statement, the company said it made the decision based on public health authorities calling for people to limit their social interactions to stop the spread of the virus.
The shows that will be cancelled effective Sunday are "O" at the Bellagio, "KA" at MGM Grand, "The Beatles LOVE" at the Mirage, "Mystere" at Treasure Island, "Zumanity" at New York-New Yoek and "Michael Jackson ONE" at Mandalay Bay.
Cirque du Soleil shows in Austin, Texas, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, Salt Lake City, Montreal, Boston, Tel Aviv, Meloneras, Spain, Munich, Costa Mesa, California, Denver, and the Australian cities of Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth also are cancelled.
Also Saturday, the long-running Penn & Teller comedy/magic show has been cancelled effective immediately.
Penn Jilette tweeted: "Out of concern and love for our audiences, & well, concern and love for everyone — we will be canceling our shows starting tonight for the next few weeks Hope to be back on stage soon when gathering is once again responsible. Let's all take care of ourselves & each other. Love."
Late Saturday night, magician David Copperfield, another Vegas mainstay, tweeted that he is suspending his shows.
"Nothing is more important than the health and safety of my audience, my team, and my family — so we're pausing shows today to assess the situation. We hope to resume very soon," he said in a statement on Twitter.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. In older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
Academy of Country Music postpones awards show amid virus
NEW YORK | The show won't go on for the Academy of Country Music, after all.
The academy said Sunday that it was postponing its annual awards show, which was to be held April 5 at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas and televised on CBS, because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan now is to hold the show in September, at a date and venue to be determined.
The academy "went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on," said Damon Whiteside, academy CEO. The decision to postpone came after "constant conversations" with everyone involved, he said.
It's the latest in a wave of events that were due to draw big audiences to fall by the wayside, given health advice for people to keep their social distance to avoid transmission.
Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, Elle King and Ashley McBryde were among the artists scheduled to perform on the show.
While the coronavirus causes only mild symptoms such as fever or cough for most people, in can cause more severe illnesses, particularly among older adults and people with existing health problems.
The South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, was canceled over concerns of spreading the coronavirus, and the California-based music festivals Coachella and the country-themed Stagecoach are being postponed until the fall.
Spanish King renounces inheritance of father amid scandal
MADRID | Spain's royal house said Sunday that King Felipe VI has renounced any future personal inheritance he could receive from his father, King Emerit Juan Carlos I, over the alleged financial irregularities involving the former monarch.
The royal house said in a statement that in addition to renouncing his inheritance, Felipe is stripping Juan Carlos of his annual stipend.
The decision comes amid an ongoing investigation by Swiss prosecutors into an offshore account allegedly operated for Juan Carlos. The account allegedly received 88 million euros ($100 million) from Saudi Arabia's late King Abdullah in 2008, which prosecutors believes could be kickback payments, according to the Swiss newspaper Tribune de Geneva.
On Saturday, British newspaper The Telegraph reported that Felipe was named as a beneficiary of an offshore fund that controls the Swiss account with an alleged 65 million euro gift ($72 million) from Saudi Arabia given to his father when he was on the throne.
Felipe denied any knowledge of the fund in Sunday's statement.