Pearl Jam postpones first leg of tour
over virus concerns LOS ANGELES | Pearl Jam is postponing the North American leg of its Gigaton world tour because of concerns over the new coronavirus, the band announced Monday.
Seventeen U.S. and Canadian performances, beginning on March 18 in Toronto through April 19 in Oakland, California, were indefinitely postponed, according to the band’s website.
Pearl Jam said it was announcing the postponements “with deep frustration and regret.”
“The levels of risk to our audience and their communities is simply too high for our comfort level,” a band statement said. “Add to that we also have a unique group of passionate fans who travel far and wide. We’ve always been humbled by this and respect their energies and devotion. However in this case, travel is something to avoid.”
‘Jeopardy!’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to tape sans audiences
LOS ANGELES | “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” will tape without studio audiences in response to the ongoing virus outbreak.
A person close to the shows tells The Associated Press on Monday that the move is being taken out of an abundance of caution given the spread of the new coronavirus in numerous communities in the United States and abroad. The source spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the decision.
‘Dr. Phil’ talk
show will tape without audiences
LOS ANGELES | The “Dr. Phil” daytime talk show will tape without a studio audience for roughly two weeks as a precaution against the new coronavirus.
The show typically tapes with an audience of about 300 people at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles. The show expects to resume audience tapings the week of March 23, according to statement announcing the decision Tuesday.
Poets & Writers cancels 50th anniversary gala
in Manhattan
NEW YORK | Poets & Writers has called off its 50th anniversary gala, where guests of honor included Oprah Winfrey. The nonprofit organization cited the coronavirus outbreak as the reason for cancelling the March 16 gathering in Manhattan.
“We’re sorely disappointed, but made this decision out of a concern for the health and safety of our staff and guests,” Poets & Writers announced Tuesday. Others expected at the gala were Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Michael Chabon and Hachette Book Group CEO Michael Pietsch.
The outbreak has prompted many cancellations of public events, including this week’s London Book Fair and National Book Critics Awards ceremony.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.