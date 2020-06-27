Milton Glaser, designer of 'I Love NY' logo, dies at 91
NEW YORK | Milton Glaser, the groundbreaking graphic designer who adorned Bob Dylan's silhouette with psychedelic hair and summed up the feelings for his native New York with "I (HEART) NY," died Friday, his 91st birthday.
The cause was a stroke and Glaser had also had renal failure, his wife, Shirley Glaser, told The New York Times.
In posters, logos, advertisements and book covers, Glaser's ideas captured the spirit of the 1960s with a few simple colors and shapes. He was the designer on the team that founded New York magazine with Clay Felker in the late '60s.
"Around our office, of course, he will forever be one of the small team of men and women that, in the late sixties, yanked New York out of the newspaper morgue and turned it into a great American magazine," the magazine's obituary of Glaser said.
Soon city magazines everywhere were sprouting and aping its simple, witty design style. When publishing titan Rupert Murdoch forced Felker and Glaser out of New York magazine in a hostile takeover in 1977, the staff walked out in solidarity with their departing editors, leaving an incomplete issue three days before it was due on newsstands.
"We have brought about — however small — a change in the visual habits of people," he told The Washington Post in 1969. "Television conditions people to demand imagination."
But he said he had to work to keep his style fresh.
"There's an enormous pressure to repeat past successes. That's a sure death." Referring to a beloved '60s design motif, he added that he couldn't do another rainbow "if my life depended on it."
His pictorial sense was so profound, and his designs so influential, that his works in later years were preserved by collectors and studied as fine art.
But he preferred not to use the term "art" at all.
"What I'm suggesting is we eliminate the term art and call everything work," Glaser said in an Associated Press interview in 2000, when the Philadelphia Museum of Art hosted an exhibit on his career. "When it's really extraordinary and moves it in a certain way, we call it great work. We call it good when it accomplishes a task, and we call it bad when it misses a target."
The bold "I (HEART) NY" logo — cleverly using typewriter-style letters as the typeface — was dreamed up as part of an ad campaign begun in 1977 to boost the state's image when crime and budget troubles dominated the headlines. Glaser did the design free of charge.
Nearly a quarter-century later, just days after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, he revised it, adding a dark scar to the red heart and "more than ever" to the message.
"I woke up Wednesday morning and said, 'God, I have to do something to respond to this,'" he told The New York Times. "When you have a heart attack, part of your heart dies. When you recover, part of your heart is gone, but the people in your life become much more important, and there is a greater awareness of the value of things."
Glaser actually had done design work for the restaurants at the destroyed World Trade Center complex.
His 1966 illustration of Dylan, his face a simple black silhouette but his hair sprouting in a riot of colors in curvilinear fashion, put in graphic form the 1960s philosophy that letting your hair fly free was a way to free your mind. (For him, though, it wasn't a drug-inspired image: He said he borrowed from Marcel Duchamp and Islamic art.)
The poster was inserted in Dylan's "Greatest Hits" album, so it made its way into the hands of millions of fans.
"It was a new use of the poster — a giveaway that was supposed to encourage people to buy the album," Glaser told The New York Times in 2001. "Then it took on a life of its own, showing up in films, magazines, whatever. It did not die, as such forms of ephemera usually do."
Among Glaser's other noteworthy projects were cover illustrations Signet paperback editions of Shakespeare; type designs such as Baby Teeth, first used on the Dylan poster, and Glaser Stencil; and a poster for the Mostly Mozart Festival featuring a colorful Mozart sneezing. His designs also inspired the playbill for Tony Kushner's "Angels in America"
Glaser was born in 1929 in the Bronx and studied at New York's Cooper Union art school and in Italy.
In 1954, he co-founded the innovative graphic design firm Push Pin Studios with Seymour Chwast and others. He stayed with it 20 years before founding his own firm.
The Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum awarded him a lifetime achievement award in 2004. In 2009, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts.
"I just like to do everything, and I was always interested in seeing how far I could go in stretching the boundaries," he said.
'Mulan' follows 'Tenet' to August, ending Hollywood's summer
NEW YORK | Hollywood's hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and the Walt Disney Co.'s live-action reboot of "Mulan" were again delayed.
With reported cases of the coronavirus surging in parts of the U.S., Disney on Friday followed Warner Bros. in pushing "Mulan" to late August. The film, initially planned to open in March, had been slated for July 24. It's now moving to Aug. 21.
"While the pandemic has changed our release plans for 'Mulan' and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance," said Disney co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman in a joint statement.
Late Thursday, Warner Bros. also postponed "Tenet," starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, from July 31 to Aug. 12. The studio stressed the need for flexibility.
"We are choosing to open the movie mid-week to allow audiences to discover the film in their own time, and we plan to play longer, over an extended play period far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.
Movie theater chains had planned the widespread reopening of cinemas partially around the return of new releases like "Tenet" and Disney's "Mulan." AMC Theaters, Regal Cinemas and Cinemark — the three largest circuits in North America — had all set a timetable for nationwide reopening in early to mid-July with the aim of first playing catalog movies (including Nolan's own "Inception") and a smattering of smaller films as a lead-in to summer tentpoles.
But with COVID-19 cases surging in Texas, Arizona, Florida and elsewhere, those plans became uncertain. Rising cases in California forced Disney earlier this week to delay next month's planned reopening of Disneyland in Anaheim. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also said New York would delay reopening cinemas while it continued to research the safety of indoor, air-conditioned venues.
United Artists Releasing's "Bill & Ted Face the Music" also pushed back from Aug. 14 to Aug. 28.
PETA alleges neglect by zoo from Netflix's 'Tiger King'
WYNNEWOOD, Okla. | Federal officials are investigating an Oklahoma zoo made famous in Netflix's "Tiger King" series after an animal rights group accused it of neglect.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals sent requests to the U.S. Department of Agriculture to investigate Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park after a whistle blower provided them with photos and video of animals suffering from flystrike, according to the nonprofit's release.
Flystrike is a condition in which flies, usually drawn to uncleared animal waste, bite animals and lay eggs on them. The maggots eat away at their skin, HOKH-TV reported.
An investigation is underway with U.S. Game & Fish, State Wildlife, the USDA and Garvin County Sheriff's Department.
Jeff Lowe, who operates the zoo, has not returned the TV station's request for comment. Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullet said that Lowe is cooperating with authorities.
Lowe took over the zoo in 2016 to assist Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have his rival Carole Baskin killed. Earlier this month, a federal judge awarded ownership of the zoo to Baskin.
Injured animals are receiving veterinarian care and the USDA is monitoring them, according to the Garvin County Sheriff's Department's release.
Mike Henry to stop voicing Black character on 'Family Guy'
LOS ANGELES | "Family Guy" voice actor Mike Henry said Friday he is stepping down from the role of Cleveland Brown on the Fox animated series.
Henry wrote on Twitter that he will stop playing the show's main African American character because "persons of color should play characters of color." The 54-year-old voice actor, who is a white man, has voiced the character since the series' debut in 1999.
Henry had also voiced the Latin maid named Consuela on the series.
His decision comes after voice actors Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell — who are white — pulled out of their roles to recast their biracial characters with someone of color. Slate played the mixed-raced Missy on Netflix's "Big Mouth" and Bell was voiced as Molly on Apple TV Plus's "Central Park."
Slate said she initially reasoned that she could play her character, because Molly's mother is Jewish and white, just like her mom. But now, she understands that her initial thoughts were wrong.
"I acknowledge how my original reasoning was flawed," Slate said. "That it existed as an example of white privilege and unjust allowances made within a system of societal white supremacy, and that in me playing Missy, I was engaging in an act of erasure of Black people."