Deaths prompt Alaska officials to remove 'Into the Wild' bus
ANCHORAGE, Alaska | An abandoned bus in the Alaska wilderness where a young man documented his demise over 114 days in 1992 has been removed by officials, frustrated that the bus has become a lure for dangerous, sometimes deadly pilgrimages into treacherous backcountry.
An Alaska National Guard Chinook helicopter flew the bus out of the woods just north of Denali National Park and Preserve on Thursday.
Christopher McCandless hiked to the bus located about 250 miles (402 kilometers) north of Anchorage nearly three decades ago, and the 24-year-old Virginian died from starvation when he couldn't hike back out because of the swollen Teklanika River. He kept a journal of his plight, discovered when his body was found. McCandless' story was first documented in Jon Krakauer's 1996 book "Into the Wild," followed by Sean Penn's movie of the same name in 2007.
Over the years, the bus became a magnet for those wishing to retrace McCandless' steps to the bus to pay homage. But the Teklanika River that prevented McCandless from hiking out also has caused problems for people who came later on pilgrimages. Two women, one from Switzerland in 2010 and one from Belarus in 2019, drowned on such pilgrimages.
State officials said there have been 15 other search-and-rescue operations since 2009, including one involving five Italian tourists last winter, one with severe frostbite.
"We encourage people to enjoy Alaska's wild areas safely, and we understand the hold this bus has had on the popular imagination," Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Corri A. Feige said in a statement. "However, this is an abandoned and deteriorating vehicle that was requiring dangerous and costly rescue efforts, but more importantly, was costing some visitors their lives."
In Alaska, the Department of Natural Resources is responsible for protecting and preserving state land.
"I was stunned when Commissioner Feige informed me," Carine McCandless, Christopher's sister, said in an email to The Associated Press. "Though I am saddened by the news, the decision was made with good intentions, and was certainly theirs to make. That bus didn't belong to Chris and it doesn't belong to his family."
The 1940s-era bus, sometimes called "Bus 142" or "The Magic Bus," was used to house employees by the Yutan Construction Co. when it built an access road about 25 miles west of the Parks Highway, the main thoroughfare between Anchorage and Fairbanks. The National Guard named Thursday's bus lift "Operation Yutan."
The bus was abandoned in 1961 and had become an emergency shelter for those using the backcountry to recreate or hunt.
"Seeing those photos of Fairbanks 142 flying out of the bush triggered a flood of complicated emotions for me," Krakauer said in an email to the AP.
Krakauer said he respects the decision to remove the bus, "but some powerful history is attached to that old bus. A great many people care deeply about what happens to it."
For now the bus is being kept in a secure, unnamed location while the department decides what to do with it, Feige said. A release from the Alaska National Guard said the discussion includes "possible plans to display the bus for the public to view at a safe location."
The guard said its air crew also is safekeeping a suitcase that holds sentimental value to the McCandless family. Officials didn't detail what was in the suitcase.
Hollywood evolves during pandemic with drive-in premiere
LOS ANGELES | Dave Franco says the drive-in premiere for his directorial debut was "perfect" but admittedly "a little weird."
The 35-year-old actor found himself at the center of Hollywood's evolving response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday as he premiered his directorial debut "The Rental" to more than 1,300 people at the Vineland drive-in theatre in Southern California.
Joined by stars including wife Alison Brie, Dan Stevens and Sheila Vand, he took off his mask to pose for photographers in the center of a massive parking lot, then answered questions via Zoom from his car after the film ended.
It beat a traditional, more buttoned-up red carpet event, Franco said.
"It didn't feel like there was a spotlight on me or the cast. It felt more like this communal experience where everyone was just excited to get out of their homes and, you know, let loose with a group of fellow movie lovers. It was perfect," he said in an interview Friday.
Franco says Brie calmed him down about the shortcomings of an outdoor screening: patchy audio over the FM radio and ambient light drowning out darker sections of his horror thriller "The Rental."
"Trust me, it is not what I do. I am a crazy perfectionist. I annoy everyone around me because I won't stop until it's perfect. And so it was hard for me to let go, but it was nice having Alison next to me — she forced me to let go," he said.
His movie is set to be released via video-on-demand and at drive-ins and traditional theaters on July 24. But the nation's largest theater chains have been adjusting their reopening plans regularly in response to health officials. Franco says that like many in Hollywood, he's tracking Christopher Nolan's "Tenet," scheduled for release July 31.
"Obviously that's the giant movie that everyone's focused on and that all the theaters are really trying to open in time for that film. So we've just been kind of stepping back and monitoring ... If they're not opening for 'Tenet,' they ain't opening for us. ... I'm happy to creep behind Christopher Nolan all day."
Franco is hoping to hold another premiere event closer to the film's release — maybe even in a traditional theater. There's something about the big screen.
"Just seeing how many people are flocking to drive-ins around the country, it just proves that the movie-going experience is so special," Franco said. "There's a lot of talk about the future of film being mainly digital. But I think right now we're really seeing how much people love going to the movies."
New solo version of Aretha song about race, faith released
NEW YORK | A never-before-heard solo version of the late Aretha Franklin's riveting and powerful collaboration with Mary J. Blige about faith and race, 2006's "Never Gonna Break My Faith," has arrived on Juneteenth.
Sony's RCA Records, RCA Inspiration and Legacy Recordings released the song Friday, aligning with the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage.
"Never Gonna Break My Faith" resonates today, featuring lyrics like: "You can lie to a child with a smiling face/Tell me that color ain't about a race."
"The world is very different now. Change is everywhere and each of us, hopefully, is doing the best he or she can to move forward and make change as positive as possible," Clive Davis, Sony Music's chief creative officer and Franklin's close friend and collaborator, said in a statement.
Dozens of artists have released new songs detailing the black experience amid the global protests sparked by the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others. Some performers have released covers of protest anthems or re-released older songs that resonate with the times, like "Never Gonna Break My Faith."
Lyrics from the song include: "My Lord, won't you help them to understand/That when someone takes the life of an innocent man/Well they've never really won, and all they've really done/Is set the soul free, where it's supposed to be."
Calling Franklin's performance "chilling," Davis said the song's lyrics and relevance "will shake every fiber in your body."
"Everyone should hear this record," Davis said. "It deserves to be an anthem."
"Never Gonna Break My Faith" won best gospel performance at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008, marking Franklin's 18th and final Grammy win. She died in 2018 at age 76.
The song was originally featured in the film "Bobby," about U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 assassination, and features background vocals from The Boys Choir of Harlem.
"This solo version has been sitting on my computer for years, and when I heard Clive was making a film on Aretha's life, I sent this version to him. The world hasn't heard her full performance and it really needed to be heard," Grammy-winning singer Bryan Adams, who co-wrote the song, said in a statement. "I'm so glad it's being released, the world needs this right now."
Disney cancels Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party in 2020
ORLANDO, Fla. | Walt Disney World canceled it's annual after-hours Halloween party at Magic Kingdom that typically begins in mid-August, and announced the popular food and wine festival will begin when Epcot reopens in July.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is an extra ticket event that runs a couple of nights per week from August through the beginning of November. It features trick-or-treating, Mickey's Boo-to-You Halloween Parade, character meet-and-greets with villains and other popular characters, and holiday-themed fireworks.
Disney closed it theme parks in Florida and California in mid-March to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Disney officials announced earlier that the parks will reopen in mid-July with COVID-19 guidelines, a month after Universal Orlando and SeaWorld reopened to the public. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will open July 11 followed by Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15. Guests and Disney employees will undergo temperature checks and be required to wear masks once the parks reopen.
"While assessing ... Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, we determined that many of its hallmarks – stage shows, parades and fireworks – are unable to take place in this new, unprecedented environment," Disney said in an announcement on its blog on Thursday night. "With that in mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party."
Epcot will reopen with A Taste of the Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, park officials said. The food and wine festival usually begins in September and runs through November. However, the festival's Eat to the Beat concert series won't return in 2020.
Disney officials have not yet announced a decision on the after-hours Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom or the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, which typically begin once the fall festivals end.
Halloween Horror nights, a popular extra-ticket event at Universal Orlando, is still scheduled to run select nights beginning in September and running through Nov. 1.