Celebs take to streets for historic demonstrations
LOS ANGELES | Jamie Foxx stood shoulder-to-shoulder with activists in Minneapolis, proclaiming that "we're not afraid of the moment." In Los Angeles, pop star Halsey and "Insecure" actor Kendrick Sampson were hit with rubber bullets during a tense stand-off. And in Chicago, John Cusack was filming a burning car when officers rushed up to him and began screaming at him to leave, and he says, hitting his bike.
Across the U.S., many celebrities have been doing far more than tweeting supportive words or issuing carefully prepared statements. They took to the streets alongside thousands of people to condemn the killings of black people at the hands of police and to demand reform.
"I was there in LA when it was the Rodney King beating and I watched that, and I said 'Man, if they get away with this what's going to happen later?' And it continues to happen," Foxx said Monday in San Francisco, where he joined church leaders and activists in a "kneel-in."
Foxx's comments came three days after he flew to Minneapolis to join the chorus of anger over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer for several minutes even after he became unresponsive.
"As I'm talking to my nephews, as I'm talking to my daughter, trying to telling them how to act when they're out there and they see a police officer, I'm sort of running out of things to tell them and it shouldn't be that way," Foxx said in San Francisco. "It shouldn't be that way in America in 2020. We have to evolve."
Many celebrities turned out Saturday and Sunday at sometimes intense protests in Los Angeles, including one outside a popular, high-end shopping mall where protesters took over a city bus, tagged buildings and burned police cars. Model and activist Emily Ratajkowski waved a sign that read "Dismantle power structures of oppression," Paris Jackson carried one that said "Peace Love Justice" and rapper Machine Gun Kelly 's said, "Silence is betrayal." Pop star Ariana Grande tweeted that "we chanted, people beeped and cheered along."
Sampson ("Insecure," "How to Get Away With Murder") on Saturday grabbed a microphone.
"Our solutions are not defined by systems that oppression built!" he shouted. "America was founded on racism, anti-blackness and genocide. When you talk about America, don't leave that s--- out."
Later Sampson was shown at the front of a standoff with police. Some of the details of the video aren't clear, but Sampson said on Instagram that a rubber bullet that police shot into the ground ricocheted and hit his assistant. The video shows Sampson step in front of his assistant and an officer hit him at least twice with a baton.
"Then an officer aims straight at me, no ricochet, and shoots (rubber bullets)" Sampson wrote. "That was one of seven shots I took. They are excruciating. And they CAN kill."
Nearby, Halsey, who was at the protest with ex-boyfriend and recording artist Yungblud, also reported being hit with rubber bullets and getting tear-gassed.
"We were peaceful. Hands up, not moving, not breaching the line," she wrote on Instagram. "They opened fire of rubber bullets and tear gas multiple times on U.S. citizens who were not provoking them."
Los Angeles police did not respond to a request for comment about their actions at the scene.
Halsey was back out protesting Sunday in nearby Santa Monica, where many demonstrators acted peacefully but others continued a third day of looting in the Los Angeles area.
Recording artist Madison Beer tweeted Sunday for people to leave Santa Monica immediately.
"I was just tear gassed," she wrote. "They are arresting everyone and tear gassing all crowds."
Among the hundreds arrested at that mostly peaceful demonstration was "Riverdale" actor Cole Sprouse, who wrote on Instagram that "this is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally."
"I hope others in my position do, as well," he said.
While some celebrities chose to demonstrate, others took to social media to express their disapproval of looting.
"Everyone is angry but there is a way to direct that anger," actor/director Taika Waititi wrote on Twitter on Saturday. In another tweet, he wrote: "The police seem to be enjoying this. You're inciting the chaos, dudes!"
After peaceful protests turned violent in Atlanta on Friday, director Tyler Perry pleaded on Instagram to "please stop this violence!"
"Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!!" he said.
That night rapper Killer Mike, whose cousin is an Atlanta police officer, spoke alongside Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and gave an impassioned speech that soon went viral.
"It is your duty not to burn your own house down for anger with an enemy," he said, adding that he has a lot of love and respect for police while also acknowledging that some of them have done "horrendous" things.
On Monday, Perry posted on Instagram that he personally spoke with George Floyd's immediate family, and that "'they are adamant in their call for peaceful protest."
In San Francisco, Foxx urged more of his fellow celebrities to step up.
"What I want to say about my Hollywood friends, you've got to get out here," he said. "You can't sit back, you can't tweet, you can't text ... When you hear and when you see how people are hurting, you can understand what it is as opposed to being in your bedroom or your living room and saying, 'Hey I don't like this.' Get out of the cul-de-sac and come down here on the courtroom steps."
Tank joined Foxx and sang a powerful rendition of Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come."
"A change is gonna come," Tank told the crowd afterward. "As long as we keep doing this, a change is gonna come."
Music industry calls for Black Out Tuesday amid unrest
NEW YORK | The music industry is planning to turn off the music and hold a day to reflect and implement change in response to the death of George Floyd and the killings of other black people.
Several top record labels organized Black Out Tuesday as violent protests erupted around the world sparked by Floyd's death as well as the killings of Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. MTV and BET went dark for eight minutes and 46 seconds in support of Black Lives Matter and racial injustice. Music-based companies Live Nation and TikTok, as well as the Recording Academy, posted to social media that it planned to support and stand with the black community.
"On Tuesday June 2nd, Columbia Records will observe 'Black Out Tuesday,'" the Sony label home to Beyoncé, Bob Dylan, Adele and John Legend said in a statement. "This is not a day off. Instead, this is a day to reflect and figure out ways to move forward in solidarity."
"We continue to stand with the Black community, our staff, artists, and peers in the music industry," the company continued. "Perhaps with the music off, we can truly listen."
Others that have joined Black Out Tuesday include the Sony imprints RCA Records and Epic Records; the Universal Music Group divisions Republic Records, Def Jam, UMG Nashville, Capitol Records and Island Records; and the Warner Music Group imprints Atlantic and Warner Records. Smaller, independent labels as well as music publishing companies and management firms have also signed on.
UMG's Interscope Geffen A&M Records said that in addition to joining Black Out Tuesday, the label home to Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish would not release music this week — the first label to do so.
"Instead, IGA will contribute to organizations that help to bail out protesters exercising their right to peacefully assemble, aid lawyers working for systemic change and provide assistance to charities focused on creating economic empowerment in the Black community," its statement read.
IGA postponed new music releases MGK, 6lack, Dylan, Jessie Ware, Smokepurp, Lil Mosey, Billy Raffoul, Max Leone and more in coordination with their partners Alamo, LVRN, The Darkroom, Bad Boy and more.
Musicians including Rihanna, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Post Malone and Harry Styles have spoken out on social media following Floyd's death and the worldwide riots. Some musicians were spotted alongside crowds of protesters over the weekend, including Ariana Grande, J. Cole, Jamie Foxx, Chance the Rapper, Kehlani, Miguel, Tinashe, Lil Yachty and Halsey, who said she was hit with a pellet and a shrapnel shell in Los Angeles.
LL Cool J turned to music to show his outrage and passion, posting a lengthy rap to social media. "For 400 years you had your knees on our necks, a garden of evil with no seeds of respect," he rapped. "In America's mirror all she sees is regret, instead of letting blood live they begging for blood let."
Jay-Z released a statement late Sunday calling for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to prosecute those responsible for killing Floyd, a handcuffed black man who pleaded for air as a white police officer pressed a knee on his neck.
"I, along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. This is just a first step. I am more determined to fight for justice than any fight my would-be oppressors may have," Jay-Z said. "I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves."
Racial tensions were also running high after two white men were arrested in May in the February shooting death of black jogger Arbery in Georgia, and after Louisville, Kentucky, police shot Taylor to death in her home in March.
The R&B duo Chloe x Halle was originally set to release their sophomore album, "Ungodly Hour," on Friday. They told the AP on Monday that will release the album at other time. The singers also posted a cover of the classic civil rights anthem and protest song "We Shall Overcome" to Instagram, hoping to offer the world some positive energy.
"This week has been very heavy for all of us. We've been trying to, not understand, because there's no way to understand the terrible killings — we just have heavy hearts this week and are just trying to do everything we can to pray and lift each other up with our voices," Halle said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday.
"With everything going on, we felt like music can be very healing, because it's been that way for us in kind of keeping us sane during this time," Chloe added. As much as we could, we just wanted to share our gift of song to even just lift spirits for even a few seconds."
Met Opera cuts season by 3 1/2 months, to shorten some shows
NEW YORK | The Metropolitan Opera season is getting shorter, along with some of its shows.
The Met said Monday it is pushing back opening night by nearly 3 1/2 months to the latest start in the company's 137-year history and calling off four of next season's new productions in fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. It also announced about $60 million in emergency gifts had balanced its 2019-20 budget.
"Social distancing and grand opera do not mix," Met general manager Peter Gelb said. "It is impossible to follow these social distancing guidelines that are in effect and presumably will be in effect certainly through the summer and into the early fall to have an orchestra situated in the pit, to have a chorus and dancers and singers in close contact with each other on the stage, to have costume, wardrobe, makeup people working intensely."
The company plans to start its shortest season in four decades with a gala on New Year's Eve and is considering cuts that get the audience in and out faster.
"This is a good wake-up call for all of us to once again revisit running lengths," Gelb said. "Certain operas seem to be just right in terms of their running time and others seem to be significantly too long."
Four new stagings will be reset for later seasons, most likely 2022-23 and later: Michael Mayer's production of Verdi's "Aida," Barrie Kosky's version of Prokofiev's "The Fiery Angel," Simon McBurney's vision of Mozart's "Die Zauberflöte" and Ivo Van Hove's rendering of Mozart's "Don Giovanni."
"Aida" was to have opened the season Sept. 21 starring Anna Netrebko.
"I believe that we have a much greater chance of starting on Dec. 31," Gelb said. "Based upon the discussions I've had with various health authorities here locally in New York, some of them believe that there will be a medical solution by then. If there isn't, we won't open. But if we didn't open on Dec. 31, it would not be mean that we wouldn't open at all next season."
Netrebko also has withdrawn from a new staging of Strauss' "Salome" scheduled for 2021-22, deciding the role was not right for her.
"There will be changes to all future seasons," Gelb said. "If ever there was a time for grand opera to become more flexible in terms on scheduling and more nimble in terms of reaction, now is the time."
Jake Heggie's "Dead Man Walking" is the only survivor among the new productions, opening April 8.
Julie Taymor's staging of "Magic Flute" from 2004 and the poorly received Michael Grandage production of "Don Giovanni" from 2011 both will be brought back from storage containers in Newark, New Jersey.
The pandemic caused the Met to stop its season on March 12, forcing cancellation of the final 58 of 217 originally scheduled performances. The Met has now cut 146 performances in its 4,000-capacity house, leading to initial projections of huge losses in its $308 million budget.
Opening night had been latest in 1969 after a labor lockout delayed the start from Sept. 15 to Dec. 29.
There are 130 staged performances of 15 operas in the new schedule, down from the 218 performances of 23 operas that had been announced. This will be the fewest Met staged productions since a low of 14 in the lockout-delayed 1980-81 season, when there were 112 staged performances. This will be just the Met's second season with one new production after 1945-46 with Puccini's "Il Tabarro." There were no new productions in 1943-44, 1944-45 and 1948-49.
Many curtains will be moved up to 7 p.m., and Handel's "Giulio Cesare" will be cut from 4 1/2 hours to 3 1/2 hours with one fewer intermission. Strauss' "Die Frau Ohne Schatten" also may be shortened.
The Met had announced its first February break and an extension of the season into June, but the pandemic caused the company to fill the month with Puccini's "La Bohème," Bizet's "Carmen" and Verdi's "La Traviata."
A revival of Berg's "Lulu" scheduled for March 2021 was replaced by additional performances of Rossini's "Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville)." Revivals dropped include Wagner's "Tristan und Isolde," Beethoven's "Fidelio," Offenbach's "Les Contes d'Hoffmann (The Tales of Hoffmann)," Donizetti's "Roberto Devereux" and Humperdinck's "Hansel and Gretel." This will be just the Met's second season without Wagner since anti-German sentiment in 1917-18 and '18-'19 caused by World War I; the other was 2013-14.
What's left of the season includes 16 performances of "Bohème" along with 13 each of "Flute" and "Traviata," and 10 apiece of "Don Giovanni" and "Carmen." Yannick Nézet-Séguin's first full season as music director has been curtailed to 26 performance of four operas.
Publishers sue Internet Archive over scanning of books
NEW YORK | Four of the country's biggest publishers have sued a digital library for copyright infringement, alleging that the Internet Archive has illegally offered more than a million scanned works to the public, including such favorites as Toni Morrison's "Song of Solomon," Malcolm Gladwell's "Blink" and Cormac McCarthy's "The Road."
"Without any license or any payment to authors or publishers, Internet Archive scans print books, uploads these illegally scanned books to its servers, and distributes verbatim digital copies of the books in whole via public-facing websites," according to papers filed Monday in federal court Monday in New York. "With just a few clicks, any Internet-connected user can download complete digital copies of in-copyright books."
In March, the Internet Archive announced it had established a "National Emergency Library" in response to the coronavirus outbreak that had shut down most of the country's schools and libraries. According to the Archive, the emergency library would support "remote teaching, research activities, independent scholarship, and intellectual stimulation" with free digital materials.
"We hope that authors will support our effort to ensure temporary access to their work in this time of crisis," according to a statement on the archive's web site, www.archive.org. The emergency library is scheduled to last at least through the end of June. The archive also provides free access to more than 1 million older, public domain books that are not bound by copyright law.
Founded in 1996 and based in San Francisco, the Archive has defended its recent actions by saying that it operates like a traditional lending library, a non-profit entity providing free books. The publishers have contended that the archive does not work like a traditional library in part because it offers scans of paper books without reaching licensing deals with copyright holders. The Archive has said it acquires paperback and hardcover books through purchases and donations and then scans them.
The plaintiffs, who include Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins and Wiley, are seeking a permanent injunction against the library and an undetermined amount of money for damages. Court papers refer to page views on the archive site, more than 50,000 alone in New York state, but not to how many books were actually borrowed.
"There is nothing in the copyright law which authorizes the mass copying of and distribution of 1.3 million scanned books to the public, regardless of whether those copies are downloaded by one person or millions," Maria Pallante, president and CEO of the trade group the Association of American Publishers, said in an interview.
Monday's legal action continues a long battle between the traditional publishing community, for which copyrights are an underpinning of its business, and the internet community, which has advocated making as much material as possible available for free. Authors and publishers condemned the March launch of the emergency library, but historian Jill Lepore praised it, writing in a New Yorker essay that "If the books you need aren't in any bookstore, and, especially, if you are one of the currently more than one billion students and teachers shut out of your classroom, please: sign up, log on, and borrow!"
Over the past 30 years, publishers have battled Google, Amazon.com and others over digital content. In 2019, several publishers sued the Amazon-owned Audible.com over a planned audiobook program for schools that included captions the plaintiffs alleged violated copyright law. The case was settled earlier this year and Audible has said it would seek permission from copyright holders before using captions.