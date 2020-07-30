In an upside-down summer, 'Jaws,' 'E.T.' are hits again
NEW YORK | When historians look back on the top films at the box office in the summer of 2020, they may feel like they've slipped into a time warp, or maybe "Back to the Future."
Over the second weekend in July, "Empire Strikes Back" — 40 years after it was first released — was again No. 1. "Ghostbusters" claimed the July 4th weekend, 36 years after opening. Over the June 19-21 weekend and 27 years after it last led the box office, "Jurassic Park" again ruled theaters.
In a pandemic that has resurrected all kinds of vintage pastimes, from puzzles to drive-ins, even the blockbusters are retro. That is much out of necessity. About 1,000 theaters in the U.S. are currently open, just about a sixth of the nation's cinemas. That includes the approximately 300 drive-ins that have, since the multiplexes shuttered in March, hosted the majority of moviegoing.
With all major new releases postponed until at least Labor Day weekend, summer moviegoing has again belonged to the classics — the kinds of films that, for many, remain as indelibly linked to the season as E.T. is to Elliott. Brian Keasey, a 44-year-old in Montrose, Colorado, has been going every week, when he's not playing movies on his backyard screen.
"I saw 'Jaws' on the big screen. I saw 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' on the big screen. I saw my childhood on the big screen," said Keasey a few hours before heading to a double-feature of "Ghostbusters" and "The Rental," a new indie horror film by Dave Franco.
This is American moviegoing in the summer of 2020. A nostalgic trip to the drive-in. A white sheet hung off the patio. The comforting reunion with a great white shark. Keasey says he's seen "Jaws" three times this summer, including once on a screen improvised next to a pond.
"It's the classic summer blockbuster. It's gorgeous. You can freeze frame any piece of that movie and it's a perfect slice of 1975 America," says Keasey. "I feel like those movies of the '70s and '80s had character development. Now, it's 100% right out the gate. There's no room to breathe anymore."
Among catalog films, "Jurassic Park" has led them all with a bit more than $3 million in ticket sales this summer, according to several people who have seen box-office grosses. The major studios have declined to report ticket sales during the pandemic. The numbers, naturally, are extremely paltry compared to the usual billions generated in Hollywood's prime season.
The unreported grosses for newer releases like "Trolls World Tour" and "Onward" exceed those of the repertory releases. But the likes of "Jaws," "E.T.," "Goonies" and "Ghostbusters" rank among the summer's top draws.
That vacuum has led to some unlikely heavyweights at the box office this summer. The low-budget IFC Films horror film "The Wretched" led all reported films for seven straight weekends in May and early June, a stretch that matches the run of "Avatar." It's made $1.8 million in 13 weeks, an impressive total for a film made for less than $100,000.
Mission Tiki, the four-screen, Polynesian-themed drive-in in Montclair, California, outside Los Angeles and flanked by the San Gabriel Mountains, also turned into the epicenter of U.S. moviegoing. DeAnza Land and Leisure, which owns Mission Tiki and five other drive-ins, outranks all other circuits with 32% of the market share.
Typically, chains like AMC and Regal would dominate such lists, and urban multiplexes would be the top sellers. But at one point in the spring, when Mission Tiki was one of few operating theaters, the circuit accounted for close to 70% of the national gross.
"It's ridiculous," says Frank Huttinger, the company's chief executive.
Huttinger, happy for a break from bookkeeping, sounded exhausted on a recent evening. He's never worked harder, he says.
"For a while there, we were just turning people away. Now that the theaters are operating at half capacity, we're turning a lot of people away," Huttinger says. "We get spillover due to sell-outs, so all screens do well, regardless of what you're playing. Right now, 'Goonies' with 'Gremlins' is just blowing it out of the park."
First opened in 1947, Mission Tiki's circuit numbered 40 screens at its height. Now, it finds itself the hottest cinema in Southern California — even if it lacks the usual perks.
"Sometimes, you just can't help doing something right," says Huttinger. "But I promise you, nobody's calling me for the A-list parties."
Weekend box-office results usually function, like the top 40 radio hits, as cultural signposts. It would be hard to recall the summer of 1981 without mentioning "Raiders of the Lost Ark," or the summer of 1977 without remembering "Star Wars." Summer movies burrow into childhood memories.
This year, it's possible that "Hamilton," on Disney+, has been the most-watched movie of the summer, or that "The Old Guard," on Netflix, filled a void. But viewership for those films, too, hasn't been released. Anyone clinging to a collective moviegoing experience — or the feeling of a must-see movie — has had to make it for themselves.
Given the financial pressures on theaters, most of which have been closed for nearly five months, it's not at all clear if moviegoing will survive the pandemic intact. Earlier this week, AMC Theatres and Universal Pictures agreed to collapse the exclusive theatrical window from the traditional 90 days to a minimum of just 17 days. "Jaws," which birthed the modern blockbuster, played for 196 days.
But the big-screen for many still holds romance. Herb Geraghty, 24, began dating someone shortly before the pandemic lockdown began. They met only over Skype. For their first in-person date, they drove from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the Dependable Drive-In in Moon Township.
They first saw the indie thriller "Vast of the Night," and on subsequent trips watched the murder mystery "Knives Out" and a double-bill of "Jaws" and "Jurassic Park." They get there early, lay out a blanket and have a picnic. The commercials in between showings, Geraghty says, "make me feel like I'm in 'Grease.'" A routine developed, and the relationship stuck.
"We do it pretty much every weekend now," says Geraghty.
Gaga, Grande top MTV VMA noms; quarantine categories added
NEW YORK | It's raining nominations for Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's "Rain on Me" at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, which will present new categories focused on live performances and music videos created at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gaga and Grande both scored nine nominations each, including video of the year for their No. 1 dance hit. "Rain on Me" is also competing for song of the year, best collaboration, best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects and best choreography.
Billie Eilish and The Weeknd, the second-most nominated acts with six, are also up for video of the year with "everything i wanted" and "Blinding Lights." Others nominated for the top prize include Taylor Swift's "The Man," Future and Drake's "Life Is Good" and Eminem's "Godzilla," which features late rapper Juice WRLD.
The VMAs will air live on Aug. 30 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last month "the event will follow all safety guidance, including limited or no audience." This year's show introduces two new categories reflecting the current pandemic times: best music video from home and best quarantine performance.
Grande and Justin Bieber's No. 1 hit "Stuck with U" will compete for best music video from home along with Drake's "Toosie Slide," John Legend's "Bigger Love," 5 Seconds of Summer's "Wildflower," blink-182's "Happy Days" and twenty one pilots' "Level of Concern," which topped the Billboard rock songs chart for seven weeks and features the lyrics, "Will you be my little quarantine?"
R&B duo Chloe x Halle, who have successfully promoted their new album during the pandemic with impressive live performances mostly put on in their tennis court and outside their new home, are nominated for best quarantine performance for "Do It" from MTV's virtual prom "Prom-athon." Other nominees include Gaga's "Smile" from the TV special "One World: Together At Home";Legend's "#togetherathome" concert; DJ D-Nice's "Club MTV presents #DanceTogether"; CNCO's "MTV Unplugged At Home"; and Post Malone's tribute to Nirvana.
Apart from the pandemic, protest songs reflecting the Black experience created in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others also earned VMA nominations. R&B star H.E.R.'s "I Can't Breathe," Anderson.Paak's "Lockdown" and Lil Baby's "The Bigger Picture" all scored nominations in the video for good category.
Swift, who released a surprise album last week, will also compete for video for good with her song about sexism, "The Man." She scored five nominations overall, while Drake, Dua Lipa, J Balvin and Bieber earned four nominations apiece.
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby — who both launched No. 1 pop hits this year — earned three nods each, including bids for artist of the year. Their competition includes Gaga, Bieber, The Weeknd and Post Malone.
BTS, Harry Styles, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Future, Karol G and Doja Cat — who topped the charts this year with her Dr. Luke-produced smash "Say So" — also earned three nods each. Starting Thursday through Aug. 23, fans can vote for VMA winners across 15 gender-neutral categories here.
Placido Domingo to receive lifetime award in Austria
SOAVE, Italy | Placido Domingo will make his first public appearance since recovering from coronavirus to accept a lifetime achievement award in Austria next week.
The famed tenor will receive the honor on Aug. 6 in Salzburg by the organization behind Austria's Music Prize at an invitation-only ceremony. The award, chosen by a jury of journalists, recognizes Domingo, 79, as ''one of the best and most influential vocal actors in the world,'' saying ''he has set international standards at the highest level for decades.''
Domingo, who was treated for coronavirus in Mexico, will go on to perform this summer in Caserta, near Naples, and on Aug. 22 at the Arena di Verona in northern Italy, where he will also sing in a concert Aug. 28 and conduct on Aug. 29.
Even before the virus closed opera houses throughout the United States, Domingo saw his U.S. engagements canceled following reports last summer by The Associated Press detailing allegations of sexual harassment or inappropriate sexually charged behavior by more than 20 women. Domingo has denied the allegations, but issued an apology after the American Guild of Musical Artists and LA Opera deemed credible the sexual harassment allegations.
European venues, meanwhile, have stood behind him, with performances canceled only due to closures forced by the coronavirus. Since European lockdowns have eased, classical music performances are gradually resuming and Domingo also has a full fall calendar, just months after recovering from the virus.
In a statement, Domingo welcomed the news of the Austrian Music Theater special prize "with great pleasure,'' noting that it coincides with the 45th anniversary of his debut in Salzburg.
''It is such a delicate moment in history for all of us, for our health and for the health of the whole world,'' Domingo said. ''The message of the Austrian Music Prize is simply wonderful: the promotion of the arts, and especially of music, is important to gain the energy for a new beginning.''
The lifetime award previously went to German tenor Rene Kollo, U.S. mezzo-soprano Grace Bumbry, conductor Zubin Mehta and American tenor Neil Shicoff. The Austrian Music Awards were founded in 2014.
Kanye West won't appear on Massachusetts ballot
BOSTON | Rapper Kanye West won't appear on the Massachusetts presidential ballot this fall, according to the office of Secretary of State William Galvin.
The deadline to submit the 5,000 signatures needed to get on the ballot was Tuesday, and no one representing West even took out nomination papers, Galvin spokeswoman Debra O'Malley said.
The nomination papers are required to include the candidate's name, the name of a vice presidential candidate and 11 Massachusetts electors.
West, who once backed Republican President Donald Trump, announced earlier this month that he had broken with Trump and would launch his own presidential bid.
His wife, Kim Kardashian West, asked the public on social media last week to show compassion and empathy toward her husband because he is bipolar.