Lady Gaga: 'I better hear no lip-syncing' at halftime show
MIAMI | Descending from the air, Lady Gaga kicked off a pre-Super Bowl concert by mimicking her entrance to her Super Bowl halftime performance three years ago, which earned her raved reviews.
Headlining the big sports stage was a recurring theme of her Miami concert Saturday night, and the pop star sent a message to Sunday's featured performers: "I better hear no lip-syncing tomorrow!"
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will join forces to perform at Super Bowl 54 at the Hard Rock Stadium, when the San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gaga has denounced lip-syncing since the beginning of her career, which kicked off in 2008 with her multi-platinum album, "The Fame." Moments after delivering the sharp comment as she sat by the piano, she told the audience: "I love you Miami. I love you J. Lo. I love you Shakira."
Gaga performed at the AT&T TV Super Saturday Night show at Meridian at Island Gardens. Toward the end of her show — which closed with an epic perfomance of her Oscar- and Grammy-winning smash "Shallow" — she said she hoped Lopez and Shakira shine onstage.
"I wish so much love and so much luck to everyone that's doing the halftime show, to both the teams that are playing each other in the Super Bowl," she said. "They're all champions."
Teary-eyed, she thanked the audience for their support and for allowing her to perform at the halftime show in 2017.
"Thank you so much for believing in me. I remember when I played the halftime show and it was one of the most special, beautiful things that's ever happened to me. So, thank you," said Gaga, who also wowed audiences at the 2016 Super Bowl when she sang the national anthem. "And once again, all my love to everyone that's performing and playing tomorrow. I hope they all feel as lucky as I do right now."
Gaga performed a two-hour set Saturday, changing three times during the performance, which she kicked off in a glittery bodysuit and flowy, blue hair. She ran through a number of hit songs, including "Just Dance," "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Bad Romance" and "Telephone."
Feverish fans cheered loudly at the standing-only concert, and one of them even threw a letter onstage, which Gaga read out loud.
"In 2014 I fought for my life due to mental illness that stemmed from my own insecurities and life experiences. Without your radiant positivity and encouragement, I don't know if I would have had the strength to continue to fight to recover my life back," Gaga read from the letter.
She invited the fan onstage and hugged her tightly.
Gaga said AT&T TV will donate $1 for every tweet using #SuperSaturdayNight to her Born This Way Foundation, which supports mental and emotional wellness.
"We put mental health first aid into schools around the country and we're going to continue to do that until we get it in every school. It's a goal of mine," she said.
Gaga, who has openly talked about her struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder, went on to perform "Million Reasons," saying: "I wrote this song because I was going through a rough time, and when life gave me a million reasons to want to give up, I just needed one good one to stick around."
"And I was lucky enough at the Super Bowl a couple years ago to sing this song and I'll never forget it — I was singing it and I looked out in the audience and I swear to God I saw my parents," she continued. "When I said, 'Hey Mom and Dad,' at the Super Bowl, that wasn't planned. I really saw them. I saw them among a sea of people and it was because I could feel their hearts, because if it wasn't for my family I'd be nowhere. I love you, Mom and Dad. I love you, Natali, my sister."
Adam Levine relieved halftime show stress is behind Maroon 5
MIAMI | A noticeably relaxed Adam Levine took the stage with Maroon 5 for a pre-Super Bowl event in Miami on Saturday, telling the crowd he was relieved the pressures of the halftime show were behind the band.
"I'm just happy we can kind of kick back and hang out down the street and have fun, but still be somewhat away from the madness," said Levine, whose band headlined last year's Super Bowl halftime show in Atlanta.
The frontman asked the crowd which team they thought would win on Sunday but shrugged off answering his own question, saying he didn't have a preference between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Drummer Matt Flynn, however, wore the jersey of San Francisco's George Kittle.
"Now that (expletive) is over. Now we're loose and we can have a good time," Levine said.
He clearly relished the no-pressure vibe, saying, "It's chill," when he forgot a cue to grab his guitar during "Sugar," even after admitting his mistake.
Dan + Shay, fresh off a Grammy win for "Speechless," opened the show. Demi Lovato surprised the crowd, joining the country duo on the ballad.
Maroon 5 rocked through a series of hits during a high-energy, 90-minute set, including "Payphone," "This Love," "Moves Like Jagger" and "Animal," which he played with a pink Hello Kitty guitar.
At the start of the show at the Miami Heat's home arena, Levine carried out Kobe Bryant's Los Angeles Lakers jersey. He later opened the encore set with an emotional rendition of "Memories," which he dedicated to Bryant, who was among nine people killed in a helicopter crash Jan. 26.
This year's pre-Super Bowl events have been suffused with grief and tributes to the basketball great in the aftermath of the crash, including during the Super Bowl media night Jan. 27 and former teammate Shaquille O'Neal's carnival-themed event Friday.
"I don't know if I'll make it through this one with my emotions intact. If you could sing with us it would make a huge," Levine said, before stopping as the crowd erupted into chants of "Kobe."
Levine clutched his microphone and hung his head low, saying one of his goals this year was to "love more and live more" and encouraging the audience to do the same.
The rocker wore a Guns N' Roses muscle tank for most of the show, which was part of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Gun N' Roses headlined a performance also at the American Airlines Arena the night before. The series opened Thursday, during which Miami's own DJ Khaled brought out several surprise guests including Rick Ross, 2 Chain and Migos. Meek Mill and DaBaby opened that show.
Jamie Foxx tricks pre-Super Bowl gala crowd with 'Beyoncé'
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. | Jamie Foxx tricked an A-list crowd at a pre-Super Bowl show Saturday, telling them Beyoncé was about to perform.
"I'm going to go ahead and let it out of the bag right now: Beyoncé. Beyoncé," he screamed as the guests at The Giving Fund's Big Game Big Give event cheered. "Beyoncé from Fort Lauderdale. It's not the one you were thinking, but still."
Queen Bey was not at the gala, which was held at a $65 million waterfront home on Miami Beach's exclusive Star Island, but in attendance were several other celebrities, including Cuba Gooding Jr., Keegan-Michael Key, model Karolina Kurkova and "Breaking Bad" co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul and famed filmmaker Michael Bay, who played host.
2001 Super Bowl MVP and Hall of Famer Ray Lewis honored fellow Hall of Famer Jim Brown with a philanthropic award.
Foxx was playful all night, salsa dancing with the crowd, practicing his Spanish and telling everyone to get close because he smelled especially good that evening. But when the DJ played a club version of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," he soured.
"We want the original Whitney," he said, before getting the audience to chant her name. The DJ quickly obliged and cued up her original hit.
Cranston and Paul made a toast to the New Year, with Cranston saying, "We have a lot of unfortunate things that have happened," clearly referencing the late Kobe Bryant and encouraging everyone "to try to remember people who are with us now today."
The event raised money for several charities, auctioning off sports memorabilia, last-minute Super Bowl tickets and a retreat on a private island in Belize.
50 Cent, DJ Khaled join Fat Joe at pre-Super Bowl concert
MIAMI | Fat Joe brought New York hip-hop to Miami for an energetic pre-Super Bowl concert a day ahead of the big game.
The Bronx rapper was joined by fellow New Yorkers 50 Cent and Remy Ma for the Pepsi Super Splash Pool Party on Saturday at Clevelander South Beach.
Joe performed a number of hits, including the Grammy-nominated smashes "What's Luv?," "Lean Back" and "All the Way Up." Ma surprised the audience, rapping on the latter two songs, while her rapper-husband, Papoose, freestyled onstage, earning cheers from the crowd.
50 Cent, who is from Queens, got the loudest applause from the hyped crowd when he performed "What Up Gangsta" and his debut hit, "In Da Club."
Onstage Fat Joe asked 50 multiple times, "Who shot Ghost?," referring to the lead character from the rap entrepreneur's hit series on Starz, "Power."
Other performers included Flo Rida and DJ Khaled, who has headlined multiple pre-Super Bowl concerts this week and did his signature dance to his hit "Wild Thoughts" alongside Joe.
Saturday's concert comes a day before Shakira and Joe's Bronx pal, Jennifer Lopez, headline the halftime show at the Hard Rock Stadium.