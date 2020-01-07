Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial begins on heels of new charges
NEW YORK | The judge at Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault trial pressed ahead with the start of jury selection Tuesday, rejecting a defense request for a “cooling-off period” following the burst of publicity over the filing of new charges against the Hollywood mogul in Los Angeles.
Weinstein’s lawyers suggested that the timing of the new sex-crime charges, announced on Monday, was deliberate on the part of prosecutors, and they asked for a delay to let the publicity subside.
“For a prosecutor, this is Christmas morning — the morning of jury selection to have him smeared everywhere,” defense attorney Arthur Aidala said.
Ex-‘Bachelor’ contestant’s $1M fantasy sports
win probed BOSTON | Sports gambling giant DraftKings is reviewing a former “Bachelor” contestant’s $1 million win in an online fantasy football contest after she and her husband are accused of cheating.
Jade Roper-Tolbert, who appeared in “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise” television series in 2015, beat more than 100,000 entries to take the top prize in DraftKings’ “Millionaire Maker” contest, which involved picking a lineup of players from the NFL’s four wild-card games last weekend.
FOX adding ‘The Masked Dancer’ to ‘The Masked Singer’
PASADENA, Calif. | “The Masked Singer” has been such a hit for FOX that the network is doubling down on hidden entertainers.
FOX said Tuesday that it is joining with Ellen DeGeneres to produce “The Masked Dancer,” a celebrity competition show based on “The Masked Singer” and a segment that DeGeneres originated on her talk show. Contestants will perform unique dances while covered from head to toe in elaborate costumes and face masks, leaving audiences to guess their identities.
Taylor Swift, Janet Mock to be honored by GLAAD
LOS ANGELES | Taylor Swift and writer-director-producer Janet Mock will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for their advocacy for LGBTQ issues.
The pop star will receive the Vanguard Award, which is presented to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people. Mock, who is best known for her work on the FX series “Pose,” will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to a LGBTQ media professional.
They will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 16.
Swift has been outspoken proponent for the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, gender or sexual orientation in a wide variety of areas. Her video for her hit “You Need To Calm Down”also featured prominent LGBTQ celebrities and mocked those who were against gay marriage.
Mock, who wrote a book about her life as a transgender woman, is a writer and director for Ryan Murphy’s “Pose,” about 1980s ballroom culture with a large LGBTQ cast. She also signed a deal with Netflix in 2019 to produce content for the streaming service.