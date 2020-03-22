Guilty pleasures 2/23/2020

Phone call between Kanye West, Taylor Swift again roils net NEW YORK | Taylor Swift may have ended her feud with Katy Perry but the one with Kanye West seems simply not to want to die.
New leaked video clip of the entire four-year-old phone call between the rapper and pop superstar about his controversial song “Famous” have been posted online and further complicate the picture of what happened.
In “Famous,” West raps: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex, Why? I made that bitch famous.” Upon its release in 2016, West was condemned by many for the line. He insisted Swift had given her blessing to the lyric. But she denied ever hearing the lyric “I made that bitch famous.”
Michelle Obama, Oprah, more join an epic (virtual) party
LOS ANGELES | The hottest party in town Saturday night was on DJ D-Nice’s Instagram, where over 100,000 accounts tuned in during his epic 10-hour set including the likes of Michelle Obama, Oprah, Rihanna and Will Smith.
Oprah tweeted that it was the “best party of 1 and 100K I’ve ever been to.” Smith expressed a similar sentiment.
Rihanna donates $5M to relief efforts
Rihanna‘s Clara Lionel Foundation is giving $5 million to the response efforts against the coronavirus.
The money will support “on-the-ground partners working on the frontlines of disaster response especially those focused on protecting and serving marginalized communities — helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and in Africa prepare for what is to come,” the foundation said in a statement.
Plácido Domingo has coronavirus amid Spain outbreak
MADRID | Plácido Domingo announced Sunday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 79-year-old opera singer’s illness comes after his own glittering career had recently been stained by sexual misconduct revelations.
The Spaniard said in a post on his personal Facebook account that “I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive.”