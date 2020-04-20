Harry and Meghan say they won't cooperate with UK tabloids
LONDON | The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they will no longer cooperate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call "distorted, false or invasive" stories.
Meghan and Prince Harry have written to the editors of The Sun, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror saying they won't "offer themselves up as currency for an economy of click bait and distortion." They say stories based on "salacious gossip" have upended the lives of acquaintances and strangers alike.
The letter, released Monday by the couple's representative, said Harry and Meghan will have "zero engagement" with the newspapers, and said the couple "believe that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy."
But Ian Murray, executive director of Britain's Society of Editors, said "there is no escaping their actions here amount to censorship and they are setting an unfortunate example."
Harry, who is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and sixth in line to the British throne, married the American actress Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle in May 2018, in a ceremony watched around the world.
The couple later said they found scrutiny by the British media — which they said tipped into harassment — intolerable.
Harry has long had an uncomfortable relationship with the media, which he blames for the death of his mother, Princess Diana. She died in a car crash in Paris in 1997 while being pursued by paparazzi.
Harry's unhappiness with the media increased after he began dating Markle, then the star of TV legal drama "Suits." In 2016, he accused the media of harassing his then-girlfriend, and criticized "racial undertones" in some coverage of the biracial Markle.
In January, they announced they planned to quit as senior royals, seek financial independence and move to North America. The split became official at the end of March, and the couple are currently in California, where Meghan was raised.
The duchess is suing the Daily Mail's publisher, Associated Newspapers, for invasion of privacy over a 2018 article that included portions of a letter she had written to her father. A hearing in the case is due to be held Friday in a London court.
Murray, of the Society of Editors, criticized the couple's move on Monday and said it set a bad example.
"By appearing to dictate which media they will work with and which they will ignore they, no doubt unintentionally, give succour to the rich and powerful everywhere to use their example as an excuse to attack the media when it suits them," he said.
Pandemic couldn't derail new 'Talking Sopranos' podcast
NEW YORK | The coronavirus pandemic almost upended a new podcast about the hit TV series "The Sopranos" before it even started. But hosts and series actors Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa said fans pleaded with them to find a way to do it.
They did and watchers of the award-winning HBO series will be overjoyed that the two "Sopranos" stars are providing insight into the show while listeners are stuck in their homes.
Imperioli said fans had been watching the show during shelter-in-place orders and were hungry for the podcasts. "So Steve and I had a long talk and we thought about it and we found a way to do it remotely," Imperioli said.
Even a series regular like Schirripa is also learning things about the series. "Michael tells me things that I've never even knew," he said. "So it's pretty amazing."
One thing listeners have discovered is that there were three final actors vying for the role for Tony Soprano. One was Bruce Springsteen collaborator Steven Van Zandt.
Obviously, James Gandolfini got the part of Sorprano, but show creator David Chase found a spot for Van Zandt. "They wrote in that character, Silvio, for him. There was no Silvio in the original script," Imperioli said.
And what about the third actor? "Michael Rispoli was the third finalist and he played Jackie Aprile Sr.," Imperioli said.
New episodes of "Talking Sopranos" are available every Monday on various podcast apps or at Simplecast.
While many fans regard "The Sopranos" as one of the best shows ever on television, Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, wasn't initially sure the mob series would succeed.
He said "it was not easy" to understand what the show was really about from the pilot. He didn't know if it was a spoof or not. "It was hard to really grasp the tone," he explains.
While Imperioli was confused at first, it didn't take long for him to realize that the show that David Chase created was something magical.
"We got these scripts every two weeks, they kept getting more interesting and more strange and more bizarre and more intricate and more unique," he said.
And along the way the two hosts share love and admiration for the late Gandolfini and how he led the ensemble cast by example.
"Jim was like the captain. He wasn't the boss. He wasn't the star. 'The Sopranos' was a team both behind the camera and in front of the camera. And I haven't had that experience again, really," Imperioli said.
While Gandolfini often becomes a topic of the weekly conversation, an episode focusing solely on his contributions to the series is not out of the question.
"I was thinking about — maybe I was going to bring it up with you, Steve. Maybe there's room for just an episode to really delve into that," Imperioli told his colleague.
"That would be great. He was such a good guy. As good an actor, he was, he was a better guy, generous guy," Schirripa responded.
The 51-year-old Gandolfini died of a heart attack in 2013 while vacationing in Italy.
Warner Bros. delays many releases including 'The Batman'
LOS ANGELES | Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of theatrical releases including "The Batman" and "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark."
The studio says Monday that "The Sopranos" film will be pushed from September 2020 to a March 2021 release, while "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson will be delayed four months to October 2021.
Many studios have shuffled release dates due to both shuttered productions and the closure of movie theaters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This year also lost the Will Smith drama "King Richard," which has been moved back a year to November 2021, and a biographical drama about Black Panthers activist Fred Hampton set for August which now has no release date.
Baz Luhrmann's yet-to-be-titled Elvis film that Tom Hanks was shooting in Australia when he and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 was delayed a month to November 2021.
The studio has not abandoned summer 2020 entirely, however. Warner Bros. still has Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" dated for July 17 and "Wonder Woman 1984," which was pushed back from June, for an Aug. 14 theatrical release.
And one film even moved up on the calendar: The DC superhero film "The Flash" is now expected in June 2022 instead of July.
Michelle Obama launches online reading series for kids
NEW YORK | Michelle Obama launched a series of online video readings for kids with the classic picture book "The Gruffalo," which the former first lady called the story of a mouse who uses his "wit and imagination" to get the best of a fox and other would-be predators.
"Mondays with Michelle Obama" is part of the PBS KIDS Read-Along series, and will continue through May 11. It can be seen at noon EDT on the Facebook and YouTube pages of PBS KIDS and the Facebook page of Obama's publisher, Penguin Random House.
The livestream of Obama reading "The Gruffalo" quickly received tens of thousands of likes on Facebook. Other celebrities who have given readings during the coronavirus pandemic include Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Garner and Demi Lovato, who also read "The Gruffalo."