Lester Holt starts show for children about the coronavirus
NEW YORK | In the NBC "Nightly News" inaugural kids edition, Sadie of Morristown, New Jersey, posed the question that everyone wishes had an answer.
"When is coronavirus going to end? she said.
After a test run last week, NBC's Lester Holt on Tuesday is starting a twice-weekly newscast that he hopes can ease some of the mystery and worry for young people about a pandemic that's kept them out of school and many of their parents at home.
Posted Tuesday and Thursday afternoons, the program will run between six to 10 minutes and be available on NBC's YouTube channel and other digital platforms.
NBC's medical correspondent, Dr. John Torres, gamely took a whack at Sadie's question, saying experts hoped that within a couple of months, and with adherence to medical advice, she might be able to begin going outside and playing with friends again.
"It's healthy to have someone who will talk to them in as plain a language as possible and really walk them through what we know and what the coping techniques are for all of us," Holt said.
One of the "Nightly News" producers, Bradd Jaffy, came up with the idea a couple of weeks ago and it was quickly put into motion, he said.
Besides the question-and-answer session with Torres, correspondent Kate Snow talked with an expert about tips for home schooling — yes, you should change out of your pajamas, he suggested. A filmed story featured a teenager in Virginia who didn't have his driver's license but flew a small plane around the state distributing donated supplies to hospitals.
At the show's end, Holt said that "we hope you found this informative, answered some of your questions and made you smile."
Tuesday's show features a report on a virtual zoo visit by Jackson Daly, who's Carson Daly's son, and has a story about a 14-year-old volunteer from Illinois who makes face shields for doctors and nurses.
Linda Ellerbee, who made a series of award-winning news programs for young people on Nickelodeon starting with the first Gulf War, applauded Holt's effort. She said it was the first time since she retired where she wished she was able to make one of her signature shows.
"I think it's hugely important because it's not a story these kids can avoid," she said.
Children need to feel that they have a voice, and often have trouble digesting bits and pieces of information. "Kids need to know that it is OK to talk about things, it's OK to be afraid, it's OK to ask questions," she said.
Ellerbee wasn't an expert in child psychology when first asked to do a program that tries to make sense of complex and disturbing news stories for young people. She followed her instincts. Similarly, Holt is taking cues from his experience as a father and grandparent. Holt said the show won't address the grimmer aspects of the story, like the death toll.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.
The questions that some children sent in to Torres weren't all that different from what some adults would ask. One wanted an explanation of what "flattening the curve" meant and another wondered whether coronavirus survived in the water and whether it would be safe to swim (Torres said the most important issue would be not getting too close to fellow swimmers.)
"The important thing that this program will provide is an affirmation to kids that it's OK to be a little freaked out by this, because all of us are, too," he said. "It's really important that we convey, even if it's in a very subtle manner, that what you're feeling is completely normal."
Former UCLA soccer coach to plead guilty in admissions scam
The former University of California at Los Angeles men's soccer coach will plead guilty to taking $200,000 in bribes as part of the college admissions cheating scheme, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Jorge Salcedo, 47, of Los Angeles, will admit to getting bribes in exchange for helping get one male and one female student into the school as fake soccer recruits. He will plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to court documents.
Salcedo was among 50 people charged last year in the case that has embroiled the world of higher education. More than 30 wealthy parents, coaches at elite schools and others have already pleaded guilty to taking or paying bribes to rig college entrance exams or have students recruited to teams for sports they didn't play.
An email seeking comment was sent to Salcedo's lawyer Tuesday.
Salcedo accepted $100,000 to help California couple Bruce and Davina Isackson get their daughter into UCLA as a bogus soccer recruit, prosecutors said. The Isacksons have also pleaded guilty and have been cooperating with authorities in the hopes of getting a lighter sentence.
Salcedo took another $100,000 bribe from the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, to "recruit" the son of Xiaoning Sui of, Surrey, British Columbia, to his team, authorities said. Singer and Sui have also pleaded guilty.
Other parents charged in the case include "Full House" star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who are accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.
The couple says they're innocent and that their payments were legitimate donations. They're scheduled to go to trial alongside six other parents in October.
"Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman admitted to paying $15,000 to have someone cheat on her daughter's SAT exam. She was sentenced to two weeks in prison.
Pandemic and chill: Netflix adds a cool 16M subscribers
BERKELEY, Calif. | Netflix picked up nearly 16 million global subscribers during the first three months of the year, helping cement its status as one of the world's most essential services in times of isolation or crisis.
The quarter spanned the beginning of stay-at-home orders in the U.S. and around the world, a result of the coronavirus pandemic. People appeared to latch on to its vast video library as a source of entertainment and comfort at a time when most had nowhere to be but home.
Netflix more than doubled the quarterly growth it predicted in January, well before the COVID-19 outbreak began to shut down many major economies. It was the biggest three-month gain in the 13-year history of Netflix's streaming service.
The numbers released Tuesday as part of Netflix's first-quarter earnings report support a growing belief that video streaming is likely to thrive even as the overall U.S. economy sinks into its first recession in more than a decade.
Investor optimism about Netflix's prospects propelled the company's stock to new highs, a sharp contrast with the decline in the broader market. Netflix's shares surged nearly 5% to $453.99 in extended trading after the first-quarter report came out If the stock reacts similarly in Wednesday's regular session, shares will hit another high for the Los Gatos, California, company.
Queen Elizabeth II marks 94th birthday without fanfare
LONDON | Britain marked Queen Elizabeth II's 94th birthday with silence Tuesday, as the nation in lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic forgoes the usual gun salutes and ringing of bells.
With thousands dead amid the outbreak, the monarch decided that the celebratory display of military firepower would not be appropriate. Nor will there be a celebratory peal of bells at Westminster Abbey, as the church where the queen was married and crowned is currently closed.
The royal family took to social media to share images of Elizabeth as she marked the occasion — but in keeping with social distancing rules, there were no visits.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, joined by their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, held a video call with to wish her a happy birthday. Other family members were also expected to telephone and video call the monarch privately to deliver their birthday messages.
The royal family also shared private family footage of the monarch as a young princess. The Royal Collection Trust archive film showed Elizabeth playing on a seesaw and in a garden with her sister, the late Princess Margaret.
The queen will mark the day with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, at Windsor Castle in Berkshire.