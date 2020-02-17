He's still standing: Elton John to finish Down Under tour
WELLINGTON, New Zealand | Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after illness caused the singer to lose his voice and cut short a performance.
Video clips posted online by fans at Sunday night's performance showed John breaking down in tears as he told the cheering crowd he couldn't go on any longer. The 72-year-old singer said he had walking pneumonia and was assisted off stage.
Tour promoters Chugg Entertainment said John was resting and doctors were confident he would recover. They said a concert planned for Tuesday in Auckland would be delayed until Wednesday on the advice of doctors.
"Elton John was disappointed and deeply upset at having to end his Auckland concert early last night," the promoters said in their statement.
The concert was part of John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. As well as the delayed performance on Wednesday, John is scheduled to play again in Auckland on Thursday and then seven performances in Australia before traveling to the U.S. and Canada.
He thanked the concert attendees via an Instagram post and apologized for ending the show early.
"I want to thank everyone who attended tonight's gig in Auckland. I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible," John wrote. "I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I'm disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had."
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she watched the show and got to meet John for about five minutes before he started playing.
"You could tell that he wasn't feeling well and he said he wasn't feeling well," Ardern said. "So I think you could see that on the stage last night, which I think is just a credit to his commitment to his fans."
Ardern said the pair discussed politics and how her toddler daughter Neve loves to dance to his music. John has previously expressed his admiration for the New Zealand leader.
The New Zealand Herald reported that John told the crowd he was ill but that he didn't want to miss the show. He slumped on a stool and required medical attention after performing "Someone Saved My Life Tonight," but recovered and continued to play, the newspaper reported. Later, as he he attempted to sing "Daniel," he realized he had no voice left and was escorted off stage.
John had just returned to New Zealand after performing at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. He won an Oscar for best original song for his theme song for the movie "Rocketman."
According to the Mayo Clinic, walking pneumonia is an informal term for a milder form of pneumonia that isn't severe enough to require hospitalization or bed rest. It affects the respiratory tract and is most often caused by bacteria.
Museum's Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Thanks to modern technology and some expert detective work, a nearly 400-year-old painting that had long been attributed to an unknown artist in Rembrandt's workshop has now been judged to have been a work of the Dutch master himself.
For decades, the Allentown Art Museum displayed an oil-on-oak panel painting called "Portrait of a Young Woman" and credited it to "Studio of Rembrandt." Two years ago, the painting was sent to New York University for conservation and cleaning.
There, conservators began removing layers of overpainting and dark, thick varnish that had been added over centuries — and they began to suspect Rembrandt himself was responsible for the original, delicate brushwork underneath.
"Our painting had numerous layers of varnish and that really obscured what you could see of the original brushwork, as well as the original color," said Elaine Mehalakes, vice president of curatorial affairs at the Allentown Art Museum.
Conservators used a variety of tools, including X-ray, infrared and electron microscopy, to bolster the case that it was the work of one of the most important and revered artists in history.
The scientific analysis "showed brushwork, and a liveliness to that brushwork, that is quite consistent with other works by Rembrandt," said Shan Kuang, a conservator at New York University's Institute of Fine Arts who restored "Portrait of a Young Woman."
Outside experts who examined the 1632 painting after the completion of its two-year restoration concurred with the NYU assessment that it's an authentic Rembrandt.
"We're very thrilled and excited," Mehalakes said. "The painting has this incredible glow to it now that it just didn't have before. You can really connect with the portrait in the way I think the artist meant you to."
When "Portrait of a Young Woman" was bequeathed to the museum in 1961, it was considered to be a Rembrandt. About a decade later, a group of experts determined that it had been painted by one of his assistants. Such changes in attribution are not unusual: Over the centuries, as many as 688 and as few as 265 paintings have been credited to the artist, according to Mehalakes.
The museum has not had the painting appraised — and has no intention of selling it — but authenticated works by Rembrandt have fetched tens of millions of dollars.
The painting, currently in the museum's vault, will go on public display starting June 7.
Billy Joel's plans for stable on NY estate get scrutiny
CENTRE ISLAND, N.Y. | Billy Joel's bid to stable a dozen horses on his Long Island estate has some neighbors concerned about smelly manure, and the local government isn't horsing around as it weighs the issue.
The Village of Centre Island decided this week to commission an engineering study on the potential environmental impact of animal waste, Newsday reported. The study would inform trustees' decision-making on a proposed law that would let residents keep horses.
The Piano Man and his wife, Alexis, want to build a facility for 12 horses on their 25-acre, waterfront property. She's an equestrian, and their young daughters are also becoming riders.
The proposed law would require manure to be treated to avoid smells and vermin, to be stored no closer than 200 feet (61 meters) from any property line and to be removed at least once a week.
"If you keep it clean and neat, you don't have an odor," village trustee Grace Haggerty, who lives near the Joels, said at a public hearing Wednesday, according to Newsday.
But some residents raised questions about the potential for odors and runoff water.
Andrew Farren, a former trustee who lives near the Joels, worried that a stable would be "a stinkpot."
A lawyer for the couple, Melissa Subjeck, said the horses would spend most of their time in a spick-and-span stable.
"The stable will be cleaned two, three, four times a day," she said.
The trustees plan to discuss the matter further next month.
Ratings for NBA All-Star Game rise by 8 percent
NEW YORK | Ratings for the NBA All-Star Game were up 8% over last year, with an average of 7.3 million viewers watching Sunday night's broadcast on TNT.
About 8 million viewers were tuned in for the end of the game, where LeBron James' team defeated Giannis Antetokounmpo's team 157-155 in the first target-score format in All-Star history. The fourth quarter was untimed and was broadcast commercial-free.
TNT's pregame coverage, which included tributes to Kobe Bryant, averaged 6.3 million viewers. That figure represented a 19% increase over viewership for the same show last year.
For the weekend — including Friday's Rising Stars game and Saturday's showing of the Skills Competition won by Miami's Bam Adebayo, the 3-point contest won by Sacramento's Buddy Hield and the dunk contest won by Miami's Derrick Jones Jr. — Turner Sports said ratings were up 15% from last year.