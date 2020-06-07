JK Rowling’s tweets spark outrage LOS ANGELES | “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is facing hefty backlash after she posted a series of tweets about transgender people.
Rowling drew outrage Saturday on Twitter when she criticized an opinion piece from Devex that used the phrase “people who menstruate.”
“I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” the famous British author tweeted. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”
She continued with another thread speaking about the concept of biological sex.
“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” she tweeted. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”
Philadelphia editor resigns over headline PHILADELPHIA | The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor is resigning after an uproar over a headline lamenting damage to businesses amid turbulent protests denouncing police brutality against people of color, the paper announced Saturday.
The newspaper said Stan Wischnowski, 58, was stepping down as senior vice president and executive editor.
The Inquirer had apologized for a “horribly wrong” decision to use the headline, “Buildings Matter, Too,” on a column Tuesday about looting and vandalism on the margins of protests of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis at the hands of a white police officer.
N.Y. Times editorial page editor resigns NEW YORK | The New York Times’ editorial page editor has resigned amid outrage over an op-ed by a Republican senator who advocated using federal troops to quell protests — outrage that only grew when it was revealed the editor had not read the piece before publication.
The paper announced Sunday that James Bennet, who had overseen the Times’ opinion pages since 2016, had stepped down effective immediately.
Interim director named at
improv theater CHICAGO | The Second City improv theater has announced it appointed an African American, Anthony LeBlanc, as interim executive producer, replacing the troupe’s co-owner and CEO who resigned following accusations of racism at the Chicago comedy institution.
Andrew Alexander resigned Friday, saying in a lengthy letter that he “failed to create an anti-racists environment wherein artist of color might thrive.”
LeBlanc most recently served as an artistic director for the famed Chicago improv company and is also a part-time faculty member at Columbia College Chicago. The theater company on Saturday announced it will soon undertake a search for a long-term executive producer.
Alexander’s resignation on Friday followed online criticism from Second City alumnus Dewayne Perkins, an actor, comedian and writer. Perkins said the company refused to hold a benefit show for Black Lives Matter unless half of the proceeds also went to the Chicago Police Department, and it also created obstacles for performers of color.
His tweets were in reply to a Second City tweet posted in support of Black Lives Matter amid protests around the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis.