NBC: Change will come to ‘America’s Got Talent’ if needed PASADENA, Calif. | An investigation of Gabrielle Union’s complaints of racism and other troubling behavior on the set of “America’s Got Talent” is being taken very seriously by NBC, the network’s entertainment chief said Saturday.
Paul Telegdy said the company will respond appropriately when it receives the findings of its inquiry, which he said may be completed by the end of January.
“I’m very confident if we learn something ... we will put new practices in place if necessary. We certainly take anyone’s critique of what it means to come to work here incredibly seriously,” the NBC Entertainment chairman told a TV critics meeting during a Q&A session.
“We want to always go after the truth. That’s our culture here, you can ask anyone who works here,” he said.
Union, known for her roles in the films “Bring It On” and “Bad Boys II,” was a judge on the talent showcase for a season, until she and fellow freshman judge Julianne Hough weren’t asked to return.
Lindsay Lohan’s mom drunkenly
hit car, fled
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. | Actress Lindsay Lohan’s mother is facing charges related to another drunken driving incident after authorities say she rear-ended a driver and then left the scene.
Dina Lohan, who has a history of driving while intoxicated, was driving with a suspended license on Saturday evening when she hit another driver near Merrick Mall in Long Island, authorities said. The driver called police and followed Lohan to her Long Island home when she didn’t stop.
According to court documents, the police officer who responded found Lohan in the driver’s seat of her Mercedes with the engine on, and observed her with the odor of alcohol on her breath, glassy eyes and slurred speech.
The officer said when Lohan got out of the car, she fell to the ground and accused the officer of pushing her, and claimed she had only had one glass of wine.
The Rock to
revisit younger
years in new NBC
comedy series
PASADENA, Calif. | Dwayne Johnson will revisit his younger years in a new NBC series, “The Rock,” which is the retired pro wrestler’s nickname.
The network said Saturday that it’s ordered 11 episodes of the comedy inspired by Johnson, who will appear in each episode and also serve as an executive producer. He was born in Northern California and spent his childhood growing up everywhere from Hawaii to Tennessee to Connecticut with stops in between.
Fallon heads to prime-time
with celeb musical series
PASADENA, Calif. | Jimmy Fallon is adding his first prime-time series to his late-night empire.
He’ll host “That’s My Jam,” a comedy-variety event series on NBC inspired by his popular, celebrity-studded musical segments on the “The Tonight Show.” It will premiere after the Tokyo Olympics in August.
Celebrities who love to sing and dance will compete against each other in classic and new musical games. Fallon also will serve as executive producer.
Fallon has launched such celebrity sketches as “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” “Musical Genre Challenge,” and “History of Rap” on “The Tonight Show” which have been viral hits on YouTube and Facebook.