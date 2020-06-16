Kimmel to host Emmys, first major awards show of pandemic LOS ANGELES | Jimmy Kimmel will host the first major Hollywood awards ceremony of the coronavirus pandemic — but just how the Emmys will be held remains cloudy.
Kimmel, who is also producing the Sept. 20 ceremony on ABC honoring TV’s best, acknowledged that in Tuesday’s announcement.
“I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” the ABC late-night host said in a statement.
The network said details on the show’s production will be announced soon. Choosing Kimmel to emcee the ceremony reverses course from last year’s no-host Emmys.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ among first to resume shooting
LOS ANGELES | “The Bold and the Beautiful” plans to resume production Wednesday, becoming the first network scripted show to start shooting again after the long layoff brought on by the coronavirus.
The popular CBS daytime drama will begin production again at CBS Television City in Los Angeles with strict COVID-19 protocols in place as mandated by the state and county, the show’s publicist Eva Basler said Tuesday.
Eiffel Tower to reopen after longest closure since WWII
PARIS | Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark’s longest closure since World War II.
France’s tourism industry is opening back up, but the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron tower won’t immediately welcome visitors the way it did before the country went into lockdown in March.
Warner Bros to hold massive virtual event for DC Comics fans
LOS ANGELES | Comic-Con may be canceled this year, but Warner Bros. will convene a 24-hour virtual gathering of the biggest names in the DC Comics universe.
The studio announced Tuesday that DC FanDome will be held on Aug. 22 starting at 12 p.m. CT. The event will feature talent announcements and reveal new content from WB games, comics, film and television.
The announcement comes a couple months after Comic-Con, which attracts tens of thousands of comics fans to San Diego, was canceled due to the coronavirus-related restrictions around large gatherings.
Virtual panels will feature cast and creators from DC films including “The Batman,” “Black Adam” and “Wonder Woman 1984.” The panels will also highlight casts from television shows such as “The Flash,” “Stargirl” and “Black Lightning.”
“Wonder Woman 1984” was expected to be one of the summer’s biggest releases, but its arrival in theaters has been delayed until October.
FanDome will be spread out across six different areas on the event’s website: Hall of Heroes, DC WatchVerse, DC YouVerse, DC KidsVerse, DC InsiderVerse and DC FunVerse.
Content will be available in 10 languages.