Hilary Duff seeks new 'Lizzie McGuire' TV home on Hulu
LOS ANGELES | Hilary Duff is asking Disney to find a TV home that's more appropriate to the grown-up "Lizzie McGuire."
In an Instagram post, the actress who's reprising the title character for Disney Plus, said the streaming service isn't the best fit, suggesting Hulu instead. The original series, about a girl whose thoughts are expressed by her animated doppelganger, aired from 2001 to 2004 on the Disney Channel.
"Was incredibly excited to launch 'Lizzie' on D+ and my passion remains," Duff said in her post Friday. "However, I feel a huge responsibility to honor the fans' relationship with Lizzie who, like me, grew up seeing themselves in her. I'd be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30-year-old's journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating."
The original series was an authentic portrayal of Lizzie as a preteen and teenager, Duff said, and her next chapters should be "as real and relatable."
Production on the reboot was suspended in January after the exit of showrunner and original series creator Terri Minsky, trade publication Variety has reported.
"We paused production on 'Lizzie McGuire' a few weeks ago to allow time for some creative re-development," Disney said in a statement provided Saturday. "Our goal is to resume production and to tell an authentic story that connects to the millions who are emotionally invested in the character, and a new generation of viewers too."
In an earlier Instagram post, Duff hinted at the Hulu streaming channel that's under the Disney company umbrella as an alternative to the family friendly Disney Plus. Her post last Tuesday highlighted a news report about the Disney Plus series "Love, Victor," inspired by the coming-of-age movie "Love, Simon," that's moving to Hulu.
Duff made a stronger pitch Friday, posting, "It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again."
Minsky told Variety that she was proud of the two episodes that had been done before production was halted and said she favored a move to Hulu and "doing the show that we were doing."
Man convicted of murder in Nicky Minaj crew member slaying
PHILADELPHIA | A man has been convicted of third-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Nicky Minaj crew member outside a Philadelphia bar five years ago.
Khaliyfa Neely, 38, was also convicted Friday of aggravated and simple assault and possession of an instrument of crime in the February 2015 death of De'Von Andre Pickett. He will be sentenced April 24.
Prosecutors said Pickett, 29, was preparing to go on tour as rapper Nicki Minaj's stage manager when he was stabbed outside a bar in the Germantown section of the city.
An earlier trial on the charges against Neely ended in a hung jury last year. Another man, now-36-year-old Pierce Boykin, was initially charged with the killing. But that charge was dropped and he was instead charged with aggravated assault after prosecutors said more evidence pointed to Neely as the killer.
Defense attorney Anthony Petrone told the jury the fight started when another man "hurled rude" comments, but he argued that the stabbings were committed by Boykin, not his client.
Assistant District Attorney Adam Geer said the verdict further distances Boykin from the murder charge he once wrongly faced. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Boykin pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in 2016 and was sentenced to 23 months in jail.
The victim, Geer said, "was a special presence and a special person to his group of friends."
"He was always joking and making sure everyone was having a good time," he said. "We just hope this helps his family begin to heal."
Spielberg daughter arrested on domestic charge in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. | An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.
Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. Spielberg was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed.
According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a "rude comment" toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.
Jail records didn't indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.
Mikaela Spielberg was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, Kate Capshaw.
'The Invisible Man' tops box office with $29 million
LOS ANGELES | The Elisabeth Moss-led thriller "The Invisible Man" rode a wave of good reviews to a very visible spot atop the box office this weekend. Universal Pictures on Sunday estimated that the film from writer-director Leigh Whannell earned $29 million from North American theaters. Internationally, it picked up an additional $20.2 million.
"The Invisible Man" carried a relatively modest budget, costing under $10 million to produce.
"Sonic the Hedgehog" slid to second place in its third weekend in theaters with $16 million. "The Call of the Wild," with Harrison Ford, placed third in its second weekend with $13.2 million.
And in limited release, Benh Zeitlin's re-imagining of the Peter Pan myth, "Wendy," got off to a bumpy start with just $30,000 from four theaters.