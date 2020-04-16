Germany plans cautious 1st steps to restart public life

BERLIN — Germany plans to let smaller shops reopen next week after a weeks-long coronavirus shutdown and to start reopening schools in early May, but Europe’s biggest economy is keeping strict social distancing rules in place for now.
After much-anticipated talks Wednesday with Germany’s 16 state governors, Chancellor Angela Merkel set out a plan for the first steps of a cautious restart of public life — following neighboring Austria and Denmark and other countries in launching a slow loosening of restrictions.
She said a ban on gatherings of more than two people in public and an obligation to keep at a 5-foot distance from others, which has been in place since March 23, will remain in place beyond Sunday when it was previously set to expire.
Nonessential shops, which also have been closed for nearly four weeks, will be allowed to start reopening, with hygiene precautions, if they are up to 8,600 square feet in area.