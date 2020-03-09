BOSTON | Boston’s first pot shop opened Monday, marking the first recreational marijuana store to open in a major East Coast city.
Pure Oasis also is among the few retail stores in the country owned and operated by people of color, who experts say have struggled to break into the industry. Massachusetts’ ballot initiative was the first to insert specific language aimed at encouraging people of color and others harmed by the war on drugs to participate in the new industry.
Matt Simon, New England political director for the Marijuana Policy Project, hailed the opening as a “huge milestone” for the East Coast, where most jurisdictions — save for Massachusetts, Vermont, Maine and the District of Columbia — have approved cannabis for medicinal use only.
“This is only the beginning,” he said. “The fact that this is just the first in Boston shows how this is such an early market on this coast.”
But the store’s opening also underscores how minority entrepreneurs already are falling behind in the national industry, despite promises they would be prioritized, said Kayvan Khalatbari, a Denver-based marijuana consultant and former board member for the Minority Cannabis Business Association.
“It’s worthy of acknowledgement, but at the same time, it’s nothing to celebrate,” he said. “We’ve got a long way to go before creating equity.”
Few of the 11 states that have legalized marijuana track how many people of color own pot companies, Khalatbari said, so industry groups have turned to their own surveys.