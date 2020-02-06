Health officials in Wisconsin confirm the state's first case of coronavirus.
The patient was first admitted last Thursday. They had recently traveled to Beijing and interacted with people from Wuhan. The person showed symptoms consistent with the virus after returning to Wisconsin.
The hospital is taking precautions and training staff on how to handle the disease.
"Earlier today we were informed of positive test results of the novel coronavirus in a UW health patient who had sought care in the emergency department on Jan. 30 of this year," Nasia Safdar, doctor and health medical director of infection control at the University of Wisconsin. "The patient did not require hospitalization. They are currently in home isolation and doing well."
According to an interactive map created by John Hopkins University, there are also two confirmed cases in Chicago. As of Thursday morning, John Hopkins has confirmed a total of 28,344 cases across the world, 565 deaths and a death rate of 2%. The vast majority of these cases have occurred in China.
Primary symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough and shortness of breath.